2022 All-NFC East Team: Offense edition

The 2022 NFL season is right around the corner! The Hall of Fame game is less than three weeks away. After an offseason full of shakeups, the league is looking very different now and the NFC East is no different. While these things are bound to change over the course of the season, here are the best offensive players across the division.

Quarterback

Dak Prescott, Cowboys: Dak Prescott made a tremendous comeback in 2021 after missing most of the previous season with a leg injury. In his sixth year in the league, Prescott set career highs in touchdown passes (37) and completion percentage (68.8) while leading the Cowboys to a playoff berth. Prescott continues to be one of the league’s best quarterbacks and is poised for another great season as the Cowboys maintain an excellent team around him.

Second Team: Jalen Hurts, Eagles

Running Back

Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys: While Elliott’s 2021 season was not up to his usual standard, he still eclipsed the 1,000 yard rushing mark for the fourth time in his career. Elliott is still a crucial part of the Cowboys offense, even with Mike McCarthy leaning much more on the pass. He will continue to tote the rock in Dallas and be a dangerous presence in their backfield.

Antonio Gibson, Commanders: Antonio Gibson made the most out of a bad situation in 2021. The second year running back ran for over 1,000 yards despite horrendous blocking up front and general dysfunction across the whole offense. It is clear a more stable situation on that side of the ball will hugely benefit the talented ballcarier in year three.

Second Team: Tony Pollard, Cowboys and Saquon Barkley, Giants

Wide Receiver

AJ Brown, Eagles: AJ Brown joining the Eagles on draft night was one of many blockbuster trades to happen this offseason. After three straight years of dominance in Tennessee, Brown is taking his talents to Philadelphia and immediately becomes the Eagles top threat on offense. Brown caught 24 touchdowns over three seasons and averaged over 16 yards per catch during that time. His combination of size, speed, and physicality will give the Eagles something they haven’t had at receiver since Terrell Owns.

Terry McLaurin, Commanders: Despite a rotating door of quarterbacks, Terry McLaurin has been a force since he entered the league as a rookie. He is a route running master with great ball skills, making him a threat on every target. The Commanders might finally have some stability at the quarterback position in Carson Wentz (if you can believe it) and McLaurin will be the main beneficiary.

CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys: It was clear that CeeDee Lamb would be a star the moment he joined the Cowboys. In 2021, he thrived mostly as a slot receiver where he could eat up targets and create offense with his great ability after the catch. With Amari Cooper out of town, Lamb will likely become an even bigger factor in the offense.

Second Team: Michael Gallup, Cowboys, DeVonta Smith, Eagles and Kenny Golladay, Giants

Tight End

Dallas Goedert, Eagles: Dallas Goedert exploded in 2021 for over 800 receiving yards, a massive career high (his previous high was 607). The Eagles traded Zach Ertz midway through the season, opening the doors for Goedert to become an even bigger factor. Goedert is uniquely talented after the catch and was key in the Eagles offense finding its footing in the second half of the year. With a clear cut philosophy on offense, a more defined role and more talented supporting cast, Goedert could continue to thrive in 2022.

Second Team: Dalton Schultz, Cowboys

Offensive Tackle

Jordan Mailata, Eagles: Jordan Mailata was a revelation in 2021. In his first season as a full-time starter, Mailata immediately became one of the most physically dominant offensive linemen in the whole league. His blend of size, strength and physicality make him a monstrous run blocker and he holds it down in the passing game too. The crazy part is he is still so new to the game of football and could continue to get even better in 2022.

Lane Johnson, Eagles: On the right side of the Eagles line is the man who has been holding it down since his rookie season. Lane Johnson continues to be one of the best, most consistent tackles in the league.

Second Team: Tyron Smith, Cowboys and Andrew Thomas, Giants

Offensive Guards

Zack Martin, Cowboys: Zack Martin has been great for as long as he has been in the league. His long tenured dominance hasn’t slowed and he is still a key part of what makes the Cowboys offense tick.

Andrew Norwell, Commanders: After a few years of solid play in Jacksonville, Andrew Norwell comes to Washington to fill the big shoes of the departed Brandon Scherff. While Norwell isn’t the player he was a few years ago in Carolina, he is still a solid and steady presence at guard.

Second Team: Landon Dickerson, Eagles and Wes Scheitzer, Commanders

Center

Jason Kelce, Eagles: Who else? Jason Kelce is a future Hall of Famer and showed no signs of slowing down in 2021 despite looming questions about retirement. Kelce is leading the offensive line once again in 2022 and will keep being a stalwart leader for the entire team.

Second Team: Chase Roullier, Commanders

