Eagles News: A.J. Brown defends Jalen Hurts

A.J. Brown is already defending Eagles QB Jalen Hurts from Philly media - Inquirer

“That practice stuff about Jalen is fake . Y’all tweet and believe anything. Like how can he get sacked on 7on7 and there aren’t any rushers. I believe water is above us . Believe that too and make a article about that too . This app is crazy” [...] Added Gunn: “I applaud [Brown for sticking up for his teammate], but I’m not going to back down from what I said because I didn’t make it up.“If I don’t second and third cross-reference it, I don’t put it out there.” [...] Before going any further, we should probably address a few parts of the tweet from Brown, a longtime friend of Hurts: While Hurts couldn’t physically get “sacked” in 7-on-7 drills, teams will blow the play dead if the QB doesn’t get rid of the ball quickly enough. One could consider them coverage “sacks” — and Hurts did at times hold onto the ball too long — but he also escaped plenty of those types of sacks in games. This might be the only point that Brown isn’t 100% correct.

Derrick Gunn says the Eagles are “not very comfortable right now” with Jalen Hurts as their starting quarterback - BGN

GUNN: This is a big but with this quarterback, man. And this organization is not very comfortable right now with Jalen Hurts. Now, there’s a lot of time between now and training camp and the regular season. But, as of right now, the results have been iffy on this guy.

Does Devon Allen experiment really have a chance to work? - NBCSP

When you look at the Eagles’ roster, the competition he’ll be facing for a roster spot comes from guys like Jalen Reagor, Greg Ward, John Hightower, Deon Cain and Britain Covey for a fifth and possibly sixth spot on the 53. Not an insurmountable task. If Allen shows anything at all in camp, there’s also the option of keeping him on the practice squad, which would pay him over $200,000 for the full season. Allen makes more than that from track, but it’s probably enough to keep him interested even if he’s not playing. It’s not like there’s any track meets in November that he’d be missing. And that would give the Eagles a chance to develop him over the full season and give Allen a chance to knock off the rust running scout team.

NFC East Camp Preview: Commanders Search for WR Chemistry - Football Outsiders

Camp Battles to Watch: It’s gonna be a free-for-all at safety, with Marcus Epps and K’Von Wallace vying to replace Rodney McLeod (Colts) while newcomer Jacquisky Tartt pushes Anthony Harris for playing time. But really, Eagles camp is all about Walkthrough’s “boo-bird” neighbors and relations rooting against the disappointments who broke their hearts. So listen for: a) lots of chatter about how poorly Jalen Reagor is doing as fans hope he falls off the back of the wide receiver depth chart; b) JJ Arcega-Whiteside’s doomed transition from wide receiver to tight end; and c) tweet-by-tweet reports about the distance, direction and hang time of Arryn Sippos’ training-camp punts.

Ranking the NFL’s top 10 running backs for 2022: Execs, coaches, players make their picks for the best rushers - ESPN+

Honorable mentions: Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys: Elliott’s fall outside the top 10 is still a bit surprising considering he just produced his third career 1,000-yard, 10-touchdown season. But his rushing yards per game have dipped in each of his six NFL seasons, from 108.7 in 2016 to 58.9 last year. “He’s still a good player, but that burst he once had just doesn’t seem to be there,” an NFC exec said. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants: Barkley was No. 1 on this list two years ago, but his decline has been precipitous. Injuries have cost him 22 games over four seasons, but that’s hardly the only issue with his game. In 2021, he produced just 593 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 162 carries. “I’m down on him — he still doesn’t know how to play running back enough,” a veteran NFL offensive coach said. “He’s a bouncer. He wants every run to be a home run. He’s going to have to learn that 4-yard runs in this league are good, instead of stopping, cutting it back and losing 2. And he gets his ass kicked in protection.” Also receiving votes: Josh Jacobs (Las Vegas Raiders), Miles Sanders (Philadelphia Eagles), Antonio Gibson (Washington Commanders).

Vinny Curry: It’s been awesome to be back after missing last season - PFT

Veteran players aren’t always enthusiastic about reporting to training camp, but defensive lineman Vinny Curry is approaching Jets camp with a different frame of mind. Curry missed last season due to a blood condition that led to the development of blood clots and ultimately led doctors to remove his spleen. Curry re-signed with the Jets this offseason and told the team’s website that “it’s been awesome” to be back on the field this offseason after spending so much time out of action.

Almost 3 months later Stephen Jones’ words about free agency ring hollow - Blogging The Boys

So what exactly did he say about free agency? He said that the Dallas Cowboys were “not done” in free agency. Since Stephen said this the Dallas Cowboys have signed two veteran free agents and both of those moves became official just this past Friday in kicker Lirim Hajrullahu (who was on the team last year so it wasn’t exactly a totally new thing) and linebacker Christian Sam. The list of free agents who have been signed by NFL teams since then is not exactly full of future busts in Canton, Ohio, but Stephen did make the statement. Never mind the fact that Dallas did not exactly draft the best players on the board as noted by their own public leaking of said board.

Ricky Seals-Jones aiming to seize opportunity with Giants - Big Blue View

Ricky Seals-Jones signed with the New York Giants this offseason largely because he believed he would have the opportunity to be a No. 1 tight end for first time in his six-year NFL career. “I feel like in some places I’ve always been the two or three guy,” Jones said back in March. “I feel like for me just to have the opportunity to come in and fight for the one spot is good.” Can the 27-year-old earn that starting spot? Let’s discuss Seals-Jones as we continue our player-by-player profiles of the Giants’ 90-man roster.

The Steelers will now play at ‘Acrisure Stadium,’ and nobody knows what the hell Acrisure is - SB Nation

There are some NFL stadiums that are indelibly burned in your mind. The Packers play at Lambeau Field, the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium — and when it comes to the realm of corporate naming I think any football fan would be able to tell you in an instant that Gillette Stadium belongs to the Patriots, and Heinz Field is the home of the Steelers. At least, that was true until Monday morning. The Steelers’ stadium is getting a new name after Heinz elected not to renew its naming rights after 20 years. Now we know where the black and gold will play in the fall, but not what the hell this company does.

Monday Football Monday #96: Things we wish did/did not happen this offseason - The SB Nation NFL Show

RJ Ochoa is joined by Bolts from the Blue’s Michael Peterson. The guys each make their case for things they wish did and did not happen this offseason. [BLG Note: There are some Eagles topics that come up in this one, including Kyzir White and Nakobe Dean.]

