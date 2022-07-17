Eagles News: Britain Covey among interesting players to watch in training camp

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

In Roob’s Observations: Can Britain Covey energize Eagles’ return game? - NBCSP

1. You know Britain Covey is going to be one of the most scrutinized players at Eagles training camp. Everybody’s going to be watching the undrafted rookie from Utah. But what sort of chance does the 5-foot-8, 175-pound receiver and returner have? Covey had five return TDs at Utah — four punts and one kickoff — and that’s the area he’s got to shine if he’s going to make a run at a roster spot. He became a decent slot receiver late in his college career — he caught 52 passes for 514 yards last year — but the Eagles don’t need him to contribute on offense. They need firepower in the return game, something that was sorely missing last year. They ranked 28th in punt return average and 29th in kick returns, and they haven’t ranked in the top-10 in either category since 2016, when Darren Sproles was bringing back punts and Kenjon Barner, Josh Huff and Wendell Smallwood kicks. Covey averaged 15.0 yards per punt over the last two years, second-best in the BCS (behind Houston’s Marcus Jones), and his three TDs were tied with Jones for most in the country. He only returned 16 kicks the last couple of years, but his 29.6 average was sixth-highest in the BCS during that span. Covey doesn’t have world-class speed — he ran 4.50 at his pro day — but he’s explosive, he’s shifty, he’s elusive, and he’s surprisingly strong for his size and is going to fight for extra yards. He’s really small, and that’s going to make it tough for him, but if he shows he can rejuvenate the Eagles’ moribund return game, he’s going to make this roster.

Biggest concerns about the 2022 Eagles - BGN Radio

Before Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy Kempski look at the biggest reasons to be optimistic about this year’s team, the guys run through the biggest worries about the Birds. Jalen Hurts and Jonathan Gannon are two of the obvious ones. But what about some things beyond that?

Devon Allen wins 110-meter hurdle heat, heads to semifinals of World Championships - PFT

Eagles receiver Devon Allen hopes to take a World Championship to a team that hopes to win another World Championship. Allen got off to a good start in his other sport on Saturday, winning his heat in the 110-meter hurdles. He has qualified for the semifinals.

Kadarius Toney: Breakout season coming for Giants’ second-year WR? - Big Blue View

A six-catch, 78-yard game against the New Orleans Saints and an incredible 10-catch, 189-yard receiving game against the Dallas Cowboys showed everyone just how electric Toney can be. Problem is, those two games accounted for more than half his 2021 receiving yardage and nearly half of his receptions. If Toney is going to have the breakout year that appears to be there for him and that many anticipate, he is going to have to stay on the field. He is not only going to have to be available on game days, but he is going to have to practice more regularly than he did in 2021. Discouragingly, Toney did not practice at all during the spring as he was recovering from minor knee surgery. A full training camp with daily reps could be critical for Toney, especially in a new offense with a new coaching staff.

Cowboys named biggest make or break team of 2022, have smaller margin of error to repeat in NFC East - Blogging The Boys

Around this time last offseason, the Cowboys were projected to have the offense that could keep up with the Rams or Buccaneers, but now their identity has shifted more to an opportunistic defense that can complement a powerful, but at times, inefficient offense. With Prescott, Lamb, and Elliott listed as high-level starters though, there’s still plenty of firepower for the Cowboys to prove themselves as NFC contenders again and take the next step. Training camp will be very telling for this Cowboys team as they look for signs of progressions from a multitude of young starters, as well as the depth needed to seriously contend in the postseason.

Vikings’ Justin Jefferson: ‘After this year I’ll be the best receiver in the NFL’ - NFL.com

Piecing together a top-five wide receiver ranking in today’s NFL can be something of a fool’s errand thanks to the sheer number of premier pass-catchers, but Justin Jefferson is confident projecting himself at the very top of the heap in the near future. “I’ll say after this year I’ll be the best receiver in the NFL,” Jefferson told Complex’s Kameron Hay. “I definitely have to give it to Davante Adams as of now, him being so crazy and dynamic on the field. His route running is crazy, so I definitely have to give it to him right now, but I’m pretty sure after this year, it’s going to be me.” Jefferson’s record-setting tear since entering the league makes it increasingly difficult to disagree with him. The electric wideout currently holds the record for most receiving yards in a player’s first two seasons with 3,016. That number tops the NFL since 2020 in general, and Jefferson also sits tied with New Orleans’ Michael Thomas for most catches in a WR’s first two years (196).

