Eagles News: The black helmet reveal is being teased

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Kelly green is back! Eagles will wear new alternate jerseys starting in 2023 - BGN

Citing the need for Nike to create a kelly green color for the Eagles, Lurie said the kelly green alternates won’t be ready until the 2023 season. In the meantime, however, the Eagles will be introducing a new black helmet to match their all-black uniforms for 2022. That’ll be cool to see. But, barring another rule change, the black helmet will be going away in 2023. Lurie said he hopes to convince the league to allow three different helmets but it remains to be seen if that goes through. It already took way too long for the NFL to go back to two helmets.

The Ground Game - Iggles Blitz

Miles Sanders played in 12 games last year. He ran for 754 yards, averaging 5.5 yards per carry. Amazingly, he didn’t score a TD. Sanders is a gifted player who can deliver big plays. He also is highly frustrating. Sanders can fall in love with the big play and leave yards on the field. Instead of hitting the hole that is right there he will look for the home run and gain minimal yards. He also has some mental lapses. Still, he is a weapon when he’s got the ball in his hands. Sanders has good speed and legit big play ability.

Who will be your NFL team’s MVP in 2022? The Athletic’s writers make 32 picks - The Athletic

Lane Johnson. This could have been newcomers A.J. Brown or Haason Reddick, who will upgrade the passing game and pass rush, respectively. But if Johnson is healthy and on the field, the offensive line plays at a different level and the offense is significantly better. The Eagles lost three of four games without Johnson last season; they were 8-5 with him, including the postseason loss. From 2016-2020, the Eagles were 38-21-1 when Johnson plays right tackle compared to 8-18 when he’s out of the lineup. Johnson is not the only reason for this, but the differences have been apparent when he’s absent. Plus, the Eagles have better depth at other positions than at right tackle, so they’re less equipped to withstand a Johnson injury (it might require them moving Jordan Mailata to the right side or starting Jack Driscoll at right tackle, when he might be superior at guard). The Eagles have important players throughout the roster, although there might not be anyone as valuable as Johnson.

The best position group for all 32 NFL teams: Strongest units and top depth charts for 2022 - ESPN+

We mentioned Josh Sweat in our most underrated players list a few weeks ago, but Philadelphia has depth all over the place on this line. Brandon Graham is coming off a lost season on account of a ruptured left Achilles, but is one of the most underrated pass-rushers of the 2010s. Fletcher Cox is still phenomenal even after 10 years in the league, and Javon Hargrave was excellent in his second season in green. Third-round 2021 pick Milton Williams was disruptive last season (two sacks, 14 hurries in 456 snaps), and Derek Barnett is also back. Oh, and they also drafted some guy named Jordan Davis with the 13th overall pick. Plenty of depth to go around.

10 Eagles on defense to watch in 2022 training camp - NBCSP

DT Jordan Davis. The Eagles traded up a couple spots to draft Davis out of Georgia in the first round. The enormous nose tackle was one of the key players for the National Championship Bulldogs defense and was considered a unicorn in draft circles. While Davis is massive (the Eagles list him at 6-6, 336), he moves exceptionally well for a guy of his size. Davis’s combine results were eye-popping and that athleticism definitely showed up during the Bulldogs’ championship run. Davis has been working to cut some weight and get in better shape now that he’s in the NFL. That will be an important element for his success at the next level. But it’ll be a treat to watch him move during training camp.

How Eagles’ Jalen Hurts could benefit from Cardinals’ Kyler Murray’s massive extension - NJ.com

When looking at their numbers, Hurts is not far from where Murray was at that point of his career. Murray has done better with his passing, especially his accuracy, as shown by his completion percentage. Murray has the edge in passing yards and touchdowns. Hurts has been trying to address that part of the passing game by working on his mechanics, including his throwing motion and footwork. Hurts has thrown fewer interceptions but has better rushing statistics. This is not to say that Hurts will eventually be a better quarterback than Murray, but it shows a path for Hurts to be a productive player at the position. Hurts also has the players around him to improve his passing numbers, especially having wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, tight end Dallas Goedert, and running back Miles Sanders joining him on offense.

This is now the second-highest paid QB in the NFL on an annual basis. — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) July 21, 2022

Wired Up: Talkin’ trash - PE.com

Who is the biggest trash talker on the field? There’s really only one right answer, according to the Eagles’ players. Find out their unanimous pick on this edition of Wired Up.

The Cowboys margin of error in 2022 is small, and it’s their own fault - Blogging The Boys

When you break it down, that is more than a handful of places where not getting it just right could lead to a decline in the team’s overall performance. Normal preseason optimism leads fans to think all will work out. History tells us that does not usually happen. It is highly likely that at least one of these things will go badly, and with so many, it probably won’t be just one. Finding ways to work around these kinds of weak spots will be a necessity. That has not been an observable strength of this staff in recent seasons.

What does a “Best Case Scenario” look like for the Commanders in 2022? - Hogs Haven

Carson Wentz is - by a fairly wide margin - the most talented QB Turner has had to work with in his time in DC, and there’s good reason to believe that Turner’s Air Coryell-based offense should be a good fit for Wentz’s skill set. Under ideal circumstances, Wentz stays healthy all season, exploits what defenses give him deep, and learns to take what they give him in the short game, as opposed to playing hero ball. Statistically, he passes for around 4,250 yards, throws for 32 TDs and 8 INTs, and adds around 275 yards on the ground with another couple TDs. With Wentz’s health, Taylor Heinicke is only called upon to serve in very limited late game roles a couple of times during the year, but his reputation as a dependable back-up with a good locker room presence grows. He signs a $5M free agent contract in the offseason elsewhere, and nets the team a potential 6th round compensatory pick in the 2024 draft. Sam Howell spends the entire year on the practice squad or inactive on the 53-man roster, but develops into a capable back-up, where he will serve behind Wentz for the foreseeable future.

Should NFL be worried about a LIV Golf-style competitor? - PFT

In recent weeks, LIV Golf has emerged as an unexpected competitor for the PGA Tour. The fight has quickly gotten nasty, and the dollars quickly have mushroomed from enormous to obscene. Most recently, the possibility has emerged of the LIV Golf folks poaching Charles Barkley from his long-time role with Inside the NBA. So, should the NFL be worried about something like this happening in pro football?

The Top 10 ‘Madden 23’ ratings at every position - SB Nation

The ratings are rolling out for Madden 23 this week with EA Sports dropping each position on a daily basis. We all know that a star player can make a game, and if you want a glimpse into how good your team will be when the game drops, this is a good starting place. Every rating can be found here, but if you want a quick look at the Top 10 players at every position, we’ve got you covered.

NFL Daily Kickoff, Friday- Kyler cashes in with the Cardinals - The SB Nation NFL Show

Kyler Murray gets a massive new deal in Arizona, while Lamar Jackson reports for training camp in Baltimore without a new deal, and the Browns have added Josh Rosen.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Click here for a personalized video message