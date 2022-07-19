Eagles News: NFL offensive tackle rankings have Philadelphia with two in the top five

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

The NFL’s top 12 offensive tackles - TouchdownWire

2. Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles. 5. Jordan Mailata, Philadelphia Eagles.

All eyes on Jalen Hurts - BGN

Hurts can set the table for a good season — and perhaps quell the Eagles’ rumored doubts about him — with a strong training camp performance. Allen Iverson might believe practice is meaningless but I beg to differ based on past experiences. In 2017, Carson Wentz clearly looked like a significantly improved player in training camp ahead of his near-MVP season. By contrast, Wentz did NOT look good during the 2020 offseason ahead of basically being the worst full-time starting QB in the league that year. Practice performance isn’t necessarily guaranteed to carry over to the real games but it’s still a worthwhile barometer. Two Hurts things we’ll be watching closely in camp: 1) timely decision-making and 2) utilizing the middle of the field. On the first thing, Hurts had the slowest average time to throw in each of his first two seasons. Can he speed up his processing and not just merely drift out of the pocket to his right? On the second thing, Hurts only targeted between the numbers on just 10% of his throws last year. This much according to the Football Outsiders Almanac, which noted that the NFL average was 22%. The aforementioned Brown addition could help in this regard with 60% of his targets coming in that area last year.

FROM THE SB NATION NFL SHOW: Chemistry is going to be off the charts between these QBs and WRs - BGN Radio

[BLG Note: Pete and RJ think the Jalen Hurts-A.J. Brown connection is going to generate headlines this summer.]

2022 NFL Preview: Eagles have an exciting roster but one big question mark - Yahoo! Sports

One thing the Eagles didn’t master last season was beating good teams. According to Jeff Sagarin’s ratings at USA Today, they were 0-6 against top-10 teams and 1-6 against top-16 teams. Their best win all season was a home win over the New Orleans Saints. The good news for the Eagles is their schedule is easy again. Last season they had the fifth-easiest schedule in the NFL, according to Football Outsiders’ DVOA rankings. This season they have the second-easiest schedule, according to NFL analyst Warren Sharp who uses sportsbooks’ win totals to project schedule strength. That’s yet another reason to believe in the upside of the 2022 Eagles.

10 Eagles veterans on roster bubble as training camp nears - NBCSP

WR Jalen Reagor: If the Eagles decided to cut Reagor, he would actually have a larger cap hit in 2022. That’s one main reason for the Eagles to keep him. The other is that they still believe Reagor still has some of the talent inside of him that made him a first-round pick in 2020. There’s no question that Reagor’s first two NFL seasons have been disasters. He had a disappointing rookie season and followed it with an even more disappointing second NFL season. But now he’s deeper on the depth chart and that might help him stick around in a lesser role. If I had to guess, he’s on the team right now as the Eagles’ No. 5 receiver … but he’ll have to earn that job in camp.

Should Eagles be considered NFC East favorites? - NFL.com

“GMFB” discuss if Philadelphia Eagles should be considered NFC East favorites.

Devon Allen disqualified from hurdles World Championships for being too talented - SB Nation

Allen was punished for being too good. It’s just that simple. Even if he didn’t hear the gun and managed to predict and perfectly time his start, what’s the problem? It’s not like this would be a reliable technique. Hell, it would probably result in more false starts over time than it ever would generate wins.

3 big offseason moves the Cowboys made that will require others to step up - Blogging the Boys

Releasing La’el Collins, elevating Terence Steele to starting right tackle. The Cowboys feel like they’re strengthened the middle of the pocket for Dak Prescott by drafting Tyler Smith in the first round. Smith is the projected starting left guard as well as insurance for Tyron Smith at left tackle, who missed six starts last season. The team’s plan at right tackle has much more uncertainty though, with Terence Steele taking over for La’el Collins. The Cowboys are putting a lot of faith in Steele to continue his progression, and only have Josh Ball and Matt Waletzko as contingent options. The Cowboys offense’s stumbles last season were partly a result of them not being able to run against soft boxes, or protect when defenses brought pressure. Coming into 2022, the Cowboys haven’t exactly proven they can beat this game plan against them, with question marks at both tackle positions and a different group of receivers trying to deter opposing defenses from blitzing. Even if Tyler Smith proves himself as the dominant run-blocker the Cowboys may want, their protection in front of Prescott needs to be sorted out in camp and the preseason.

2022 NFC East preview: Dallas Cowboys appear to have regressed from last season - Big Blue View

The Cowboys are a worse team today than they were at the end of the 2021 season. I love some of Dallas’ young assets, especially on the defensive side of the football. I appreciate Quinn as a leader, but the offensive line, receiving corps, and possibly the pass rush are worse off than last year. Dallas will open their season against Tampa Bay for the second year in a row. Then they play the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals before hosting the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. If Dallas goes 0-2 and then LOSES to the Giants in primetime, a move on Mike McCarthy’s job could ensue, creating more turmoil and distractions around a franchise that tends to be embroiled with such things. Regardless of the start, many situations need to break favorably for the Dallas Cowboys to do better than 12-5. They still have a realistic shot at winning the NFC East, although it’s no guarantee.

NFL draft 2023 sleepers: Scouts pick under-the-radar prospects who could rise - ESPN+

Cameron Rising, QB, Utah. The quarterback position is the most scouted and hardest to correctly evaluate of any in sports, and multiple scouts listed Rising when asked for under-the-radar prospects in this class. One scout said, “Everyone wants to put their stamp on a sleeper quarterback, but he’s mine. Dude can spin it and has a toughness to him you love to see. I heard he wowed people at the Manning camp. He could be this year’s Zach Wilson.” Wilson, who went from relative obscurity to becoming the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft, is a popular comparison for the dual-threat, strong-armed Rising. The Manning Passing Academy has been a proving ground for quarterback prospects for years. Rising’s display there has people anticipating his season.

Monday Football Monday #97: Predicting training camp headline cliches we see every year - The SB Nation NFL Show

With training camp right around the corner, RJ Ochoa and Pete Sweeney run through cliche training camp headlines we see every year and make predictions for players, teams and coaches that could fall in that category this year.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Click here for a personalized video message