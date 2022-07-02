Eagles sign Cam Jurgens to rookie contract to round out 2022 NFL Draft class

The Philadelphia Eagles signed second-round pick Cam Jurgens to his rookie contract on Friday, according to an official team announcement.

This news means that all five of the Eagles’ selections from the 2022 NFL Draft have put pen to paper, clearing their way to participate in training camp.

There was never any worry that the Eagles wouldn’t be able to sign their picks in time. Aside from rare notable exceptions (see: Zach Wilson last year), the Collective Bargaining Agreement has largely made rookie contract holdouts a thing of the past. Rookie contracts are fairly straightforward as they’re slotted based on draft position.

That being said, the relative delay with Jurgens was likely related to a matter of guaranteed money. Ben Volin touched on this situation in a June 25 column (h/t NJ.com):

Only 16 of 32 picks in the second round had signed, and only one of the top 11 picks — Texans safety Jalen Pitre, the fifth player taken in the round. The issue appears to be that the Texans fully guaranteed Pitre the first three years of his rookie contract, or about $7 million of the $8.9 million he can earn over four years. Last year, only the top two picks in the second round got three fully guaranteed seasons. But Caserio and the Texans set the precedent with Pitre this year, and the other second-rounders want the same.

It’s currently unclear if Jurgens received three fully guaranteed years or not.

Regardless, the Eagles are happy to have all of their rookie paperwork out of the way before players report to the NovaCare Complex on July 26.

Eagles rookie contract breakdowns via Over The Cap:

Since Davis was a first-round pick, there’s also a fifth-year team option in his contract. The way fifth-year options work changed with the latest CBA. Over The Cap offers a detailed explanation:

Basic: Players who do not meet any of the requirements below will be eligible for a fifth year base salary calculated from the average of the 3rd to 25th highest salaries at their position over the past five seasons. Playtime: These players will be eligible for a fifth year base salary calculated from the average of the 3rd to 20th highest salaries at their position over the past five seasons, provided that their snap counts over their first three seasons meet one of the following three criteria: 1) 75% or greater in two of their first three seasons 2) an average of 75% or greater over all three seasons 3) 50% or greater over all three seasons One Pro Bowl: Players who are named to exactly one Pro Bowl on the original ballot (not as an alternate) will be eligible for a fifth year base salary equal to the transition tender at their position. Multiple Pro Bowls: Players who are named to two or three Pro Bowls on the original ballot (not as an alternate) will be eligible for a fifth year base salary equal to the franchise tender at their position. Upon being exercised, the fifth year option is fully guaranteed, and any base salary in the player’s fourth year that was not fully guaranteed will become so.

