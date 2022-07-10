Eagles News: NFL executives rank Jason Kelce as the league’s second best center

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Ranking the NFL’s top 10 interior offensive linemen for 2022: Execs, coaches, players make their picks for the best guards, centers - ESPN+

8. Jason Kelce, C, Philadelphia Eagles. Highest ranking: 3 | Lowest ranking: Out of top 10. Age: 34 | Last year’s ranking: Honorable mention. Voters saw decline in Kelce’s 2020 tape and moved him to honorable mention, only to watch him explode to first-team All-Pro status during an impressive 2021 campaign. How many 34-year-old veterans are getting substantial raises? Kelce made $9 million in 2021 and looked poised to retire. Instead, he is set to earn $11.25 million — plus an extra $3 million in incentives — to play a 12th season. His 72.2% run block win rate (fourth overall at the position) and 95.7% pass block win rate (seventh) were both outstanding, and he was attributed just one sack against in 17 games. “He plays with anger, which serves his supreme athleticism well,” an NFC player personnel director said. “Couple that with good coaching and the system there [in Philadelphia], and he’s able to prolong his career.” As an NFC offensive coach added, “Mentally, he’s on another level; and physically, he moves like no other I’ve ever seen.” [BLG Note: Kelce was ranked as the 8th overall interior offensive line player and second center behind only Ryan Jensen.]

Are you willing to place a bet on Jalen Hurts’ MVP odds? - BGN

Jalen Hurts: MVP of the 2022 NFL season? I would think even the most ardent Hurts supporters wouldn’t say that much is a likely outcome. Hurts may very well improve entering his age 24 season. Howie Roseman did a lot to improve the Eagles’ roster to help him take a step forward. But even if Hurts plays much better than he did last year, there’s a significant gap from where he was at in 2021 to being the league MVP. Not to mention the MVP competition figures to be fierce with other top quarterbacks firmly in the mix. Just because Hurts isn’t the most likely candidate doesn’t mean he’s not worth betting on, though. With Hurts’ MVP odds at +2500, you can bet $20 to pay out $500. Only 11 players have shorter odds. Today’s Eagles Question of the Day is ... is that a risk you’re willing to take?

Eye on the Enemy #98: Jody McDonald joins to talk expectations for the Eagles ‘22 season - BGN Radio

John Stolnis speaks with talk radio legend Jody McDonald about his expectations for Jalen Hurts, the ‘22 season, and got his thoughts on the rest of the division, Carson Wentz, the Cowboys off-season and when the Giants will be good again.

Eagles great Brian Dawkins gives Philadelphia kids a special experience - The Athletic

Brian Dawkins sat at a table at a North Philadelphia Boys & Girls Club on a Friday afternoon in March with a collection of kids from single-parent households and shared a memory of a transformative moment in his life. It had nothing to do with football and much to do with the Hall of Famer that Dawkins eventually became. He told them about the summer between his junior and senior year of high school when he was the beneficiary of a scholarship to attend a camp in North Carolina. Dawkins knew little of life outside of Jacksonville, Fla., and this camp offered an inkling of what he didn’t know existed but soon imagined. “When we went up there, it was in a very affluent place. Something I had never seen — only in movies,” Dawkins said. “When I saw that, and I saw people and how they were living and it was possible to live that way, I began to envision what that would look like for me. What would I have to do? I began to literally write out my autograph and say to myself, ‘someday, somebody is going to pay me for this.’ … That’s where that dream really came to life. And it began to separate me from individuals who were doing things I know I couldn’t do.”

Why the Cowboys would be wise to take a flyer on veteran WR Julio Jones - Blogging The Boys

If the Cowboys want to add a wide receiver before the start of the regular season, they should take a flyer on five-time All-Pro Julio Jones. At age 33, the Cowboys wouldn’t be getting the Jones we saw from 2014-2019 when he was arguably the best wideout in football. Over that six-season span, Jones totaled almost 10,000 receiving yards, scored 37 touchdowns, and was an All-Pro five times. That version of Jones is in the rearview mirror, but if the former first-round pick is able to stay healthy, the Cowboys could get a much-needed boost at the wideout spot. Health has been Jones’ biggest roadblock to contributing since his last 1,000-yard season in 2019. The wideout was able to play in just nine games during his final season in Atlanta in 2020, and then was limited to playing in just 10 games with the Titans last season, catching 31 passes for 434 yards and a touchdown. While 31 catches for 434 yards certainly isn’t anything close to the numbers we saw Jones produce in the past, even if he could produce only at that mediocre level it would still be a solid contribution to Dallas’ wide receiver group.

Better or worse? Quarterback position should be better, but by how much? - Big Blue View

This is one of those worst-case scenario deals. The offensive line and skill positions are ravaged by injuries, which I know sounds familiar. Jones, even with a fancy new offense is left with no one to block and no playmakers to make plays. He eventually succumbs to injury himself. Taylor gets hurt, Webb has to play and he looks like Kyle Lauletta (0 for 5 in a 2018 game vs. Washington in his only NFL action at quarterback). That’s really all I’ve got. As bad as it was all the way around last year — and the year before — I have a hard time seeing how it could get worse.

Washington celebrates its 90th anniversary as an NFL franchise - Hogs Haven

The Washington Commanders began life in July 1932 as the Boston Braves, The team name was the same as the existing baseball team that played on the same field. In 1933, the team changed home fields, moving to Fenway Park, home of the Boston Redsox. No longer wanting to be associated with the Braves baseball team, but wanting to hold on to the links to Indian imagery, the team name was changed to the Redskins. The Redskins won the Eastern Division Championship in ‘36, but did so in front of very small crowds; the final game of the season (a 30-0 win) was played in front of just over 4,000 fans. The low fan attendance was enough to convince the team’s owner, George Preston Marshall, that he needed to do something different.

Roger Goodell tries to explain why the league is launching NFL Plus - The Verge

The NFL is working on its own direct-to-consumer streaming service, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell told CNBC in an interview. Goodell didn’t specify exactly what content will be available on the service, which he called “NFL Plus,” but the league is aiming to launch it for the upcoming NFL season. “We think it’s very important to have a relationship directly with the consumer,” Goodell said. “We think we have a lot of content and a lot of ability to be able to do that. The consumers want it, so we’re very excited about what NFL Plus is going to be. But it’s really in an early stage. I think over the years you’ll see that continue to grow. And it will be an important opportunity for us to be able to speak to our fans directly. That’s an important strategy for us going forward.”

