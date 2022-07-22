DeSean Jackson finally gets a Super Bowl ring

When the Eagles won the Super Bowl, there were a few former players I wished were part of the celebration, including DeSean Jackson.

His three Pro Bowl seasons were in Philly, he had five seasons with over 1,000 total yards, and was the guy. His celebrations were fun, occasionally pissed you off when they affected points, but he was young and exciting to watch. We all know how that ended... which is why he’s someone I thought of when the Eagles’ championship rings were doled out. He wanted to bring a championship to the city so badly, and he would have relished in the moment.

It might not have been with the Eagles, but Jackson finally got his own ring on Thursday when the Rams had their ring ceremony. It was a nice gesture, by the Rams to include Jackson in the festivities given he wasn’t part of their playoff run.

The WR started the season in Los Angeles, but requested a trade ahead of the deadline, and was ultimately cut halfway through the season. He finished 2021 with the Raiders, and actually ended up playing in more games for Las Vegas (9) than for Los Angeles (7). Still, the Rams chose to give a ring to the 13-year veteran, something he probably doesn’t have too many more years to chase.

It would have been sweet for Jackson to get his Super Bowl ring in the city that drafted him, but it’s pretty cool that he got one from the city he grew up in.