Eagles News: Chargers writer laments losing Kyzir White to Philadelphia

Chargers Daily Links: What is one thing you wish DID NOT happen this offseason? - Bolts From The Blue

On Monday morning, I joined SB Nation’s Monday NFL Monday show to fill in for our very own Pete Sweeney of Arrowhead Pride who normally hosts the show alongside Blogging the Boys’ RJ Ochoa. The topic of the show was “Things we wish did/did not happen over this past offseason” and one of my specific topics I touched on was the Chargers’ decision to let Kyzir White walk in free agency only to see him sign with the Eagles one a one-year deal worth up to just $5 million. When it comes to the money alone, the decision just doesn’t compute. The Chargers had (and spent) a lot of money this offseason. They acquired a number of players who will serve as fringe starters and rotational players, most of whom are notable upgrades over starters from a year ago. The only area on defense that still looks worrisome is the second level where Drue Tranquill and Kenneth Murray are expected to start this season. Seeing how everything has shaken out elsewhere while this position group still looks quite underwhelming is something that just doesn’t sit right with me. I think if there was one thing I’d change about this offseason for the Chargers, it’s that White would have stuck around to be a big part of this revamped defense. [BLG Note: For more on White, check out our “6 things to know about him” and All-22 film review posts.]

When it comes to Jalen Hurts, all Eagles fans can do is wait - BGN

The regular season is what matters. He is perhaps the biggest question mark for any potential playoff team in the NFL right now, and there are a range of outcomes where Hurts is concerned. We could see a dramatically improved passer who makes quicker decisions, isn’t afraid to throw the ball over the middle of the field, with improved accuracy. We could see the same guy as last year, someone who makes some of the throws, plays pretty well against bad teams, struggles against good teams and does most of his damage with his legs. Or we could see a quarterback who regresses, proving the Eagles were right to accumulate two first round draft picks next April. It’s impossible to know what we’ll get, but it’s important to remember that the only thing that matters is whether Hurts wins games, and we won’t get those results until September. We will not see him in the preseason, which will be frustrating, and it’s likely we’ll see some good practices, some mediocre sessions, and some awful ones from Hurts as he acclimates himself to some new teammates.

NFC East Mixtape Vol.65: NFC East All Stars (Defense) - BGN Radio

Brandon Lee Gowton and RJ Ochoa are back this week to put together their All NFC East Defense All-Stars.

5 Eagles who have to stop getting injured - NBCSP

Miles Sanders is the ultimate guy who has to stay healthy, and his financial future depends on it. Sanders is clearly a talented kid — his 5.1 career average is highest in Eagles history by a running back and eighth-highest in NFL history by a RB. He’s one of only six players in NFL history who’s started his career with three straight seasons of 750 rushing yards and at least a 4.6 average. But then there’s the injuries. A hamstring strain in 2020 training camp that cost him the opener. A knee sprain against the Ravens that forced him to miss two games. A knee sprain that kept him out of one game, and another knee injury in the playoff loss to the Seahawks. Then last year an ankle injury against the Raiders that sidelined him for three games and hampered him in several others, and then a broken hand that cost him two more games and limited him in the playoffs. Sanders has missed eight games over the last two years and been less than 100 percent in several others. He’s due to become a free agent after this season, and no matter how talented a ball carrier he is, if he doesn’t demonstrate an ability to stay healthy, he’s not going to get paid like a top NFL back — by the Eagles or anybody else.

Spadaro: Thinking broadly about the Eagles’ offense - PE.com

Right there is the truth, the essence of what the Eagles want to accomplish on offense in 2022: It isn’t about “being a running team,” or “having a pass-first offense.” The run/pass ratio, the importance of which has been discussed for many decades, really isn’t the conversation here. When the question asked is this – What kind of offense are the Eagles hoping to have this season? – the answer is probably best expressed this way: “They want to have an offense that can win against any kind of defense.” That’s the idea, right? Defenses spend all week strategizing how to attack Hurts and this offense and they understand the challenges. The Eagles have the ability, as the offense is presently constructed, to dictate to a defense that goes light in the box by running behind an offensive line that is one of the best in the game. Teams that load the box and dare Hurts to win from the pocket have to contend with a receiving corps that includes Brown and second-year man DeVonta Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert and weapons out of the backfield.

2022 NFC East preview: Can the Philadelphia Eagles build off surprising 2021 season? - Big Blue View

The Eagles are a much better team today than they were when the 2021 season concluded. The additions through the draft and the signings of Bradberry and Reddick were tremendous improvements to their team, but adding Brown was a franchise-altering acquisition that could pay huge dividends. The 2022 Eagles will go as far as Hurts can take them. The weapons are improved, and the Eagles arguably have the best offensive line in the league. With the improvements to the defense, the 2022 Eagles have a real shot at winning the division.

Cowboys frugal offseason approach is a better play versus overpaying in free agency - Blogging The Boys

Many media pundits and fans alike seem to look for Jerry Jones and company to go on a free agent shopping spree whenever big-name players become available. However, the organization takes a much different approach where they have long believed in building through the draft and typically paying the big money contracts to players whom were initially drafted by the team. While this may not be the most popular way to conduct business, it has been effective enough to keep Dallas in the conversation as a contender. With how rookie contracts are structured, primarily for the quarterback position, it is essentially a race to win a Super Bowl before the first contract concludes. Once a team’s starting quarterback is past his rookie deal, the money doled out to that player is much higher which means less money can be spread out to the other members of the franchise. Big splash signings look good on paper when the deal is finalized, however, building through the draft and retaining players for a second contract is a very successful formula. And a formula that will sooner rather than later payoff in a huge way when the Cowboys end the drought and bring the Lombardi Trophy back to Dallas.

The House Oversight Committee accepts Dan Snyder offer to testify on July 28th - Hogs Haven

Dan Snyder(through his lawyers) and the House Committee on Oversight and Reform have been going back and forth in the media for months about his potential testimony about his role in running a toxic workplace with multiple accusations of sexual harassment and abuse. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell testified before the Committee last month, but Snyder said he had previous team-related commitments out of the country, and couldn’t appear, even virtually as Goodell did. Snyder has reportedly been in France, and will soon be in Israel this month for the anniversary of his mother’s death. When Snyder decline the Committee’s request for testimony, a subpoena was issued by Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney to compel his testimony. Snyder’s lawyers refused to accept service in the subpoena, but offered alternative dates which were just accepted. The Committee is giving Snyder’s lawyers the chance to accept the subpoena, but will not accept voluntary testimony.

Chris Collinsworth thinks Trevor Lawrence takes leap with Doug Pederson at the helm - Big Cat Country

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had what many would call a disappointing rookie season in 2021, though now we know there were massive problems with Urban Meyer and everything else, so it was a tough situation. With the change at head coach and bringing in Doug Pederson, some people like NFL announcer and former pro Chris Collinsworth think Lawrence could take a big leap with the quarterback friendly coach. “It’s a match made in heaven to be honest with you,” Collinsworth said during an appearance on “The Ari Meirov Show”. “It’s a great choice. Trevor is a tough kid. The only time I saw him in person last year was in Cincinnati on a Thursday night. He runs, he runs hard. He has a real element of that. He’s going to have Travis Etienne back as his safety valve who didn’t play at all last year. Do I think they’re going to go and win the division? Probably not, but I would expect a major jump.”

Trevor Lawrence: Doug Pederson has made a lot of needed changes - PFT

In an interview with Colin Cowherd on Monday’s episode of The Herd, Lawrence said things have been going well with Pederson at the helm. “[H]is resume speaks for itself. But then seeing the way he carries himself, the way he treats people,” Lawrence said. “The way he leads, I think we’re similar — just our demeanors our personality. Doesn’t get too high or too low. I think that’s really important to have if you’re going to be a really good head coach, especially in the NFL. So it’s been great getting to know him. I think he’s done a great job just planning out our offseason. There were a lot of changes we needed to make and I think he’s made those. He’s put together a great plan of progressing our team offensively and defensively. So now that we’re ready going into camp, I think he’s done a great job. So, I’m excited.”

The Texans new red chrome helmets are absolute fire - SB Nation

These are absolutely incredible, but unfortunately as it stands the team is only set to wear the new helmets once this season, against the Eagles on November 3rd. It seems like a half-step to see how they’re received — and so far people are in love with the helmets.

NFL Daily Kickoff, Wednesday - Baker Mayfield speaks as a Carolina Panther - The SB Nation NFL Show

Tuesday brought with it Baker Mayfield’s first comments as a member of the Carolina Panthers... what did he have to say?! Also how are things looking on the franchise tag front with Orlando Brown Jr. and the Chiefs? We discuss it all on the latest NFL Daily Kickoff!

