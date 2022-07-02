Eagles Super Bowl contributor announces retirement

Former Eagles defensive tackle Beau Allen, a contributor to Philadelphia’s Super Bowl LII season, recently announced he’s officially retiring from the NFL.

Statement via his verified Twitter account:

“I am retiring from the game of football Playing football in the NFL has been the biggest privilege of my life. Never in my wildest dreams as a youth did I think that I would play in the NFL. So it’s pretty wild to reflect on a career that has spanned 7 years, 3 teams, and produced a Super Bowl Championship (in my home state of Minnesota). What a ride Any player that’s worth a shit will tell you that it’s the people involved that really make the game special. My time in Philadelphia, Tampa Bay, and New England was spent with so many amazing teammates, coaches and support staff. You guys have done so much for me, I can’t even begin to thank you all. At the end of the day, it’s you all that I will miss most about the game - let’s not be strangers.

He also added:

I will no longer be accepting money to play football — Beau Allen (@Beau_Allen) July 1, 2022

The Eagles originally selected Allen with a seventh-round pick (No. 224 overall) in the 2014 NFL Draft. With not much guaranteed to him at that draft position, Allen did a nice job of carving out a career in Philly as a rotational defensive tackle. He was hardly one to generate pressure — he had just two career sacks with the Eagles — but he helped to plug the run and open up opportunities for his teammates.

Moreover, Allen is a fun personality who was appreciated by fans and his teammates alike. Check out what fellow Eagles Super Bowl contributor Chris Long had to say about him:

Tough to sum up how awesome it was playing with Beau Allen. Especially bc I started drinking early today. What an indispensable badass in 2017. Top 5 teammate. Love this dude. Damn I feel like Woj if he got caught w a buzz. https://t.co/jycwz7dM89 — Tree Pollen Hater Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) July 1, 2022

It’s not like the Eagles’ 2014 draft class was very good (Marcus Smith year) but, hey, Allen ended up playing the most games for Philly from that crop. (Yes, even with Jordan Matthews returning in 2018 and 2019.)

Allen played 423 defensive snaps during the 2017 season, third most of any defensive tackle on the team. He played 23 defensive snaps in Super Bowl LII itself, logging two total tackles.

Allen left the Eagles during the 2018 offseason to sign a three-year, $16.5 million deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That contract helped the Birds earn a sixth-round compensatory pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, which they packaged to trade up from No. 25 to No. 22 to select Andre Dillard.

Allen spent 27 games over two seasons with the Bucs before then joining the New England Patriots in March 2020. An injury prevented him from ever suiting up for the Pats, however. Allen then spent the entire 2021 season out of football.

Not unlike other Eagles Super Bowl members, Allen will be forever appreciated in Philly. Best wishes to him in retirement.