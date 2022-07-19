Former Eagles wide receiver dies at 50

Former Eagles wide receiver Charles Johnson died on Tuesday, according to a report from CBS 17. He was only 50 years old. The cause of his death has yet to be revealed.

Johnson, a first-round pick in the 1994 NFL Draft, spent five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers before joining Philly in 1999. He played an important role for the Eagles as a credible veteran target for an inexperienced Donovan McNabb to work with. Johnson led the Birds in receiving yards in 1999 and was second on the team behind Chad Lewis in 2000.

Moreover, Johnson is credited with helping to build the winning culture that Andy Reid established in a relatively-successful Eagles run during the early aughts.

Sad news. Johnson was a mentor for Donovan McNabb and helped the early Andy Reid teams learn how to win. https://t.co/ONt2MbKuvJ — Tommy Lawlor (@lawlornfl) July 20, 2022

Johnson experienced more winning when he left Philly to join the New England Patriots in 2001. Though he didn’t play much for the Pats (14 receptions for 111 yards), he won a Super Bowl ring being on the first of six Tom Brady-Bill Belichick title teams.

Johnson played one more season in 2002 before retiring. He was serving as an assistant athletic director at a North Carolina high school prior to his death.

50 is way too young for someone to go. Rest in peace, Charles Johnson.