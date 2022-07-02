Eagles News: Philadelphia’s most likely first-time Pro Bowler

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

2022 NFL season: One potential first-time Pro Bowler from each NFC team - NFL.com

EAGLES: Haason Reddick. I could choose DeVonta Smith here, considering he welcomed an excellent new running mate in A.J. Brown this offseason, but since the Eagles’ passing attack still has something to prove, we’ll go with a guy who clearly deserves the attention. Reddick, who signed with Philly in the offseason after spending 2021 with the Panthers, has racked up 23.5 sacks in the last two seasons combined. He’s grown into the player Arizona envisioned it was selecting with its first-round pick in 2017, and if he follows this track through another season, it’ll be hard to ignore his candidacy for postseason recognition.

Eagles All-22 Film Review: Marcus Epps has the makings of a good starter - BGN

So, I will be totally honest, evaluating safety play is probably as hard as it gets. I find it easy to put safeties into 3 main categories. 1. Elite player who makes the team significantly better. 2. Good starter, who doesn’t make huge errors and does what is needed. 3. A weak starter who needs replacing. I would say after quite a lot of film the past couple of years, that Marcus Epps is pretty clearly in category 2. You don’t see him make huge errors and you don’t notice him a lot (which is a good thing). I was shocked to see how many snaps he played last year because although I thought he had a good season I didn’t realise how much he played. I think he might be closer to category 1 than 2 and I would like it if the Eagles extended him (I think he is heading into the last year of his deal) because I have a feeling he might be about to have a really good season.

Ranking the NFL’s best offensive linemen by pressure rate - PFF

4. LANE JOHNSON, PHILADELPHIA EAGLESPressure Percentage: 2.76%. Johnson is one of three tackles to not have allowed a single sack in the 2021 regular season. His 12 instances of being beaten by defenders were slightly high, but his 81.5-graded performance on 399 snaps helped keep his quarterback off the ground.

A week of impact to remember for Eagles Autism Foundation - PE.com

“We had 22 threesomes pay $25,000 each and were joined by a celebrity to play golf and had an unbelievable experience. We had three generous underwriters (John Ballbach, Conrad Radcliffe, and Vivek Bantwal) and it was, truly, a transformative experience for everyone. It was much more than just playing golf, although that was really special, too. Jeffrey Lurie was there and was such a big part of it and the way he expressed his commitment to the cause and to the families that we impact, I think it was an impactful event.

Cowboys fans speak and set the bar for the number of Dallas wins in 2022 - Blogging The Boys

The bar is a little lower than last year’s 12-win season, but not by much. The overwhelming majority of Cowboys fans think the team will get to 10-11 wins for 2022. If that is the case, they likely win the NFC East again and will go to the playoffs.

QB play aside, Washington Commanders fans see Defense as the most critical factor in 2022 success - Hogs Haven

It seems clear that the single biggest factor in the team’s 2022 success will be the play of Carson Wentz, but, assuming he does his job well, then Hogs Haven readers have made it clear that Jack Del Rio’s defense will be the key to a successful season once September arrives. One question, though, revolve around the coach, Jack Del Rio, and his ability to get the right players in the right positions with good communication and the confidence that they know the scheme and their responsibilities. The other question relates to the depth of talent on the defensive side of the ball, which seems paper thin at the second and third levels just 4 weeks before the start of training camp. There’s still time to get some veteran free agent help at linebacker and cornerback, but whether that help arrives or not, the pressure will be on the defense to start fast and play well in 2022. If they don’t, it seems a good bet that the team will post its 6th consecutive losing record, and its 7th consecutive season with 8 wins or less. However, if Wentz can play to his potential and the defense shows up ready to play from Week 1, then the Commanders could end up surprising a lot of people.

Better or worse? For Giants, question at running back is about Saquon Barkley - Big Blue View

Well, this is the “what is Saquon gets hurt again?” section of our story. If Barkley is limited by injury again, there is no Devontae Booker on the roster like there was a season ago. There is no Wayne Gallman, like there was in 2020. Matt Breida is a nice change-of-pace back, and he does have a 4.9 yards per carry average over five NFL seasons. Breida, though, has carried the ball only 85 times the past two seasons. Breida did carry the ball more than 100 times in each of his first three seasons, but has not done so since 2018. Antonio Williams spent two seasons on the Buffalo Bills practice squad, getting in one game. We have no idea at this point in 2021 sixth-round pick Gary Brightwell can emerge as a true NFL running back and not just a special teams player. Jashaun Corbin is an intriguing undrafted free agent, but an unknown at the pro level. Another Barkley injury would put the Giants in the position of depending on someone to emerge and be more than they are expected to be at this point. There is no guarantee that would happen.

USFL Championship Preview: Stallions and Stars Seek Glory - Football Outsiders

As a lifelong Stars fan for about four months, I’d love to see them bring the trophy back home … wherever it is they consider home to be given the hub model the USFL used this season. But the Stallions have just been too good this season, and that defense hasn’t allowed anyone to put up the sorts of numbers the Stars will need to win. I’m giving it to the league’s one home team, even if the game’s in Canton. Stallions 24, Stars 19.

Look Ahead #95: Answering NFL questions with NFL questions - The SB Nation NFL Show

Rob “Stats” Guerrera and RJ Ochoa take the Ron Swanson approach to answering NFL questions. How do you think it turned out? Why do the Colts deserve the benefit of the doubt? (5:58) How often does importing the veteran QB work out? (8:43) What type of veteran import works most often? (13:24) Are the Bills the only Super Bowl or bust team in the NFL? (18:33) Which team has the best chance to share a title with another team in their area? (22:13) Who has a better chance to end their playoff drought: Jets or Mariners? (26:44) Who is the new head coach that will make the playoffs? (32:30) Who is the head coach that gets the most/least amount of trust they deserve? (36:35) How often do teams with major questions at quarterback actually succeed? (41:29)

