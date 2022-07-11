Eagles News: Nick Sirianni finishes middle of the pack in NFL head coach rankings

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

2022 NFL head coach rankings: Andy Reid reigns supreme, Sean McVay overtakes Bill Belichick - CBS Sports

16. Nick Sirianni (Eagles). [...] As soon as Sirianni stopped trying to make Jalen Hurts a traditional QB in 2021, he found results. More than that, he rekindled a happy-go-lucky vibe after the sudden dissolution of the Doug Pederson era. The key to a big step forward is whether he and Hurts can craft a more sustainable passing offense together, but Sirianni at least offers the requisite humility to adapt his strategy and own duties (like play-calling) for the betterment of the squad. It helps that his roster is much more filled out this time around.

In Roob’s Observations: Can Roseman keep Eagles’ defense together beyond 2022? - NBCSP

9. Josh Sweat has played 26 games against winning teams in his career and has 4.0 sacks.

Eagles expect Jalen Hurts, already a fantasy football star, to become a top-tier QB, too - The Athletic

Hurts was inconsistent as a passer last season, completing 265 of 432 attempts (61 percent) for 3,144 yards, 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions. The Eagles were a pass-heavy team early in the season, with Hurts ranking 22nd in the NFL in yards per attempt (7.09) during the first seven weeks, 20th in adjusted net yards per attempt (6.39) and 20th in EPA per dropback. When the Eagles shifted to a run-first offense down the backstretch of the season, Hurts became more efficient. He ranked eighth in yards per attempt (7.52) from Week 8 through the end of the season, 11th in adjusted net yards per attempt (6.3) and 11th in EPA per dropback. The effectiveness of the Eagles’ running game helped. Hurts’ natural development and comfort in the offense were also factors. And a softer schedule contributed to the jump, too.

New trial ordered in stabbing death after Eagles’ 2018 Super Bowl win - FOX29

An appeals court has ordered a new trial for a New Jersey man convicted in a stabbing death shortly after the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl in 2018. The court cited an assistant prosecutor’s repeatedly calling the defendant a liar and also cited errors in the judge’s instructions to the jury.

Bengals safety Jessie Bates, Chiefs OT Orlando Brown, Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki, Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz enter last week to sign extensions - NFL.com

Garafolo expects talks to increase for Schultz and the Cowboys with the hope of a long-term extension staying alive.

Guest: 30 Ideas On Improving NFL, From New Rules To Relegation - FMIA

I’ve said for years that teams moving away from campus training camps is a blight on the NFL, and on the future for young fans. Just look at Kansas City’s camp at Missouri Western University in St. Joseph, Mo. Fans get close to the action, can touch players, can get autographs, can see their team being formed before their eyes. Teams build chemistry at the same time.

