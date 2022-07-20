Eagles News: LeSean McCoy reflects not so fondly on Nnamdi Asomguha

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

WATCH: Former Eagles Asante Samuel, LeSean McCoy say they knew Nnamdi Asomugha was free-agent bust from Day 1 - CBS Sports

Samuel was referring to how different Asomugha’s stats looked between his time with the then-Oakland Raiders and Philadelphia. Asomugha only surrendered one touchdown in 45 games with the Raiders through 2008-10, but he went on to allow nine over 32 games with the Eagles. LeSean McCoy, the 2011 Eagles’ star running back, told a story about Asomugha’s first one-on-one during practice. At first, everyone was excited and thought having Asomugha on the roster was a big deal — but they changed their minds after watching him go against tight end Brent Celek. Celek beat him on a post-corner route, ending the illusion the hype had created.

@BrentCelek u thought u was so nice after this https://t.co/B8Wndo6Ha5 — LeSean Shady Mccoy (@CutonDime25) July 20, 2022

That actually wasn’t Brent ‍♂️ and it was a slant and go. https://t.co/DQjvYJCHut — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) July 19, 2022

Eagles All-22 Film Review: What makes Dallas Goedert so good - BGN

Again, this was a little bit of different breakdown as we all know how good Dallas Goedert is. Still, I do find it interesting to really focus on a player and consider just how good they are. I think as an all around tight end, Goedert is one of the best in the league as his blocking is really good. I think as an all around tight end, you could make an argument that he could be as good as the 3rd best tight end, behind only Travis Kelce and George Kittle. As a receiving option only, I think Kyle Pitts and Darren Waller are slightly ahead of him due to their explosiveness and ability to get down the field.

2022 Philadelphia Eagles Fantasy Preview - NBC Sports Edge

The Eagles’ offense is one of the most talented in the NFL. They have an elite line with a receiver duo that could turn out to be one of the best in the league. Their quarterback is the lynchpin to it all coming together and he has already shown the ability to up his game once. It won’t be surprising if he does it again. PointsBet’s line of 9.5 wins is on the money. I’d lean to the over but don’t see much value there. The Eagles winning the NFC East at +175 is more intriguing. Given my conviction on Brown’s talent matched with an ascending quarterback, taking Brown to win Offensive Player of the Year at +8000 is my favorite bet to make for the Eagles.

2022 NFL Wide Receiver & Tight End Rankings, by Positional Unit - Sharp Football Analysis

5. Philadelphia Eagles. The addition of A.J. Brown elevated the Eagles’ pass catchers to a top-tier unit. His skill set as a bigger, more physical receiver with slot/outside versatility complements Devonta Smith perfectly.

Madden NFL 23 ratings and rankings: The best players for the 2022 season and 99 club at every position - ESPN

After that, big moves happen. Hockenson — one of the game’s top young tight ends — is now No. 5 in the game and an 89 overall after being No. 9 and an 85 last season. Pitts had the all-time second-best season for a rookie tight end in 2021, including 68 catches and 1,026 yards, and is now No. 6 with an 87. Gesicki slightly bumps up from No. 8 to No. 7 and from an 85 to an 86. Goedert made a similar move from No. 10 to No. 8 and from 84 to 85. Ertz, one of the most consistent tight ends in the league, made a big leap from an 80 overall to an 84 and enters the top 10 at No. 9.

2021 Receiving Plus/Minus: Cooper Kupp Cleans Up - Football Outsiders

[BLG Note: Jalen Reagor and Zach Pascal finished as some of the NFL’s worst receivers measured by this stat last year.]

Wired Up: The importance of proper microphone etiquette - PE.com

In the debut of Wired Up, you’ve seen the players mic’d up for our Audible series. Find out how their teammates react when they learn who is wearing the microphone and some hilarious behind-the-scenes stories.

Dick Vermeil will speak last at this year’s Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony - PFT

On Saturday, August 6, the Pro Football Hall of Fame will welcome eight new members. Finishing up the array of speeches will be former Eagles, Rams, and Chiefs coach Dick Vermeil. Via NFL.com, the Hall of Fame announced the order for the eight speeches on Tuesday.

Detailing what success looks like for the Commanders offense - Hogs Haven

Scott Turner and Carson Wentz avoid significant hiccups in developing their relationship. Turner and Wentz are both in similar situations because they need to prove that they belong. Wentz is heading into his last season as a projected starter for the new team he plays for if 2022 is a flop. Although he signed an extension in March, Turner is entering hot seat territory in the court of public opinion. In turn, it is in Turner and Wentz’s best interest to find what works in the passing game, and exploit that, often. When examining Wentz’s part in this relationship, success in 2022 would be defined as understanding how to execute a play for any scenario that Turner would outline before game day. Can Wentz get the offense in the best position to succeed on each play based on the weekly film study preparation? If Wentz displays the trust in Turner’s offense and the weapons that he has at his disposal, he will likely be back as Washington’s starting quarterback next year. For Turner’s part in this relationship, success in 2022 would be defined as effectively communicating what he wants Wentz to do in this offense. Secondly, another important factor is identifying Wentz’s strengths and finding a way to bring that out through his scheme. For example, can Turner’s scheme create opportunities for specific playmakers on the offense to take advantage of Wentz’s aggressive nature as a quarterback? Alternatively, can Turner display the ability to dial it back when he believes that Wentz is straying away from the game plan? Turner has a lot to manage, but it’s go-time now.

This is the most depth in the Dallas Cowboys secondary in quite some time - Blogging The Boys

Much has been made about the youth on the Dallas Cowboys roster, but sometimes people assume youth for inexperience. It is true that the number of games played in a Cowboys uniform is a bit low on average for this roster, but some of the young players have already earned their proverbial stripes. Obviously some of the defensive cornerstones are still relatively young in Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs. Age is just a number as experience is obviously what matters most. Looking at each and every position group throughout this roster there is one place where they are certainly still a bit young but don’t really have anybody who hasn’t been challenged in the NFL. It is a place that has featured some instability in recent years so it is nice to see things turn a bit in this direction.

Giants’ GM Joe Schoen admits wishing he had more free agency money to spend - Big Blue View

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen admitted Monday that he would have been more aggressive in free agency if he had the financial resources available to do so. “Could we have done better? Yeah, if we had $40 million in cap space, yeah,” Schoen said. “With what we had, I think we executed a plan. We were able to upgrade the roster with the resources we had.” Schoen entered his first free agency saying he would have to take a “very calculated” approach to adding to the roster. Aside from starting guard Mark Glowinski (three years, $18.3 million) and backup quarterback Tyrod Tyrod (two years, $11 million) Schoen signed a plethora of players to one-year minimum or veteran salary benefit contracts, generally referred to as “prove it” deals.

Doug Pederson’s changes already noticed by Jaguars players - Big Cat Country

“I think he’s done a great job just planning out our offseason,” Jaguars starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence told Colin Cowherd during an appearance on The Herd. There were a lot of changes we needed to make and I think he’s made those. He’s put together a great plan of progressing our team offensively and defensively. So now that we’re ready going into camp, I think he’s done a great job. So, I’m excited.” Pederson knows what it takes to win the NFL at the highest level, so it’s no surprise to see that massive changes to how the offseason was approached by the franchise this go around. No only does Pederson know, but the staff he’s organized seem to fit a lot better and are able to actually do their jobs how the see fit, unlike last season.

