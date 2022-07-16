Eagles News: Philadelphia has three of the NFL’s top 30 players over 30 years old

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Top 30 NFL players 30 and over: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers headline list of best veteran players for 2022 - CBS Sports

25. Eagles CB Darius Slay (31). Like any corner, he’s not immune to surrendering the big play, or allowing a No. 1 receiver to win contested balls. But Slay’s confidence never wavers, and he’s almost always handsy at the right time. He was a true leader for the Eagles in 2021. [...] 15. Eagles OT Lane Johnson (32). More of the same when it comes to the top tackles here: elite but frequently hurt. Johnson hasn’t played a full season since 2015, but he’s such a fluid mover for a blocker of his size. His presence alone helps fuel the Eagles’ rushing attack. [...] 14. Eagles C Jason Kelce (34). Speaking of run-game catalysts, Kelce is still the model when it comes to second-level blocking, sometimes outrunning his own skill-player teammates. More than that, he’s available, coming off his seventh straight full season of action.

Eye on the Enemy #99: Rhea Hughes on expectations for Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders and the Eagles’ defense - BGN Radio

John Stolnis interviews 94 WIP Morning Show Co-Host Rhea Hughes about expectations for Jalen Hurts and Miles Sanders, the Eagles’ defense, and her thoughts on Dallas, Carson Wentz and the Giants in 2022.

Evaluating the Eagles’ depth at every position - NBCSP

Perennial fill-in Richard Rodgers, now in his ninth NFL season, is the most experienced backup, with 147 career receptions and 15 touchdowns. He only caught two passes last year and is 30 so who knows what he can give you. Jack Stoll did play 331 snaps as an undrafted rookie last year but was only 4-for-22 receiving and so far at least appears to be a blocking specialist. Rookie 6th-round pick Grant Calcaterra was a capable receiver at Oklahoma and SMU but is only a project at this point and needs to improve his blocking. Tyree Jackson is also a project and still rehabbing his ACL. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside in the mix as well. Stoll is the only lock to make the roster behind Goedert, so safe to wonder who’s going to catch the ball if Goedert gets hurt and Rodgers isn’t on the roster. Depth grade: D.

2021 Passing Plus/Minus: A Tale of Two Kyler Murrays - Football Outsiders

Passing plus/minus is a stat we annually track to help provide context to completion percentage. Given the location of a quarterback’s passes, it compares his completion percentage in each area to historical baselines. This stat does not consider passes listed as “Thrown Away,” “Tipped at Line,” “Miscommunication,” or “Quarterback Hit in Motion” by Sports Info Solutions charting. Metrics are based on how often a pass is completed based on the pass distance, the distance required for a first down, and whether the ball was thrown to the left, middle, or right side of the field. This is a counting stat, so more attempts are obviously a great thing for the purposes of what we’re talking about here. Our Completion Percentage Over Expectation (CPOE) numbers may differ from other models around the Internet. [BLG Note: Jalen Hurts ranked 22nd in this metric last year, just behind Tyler Huntley and just above Tua Tagovailoa.]

Speedster Devon Allen chases medal in 110 hurdles at World Athletics Championships before shifting to NFL - Oregon Live

“I try not to think too far ahead,” Allen said. “I think my goal, this weekend goes great, I win the gold medal, break the world record — great. I got a week off. During that week, I’ve got to study the playbook because I got camp coming up and then once we get into football, get back 5-6 days before camp starts, I get back into cleats. I’ve been doing a little bit of football stuff now, but I’ll get back into cleats and start running routes and feeling comfortable. Then once camp starts, just compete; do what I do best and compete and give full effort and try to get an opportunity to play. I don’t stress too much about it because I know me not giving effort is not going to be the reason I don’t play in the NFL. It’s going to be because I’m not good enough. If I’m not good enough, I shouldn’t play.”

No deal between Dallas Cowboys and Dalton Schultz, he will officially play 2022 on franchise tag - Blogging The Boys

Again, it always seemed like the overwhelming likelihood that Schultz would be on the tag this season, especially after he signed it. But a change of heart on either side could have changed the conversation although it did not. The deadline for players who were given the franchise tag this offseason to negotiate long-term deals with their respective teams was 4pm ET today and here we sit with no new deal in place for Dallas and Schultz. He is now locked in to the tag for the 2022 season. Schultz will be in a contract year for the second year in a row and clearly feels comfortable gambling on himself to a degree. If he has another prosperous season, it is possible that he prices himself out of the Cowboys’ range, but they could always tag him again next offseason if they want (the value for that would be just north of $13M).

Big Blue View mailbag: Wink Martindale, managing weight, Justin Herbert, more questions - Big Blue View

Jones had a promising rookie season, even with the fumbles. There were flashes of brilliance. There were 24 touchdown passes to 12 interceptions and a more than acceptable 87.2 passer rating for a rookie quarterback. There were five games in which he threw for more than 300 yards and four in which he had passer ratings well above 100.0. He looked for all the world like a young quarterback who had a chance to develop into a star. The organization loved him. They thought he was their guy. Why blow that up [to draft Justin Herbert] and start again when you already believe you have the guy? Shoot, we know the organization STILL loves Jones. Plus, I think the idea that the Giants could have gotten a first-round pick for Jones is nonsense. You draft over him in that situation and you are trading from a position of weakness. Trade a quarterback after a year, regardless of whether you draft a new one, and you are trading from a position of weakness. You aren’t getting anywhere near equal value to his perceived ability or what you spent to get him.

Commanders tinker with roster depth by signing two USFL cornerbacks - Hogs Haven

In 2020, Stribling played in the XFL with the Seattle Dragons before returning to Canada and the Tiger-Cats, where he did not play any football in ‘20 due to COVID, but did play in ‘21, despite having been drafted by the New Jersey Generals of the NFL’s Spring League in a 2020 draft. Stribling was then drafted by the Philadelphia Stars in the 8th round of the 2022 USFL draft, and played for them in their inaugural season, leading the league in interceptions, with 7 picks. He also had 11 passes defended, 16 tackles and a sack on the season in which the Stars lost in the league championship game. Stribling is 27 years old, and is listed at 6’2”, 175 pounds on his USFL profile (he hadn’t been added to the Commanders team website at the time of writing).

2022 NFL season: One CHAOS team in each division - NFL.com

For all the attention Carson Wentz is receiving as the Commanders’ new QB1, this team’s fate rests largely on the shoulders of a star-studded defense that was a huge disappointment a season ago. Chase Young, who’s recovering from a torn ACL, and Montez Sweat need to play like the dynamic pass-rushing tandem many expected them to be in 2021, when Sweat had his sights set on breaking the record for most sacks by a pair of teammates. In addition, the duo must clog running lanes as part of a D-line that features four first-round picks (Sweat, Young, Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen). Also, defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio is certainly in the spotlight after creating a firestorm with his political commentary, drawing a $100,000 fine from the team last month. As the leader of the unit, he must find a way to stabilize a group that failed to play with championship-caliber hustle or discipline in 2021. If Ron Rivera can help get the defense to play at the level everyone expects, Wentz’s performance as an efficient game manager could allow the Commanders to scratch out wins in a competitive division.

Marlon Humphrey can’t believe why his team is named the Ravens - SB Nation

Marlon Humphrey has called Baltimore home for six years. He’s spent his entire career with the Ravens — and he’s still learning things about his team.

The Look Ahead #97: The behind the scenes episode - The SB Nation NFL Show

Rob “Stats” Guerrera and RJ Ochoa share behind the scenes stories from their years in the sports media business, including interviews, radio row, and more! Hear stories involving Pat McAfee, Eli Manning, Tim Tebow, Franco Harris, and more!

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Click here for a personalized video message