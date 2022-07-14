Eagles News: NFL general manager rankings have Howie Roseman in the top 8

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

NFL General Manager Rankings 2022 - NBC Sports Edge

8. Howie Roseman, Eagles. Don’t like the Howie Roseman weather? Just wait five minutes. Somehow already on his second successful post-Chip Kelly rebuild, Roseman has assembled a typically excellent offensive line and typically shaky homegrown receiver corps. Roseman decided to go outside the house for his latest reinforcement, trading first- and third-round picks for A.J. Brown. It was a sound move for a man who keeps bombing his wideout selections, if yet another heavy investment in a position he should have had settled by now. It’s ultimately just a minor quibble for an executive who does an excellent job stockpiling talent in the trenches and hoping the rest works itself out. That plan has come half true at quarterback, where Jalen Hurts didn’t prevent the team from making the playoffs in 2021 but could have had more to do with it. If Hurts lacks a second gear, Roseman has left himself well positioned to find his replacement with another pair of 2023 first-rounders. Roseman is a whirlwind, but one that has made the playoffs four times in five years and has a Lombardi Trophy to show for it.

Eagles All-22 Film Review: Miles Sanders can be frustrating to watch - BGN

Miles Sanders is a pretty frustrating player to watch because the talent is there but he just feel like he has never quite made it. After his rookie year, I felt Sanders was on the path to stardom but he clearly hasn’t hit the heights that we all wanted him to hit. He’s clearly a good and talented running back but this season feels absolutely massive for him. Personally, for me to consider a running back elite or very good, they have to have a decent role in the passing game. Unless they are absolutely elite as a runner (Nick Chubb, Derrick Henry etc) then they need to contribute in the passing game more than Sanders has the past couple of years. I know PFF only credited him with 1 drop this past year but I have been pretty critical of Sanders catching the past few years and I think he absolutely needs to do more in the passing game.

NFL MVP 2022 cases: 13 previous seasons that show how Jalen Hurts, Matt Ryan, Trey Lance, Aaron Rodgers could win - ESPN+

Hurts is in his third season, but after trading time with Carson Wentz as a rookie, 2022 will be Hurts’ second year as his team’s unquestioned starter. The Eagles thrived after building the offense around his rushing ability in midseason, ranking sixth in offensive EPA per play after Week 7. The Bucs then dealt them a harsh reality check in the postseason. Philadelphia was shut out through three quarters of what ended up as a 31-15 defeat in the NFC wild-card round. Now, Hurts get to prove whether he can follow Jackson in hitting new heights. He’ll have more help after the Eagles used one of their first-round picks to trade for A.J. Brown, netting Hurts one of the league’s most physically imposing wideouts. They will have all offseason to refine their offense around Hurts’ talents and build a more robust version of what they transitioned toward in midseason. If the skeptics are right, Hurts probably will get replaced by a new quarterback next offseason. If they’re wrong and Hurts wins MVP, he probably will get $100 million in guarantees on a contract extension.

A look at Howie Roseman’s most unconventional roster acquisitions - NBCSP

Chad Hall [Signed March 11, 2010]. Hall played at Air Force, finishing his senior year in 2007 with 2002 scrimmage yards, third-most in the BCS. At 5-foot-8, 180 pounds, he went undrafted, so he gave up football and served two years in the Air Force, repairing jets at Hill Air Force Base near Ogden, Utah. Despite the layoff, Roseman signed him in the spring of 2010, just six weeks after he became GM. Hall was on and off the Eagles’ practice squad and active roster the next two years. He played in 15 games, caught 16 passes for 155 yards and two TDs and rushed 12 times for 42 yards. He finished his career with the 49ers in 2012 and back with Andy Reid with the Chiefs in 2013 before embarking on a coaching career. He’s currently Bills wide receivers coach under former Eagles assistant Sean McDermott.

Rookie Chopped: Which team wins the cooking showdown? - PE.com

They’re teammates in the locker room, but for one afternoon this spring, the Eagles’ rookies were divided into two teams to showcase their skills on a different gridiron. Find out which team cooked up the best feast while also learning about the importance of diet and nutrition.

Seven-round NFL mock draft, Round 1: Building a win-now team from active players for 2022 season - NFL.com

19) T.J. Watt. Watt’s generally known as a stand-up rusher but he’s become quite adept at winning from a three-point stance. The Eagles should not pass on his value. [BLG Note: Jalen Hurts is the No. 51 overall pick in this activity].

New report links Sean Payton to Dolphins, Chargers, Cowboys for 2023 - PFT

Regardless, Payton widely is believed to be destined to return to coaching in 2023. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, citing an unnamed source close to Payton, lists the Dolphins, Chargers, and Cowboys as teams that could draw Payton’s interest in 2023. The source added the catch-all “among other teams,” so there may still be hope for the Panthers and other potentially interested teams. The main factors for Payton are, per Jackson: (1) warm weather; (2) a roster that can contend; and (3) control over personnel decisions. The Cowboys already are on the short list to pursue Payton, despite the ongoing efforts of owner Jerry Jones to put the kibosh on the subject. (As reported in Playmakers, the Cowboys nearly hired Payton in 2019.)

The schedule makers have finally put the Dallas Cowboys at a disadvantage - Blogging The Boys

Rather than playing their second Thursday night game the following week after Thanksgiving, they are playing it in Week 17. This means that they will be on short rest in Week 12 for the Thanksgiving game and in Week 17. Now, the good news is that for the second Thursday night game, they’ll have played the previous week on a Saturday, so they’ll get five days of rest instead of just four. Additionally, they’ll also receive a second mini-bye prior to the Week 18 finale against Washington. [BLG Note: So, even when the Cowboys get hit with a scheduling disadvantage, it’s still not as worse as it could be.]

Complicated Kayvon Thibodeaux has big goals, on and off the field - Big Blue View

Thibodeaux has big goals for his rookie season: “I don’t want to think too big. You have to compartmentalize the season,” he said, adding the message from the coaching staff to him has been to stay in the playbook during the team’s down time. “If I could average at least one sack a game or contribute five to 10 tackles a game, then I’ll be good. That’s the smartest way to do it. You never want to look at the end. You always want to take it day by day. If you reach for the top, you’ll miss those steps right in front of you. So I know if I take those small steps and get that one sack or five to 10 tackles a game, by the end of the season, I’ll be where I want to be.” Multiply those numbers out by 17 games and that would be a monster season. No one should be expecting that, but the Giants are counting on Thibodeaux to be a major factor in Martindale’s “pressure breaks pipes” defensive style.

NFL University #48: Biggest Ranking Snubs - The SB Nation NFL Show

Welcome back to another edition of NFL University! Stephen Serda, Kyle Posey, and Justis Mosqueda discuss ESPN’s annual top ten positional rankings by coaches, executives, and players. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson–who was left out of the top ten is obviously the most egregious error. We also point out the worst snubs in the wide receivers, edge rushers, linebackers, running backs, and safety position groups.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Click here for a personalized video message