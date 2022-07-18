Eagles News: Philadelphia wide receiver gets screwed by dumb rule

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Devon Allen’s hurdles dream ends in nightmarish fashion - NBCSP

Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen’s homecoming trip to the World Championships in Eugene ended in heartbreak when he was called for a false-start in the 110-meter hurdles final Saturday night at Hayward Field and disqualified from the race. The World Athletics rule is that if a runner’s reaction time to the gun is faster than 1-1,000th of a second, he’s out of the race. Allen’s start was measured at 0.099, so he was DQ’d by the smallest possible imperceptible margin. Even though he did not move before the gun. That’s the rule, there’s no appeal, and after milling around the starting line for 10 minutes trying to convince meet officials to let him into the race, Allen finally left the track as his hometown crowd booed its disapproval.

Devon Allen: Goal is to help the Eagles win the Super Bowl after hurdles disqualification - PFT

“I’m hungry for everything I do. My goal is to be the best hurdler ever and I still have a chance to do that, and my goal is to play in the NFL and help right now the Eagles win a Super Bowl. There’s not really much I can do. It’s just one race, which is frustrating — track and field is so difficult because you train a whole year for one race,” Allen said. “It happens and I’ll learn from it.”

If this is a false start, then I can fly. Idc what the computer says, nonsense. pic.twitter.com/LkbetdDPxI — Frique (@Dafrique_) July 18, 2022

Spadaro: Nick Sirianni preaches Eagles must ‘stay in the moment’ - PE.com

Hurts improved throughout the spring and Sirianni expects that will continue for No. 1, who is a dogged competitor and who understands he needs to take the next step. The two are connected in every way, a bond that grows every time they meet on Fridays and discuss the upcoming opponent. That bond allows Sirianni to provide Hurts, the son of a football coach (as is Sirianni), with some tough love when it is needed. Instead, it is direct and professional and respectful and demanding back and forth. Sirianni is very particular in what he needs from his quarterback. “Ranking what’s important in a quarterback, accuracy is always going to be No. 1,” Sirianni says. “I’m back and forth at No. 2 between decision-making and the ability to create plays for the offense. I’m really impressed with his ability to process and get it out on time. He’s making good, accurate decisions and he’s doing it on time. I’m seeing a better base to make throws. He has to continue to be on the uprise, or it’s just talk. He’s gotten better throughout his entire career.” And as it’s all upon us, Sirianni takes a deep breath. It’s all about, he says, staying in the moment. For him. For his coaches. For his players. It’s a long journey. Enjoy every bit of it.

Connect and trust: For Nick Sirianni, his Eagles coaching journey and fatherhood align - Inquirer

Can Sirianni improve upon a solid opening salvo? The roster was upgraded this offseason. The schedule is, on the surface, easier. Questions remain about quarterback Jalen Hurts’ long-term viability, as well as the offensive-minded coach’s ability to remain a step ahead of opposing defensive coordinators. But Sirianni’s connectivity with nearly everyone he comes in contact with, most of all his players, should help mitigate difficult patches. “I think I’ve always been good at that,” Sirianni said. “I hate saying it that way. But I always think that’s been one of my strengths. I feel like I realize that as a coordinator, not everybody needed to be talked to by me. But as a head coach, I’m realizing more and more that everybody needs my attention.”

2022 NFC East training camp preview: Storylines for the Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles and Giants - NFL.com

Jalen Hurts. That’s the storyline. Can the quarterback be the future of the Eagles franchise? His last appearance was a forgettable performance in the 2021 playoffs. This offseason, GM Howie Roseman added plenty of pieces to help Hurts and the team win now. The Eagles did, however, also make a pre-draft trade with the Saints that netted Philly an extra first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, which could be used as insurance in case the team decides to move on from Hurts. Will Hurts continue to show the signs of progress in camp that drew praise from coach Nick Sirianni earlier this offseason — and validate Brown’s defense of him on social media?

The Dallas Cowboys are making an awfully large bet on Terence Steele in 2022 - Blogging The Boys

PFF’s grades for last season have Collins ahead of Steele in both pass blocking (74.3 to 60.9) and run blocking (89.7 to 67.8). While it is partly logical to feel good about Steele’s future on the Cowboys it is hard to envision him being the player that Collins was at this point. Mike McCarthy has overseen staffs that have made their hay with later-drafted linemen and Steele certainly fits that mold. The Cowboys chose to make this move and it is one of the many bets that they are planning on cashing in throughout this season, and if they are unable to then a lot of other things could fall by the wayside.

NFL Daily Kickoff, Monday - Veteran CB Jason McCourty announces retirement from the NFL - The SB Nation NFL Show

After 13 season in the league, veteran cornerback Jason McCourty announces retirement from the NFL.

