Coldplay Delivers the “Fly Eagles Fly” Rendition that Nobody Asked For - Crossing Broad

Coldplay was at the Linc Wednesday night and they finished their set with “Fly Eagles Fly.” I hope they’ve beefed up the spelling classes since Brexit because last time I checked they don’t spell Eagles E-A-A-L-E-S.

Who knew Fly Eagles Fly could sound this beautiful (via jwall1993/IG) pic.twitter.com/O2XzKo4mHR — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) June 9, 2022

Nick Sirianni explains Shane Steichen taking over Eagles’ play-calling - BGN

The Eagles had their final OTA practice on Wednesday — thanks to WR coach Aaron Moorehead catching a punt and Thursday’s practice being cancelled — and head coach Nick Sirianni spoke to reporters about their practice format, the change to play-calling, and how Jalen Hurts is developing. Sirianni acknowledged that it’s huge to have the entire coaching staff back and together for a second year. Not only for the camaraderie among the staff and their players, but also because having to teach a new coach the system, whether on offense or defense, takes a lot of additional time that they can instead put toward other things.

At the Podium: Fletcher Cox, Dallas Goedert, Davion Taylor and Isaac Seumalo at OTAs - BGN Radio

Fletcher Cox, Isaac Seumalo, Davion Taylor and Dallas Goedert spoke with the Philly media following the second and final OTA session open to media.

Ranking last season’s starting QBs by deep passing performance: Arizona Cardinals’ Kyler Murray lands at No. 1 - PFF

22. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles. 2021 Passing Grade: 82.8 | 2021 Yards per Attempt: 12.2 | 2021 Passer Rating: 72.6. Hurts finished in the top half of the league in deep-passing yards (766) a season ago. Now, he gets A.J. Brown to throw to, in addition to DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert.

Meet the Eagles’ new front office, which is the same as the old Howie Roseman-led front office - Inquirer

Joe Douglas had an extensive scouting resumé, played in college, and looked and spoke like a “football guy.” Lurie inflated his role, though, and while Roseman did adopt Douglas’ Ravens-influenced formula for rating prospects, Roseman still constructed the final draft board and made the ultimate decisions. Douglas did influence many decisions, both in the draft and free agency. But when he left for the New York Jets GM job after the 2019 draft, Roseman didn’t lean as much on his replacement. Weidl would often become despondent with his ranking in preference, sources close to him said.

Eagles ‘fired up’ for Training Camp - PE.com

Four weeks on the field ended on Wednesday, with a long pause until Training Camp begins on July 26 in South Philadelphia. The players know they need to report ready to go because the breaking-in period is over. Sirianni talked about the growth in the basics – technique, the little things – that he saw throughout the four weeks on the field, and more than any individual talent or group philosophy, that’s his teaching point from the spring: It worked the way he wanted it to work because the coaches drilled down to the finer points and the players responded. One of those core principles, fundamental football, occupied center stage this spring in South Philadelphia. “The fundamentals should be being built right now,” he said. “When you have a practice when you have five, six periods of ‘team’ periods, well naturally your individual time is going to shrink. We were able today to have 35 minutes – or whatever it was, I don’t have the exact time here – we were able to have 35 minutes of time perfecting our fundamentals. And really, at the end of the day, we’re going to call a good play, they’re (opponent) going to call a good play. This player is going to be pretty good and this player is going to be pretty good. ... Well, what gives in a scenario like that? Fundamentals.

Dynasties of Heartbreak 31-40: Cry, Eagles, Cry - Football Outsiders

Or maybe it wouldn’t have mattered anyway. Ryan’s teams went 0-3 in the postseason. They got lost in the fog in 1988, when visibility at Soldier Field dropped to 15 yards and contributed to Cunningham’s three interceptions. In 1989, they got bushwhacked by the Rams in the wild-card round, with Los Angeles jumping out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and never looking back. And in 1990, Washington got revenge for the Body Bag game, winning 20-6 and putting Ryan’s career as Eagles head coach in a body bag of its own. Ryan was fired in large part due to the lack of postseason success. His replacement, Kotite, did manage to win one playoff game, but his Eagles got thwomped by the Cowboys in the 1992 divisional round. After two years of “8-8 is great” Kotite failing to make the postseason, Rhodes took over and imported the West Coast offense from San Francisco. He had a little more luck—Philadelphia might have stood a chance in the 1995 playoffs against Dallas had quarterback Rodney Peete not gotten hurt early on, and their 1996 wild-card loss to San Francisco can be blamed both on another Peete injury and on a freaking monsoon that turned Candlestick Park into a mud pit. But years of losing were taking their toll both on Rhodes and the team around him—so many years of successful regular seasons and nothing to show for it in January. The bottom fell out in 1998 and the Eagles fell all the way to the basement of the league. That cleared room for Andy Reid, but we’ll get to that in due time.

Meet the NFL draft 2023 quarterback class: Potential first-rounders, top passers to know, QB-needy teams, more - ESPN+

Where he needs work: Size will be constantly brought up regarding Young and will remain a question mark for teams that rely heavily on size thresholds. Kyler Murray, Russell Wilson and Drew Brees are among the shortest QBs we’ve seen go on to have success at the next level, but all of them have a significantly thicker build than the slender Young. Even so, durability hasn’t been an issue to this point for the Crimson Tide star. On the field, pocket maneuverability is a consistent issue. The ability to all step up into the pocket and create throwing windows inside it stood out for Murray, Wilson and Brees, but Young has a propensity to get stuck at the apex of the pocket without consistently looking to climb into it and deliver on throws. He instead looks to escape out of side exit doors to try to create off-script plays. If Young can become consistent with working up into the pocket, navigating and distributing the ball in that fashion, size won’t be such a concern. Why I’m intrigued with his first-round potential: The competitive fire and calmness he plays with isn’t normal for a prospect of his age, especially considering he took over under center in Tuscaloosa for two first-round selections. Young has plenty of arm strength and the high-level accuracy to succeed in the NFL. His ability to win within the pocket and create plays outside of the normal confines of the playbook places a tremendous amount of stress on opponent defenses.

Jack Del Rio issues apology for calling January 6th Capital attack a “dust-up” - Hogs Haven

Washington Commanders Defensive Coordinator was the talk of the day, and it wasn’t for anything happening on the practice fields of Ashburn today. His social media activity has been getting attention for political opinions during his time in Washington. Recent tweets have questioned the January 6th Capital attack, and compared it to the protests that swept the country two years ago after George Floyd’s death while in police custody. Today he was asked about those social media comments and he called January 6th a “dust-up” while describing the negative effects the Floyd protests had on the country. Everyone from Ron Rivera to Jonathan Allen was asked to comment on Del Rio’s latest controversy, but everyone currently employed/under contract to the team wanted nothing to do with giving the press a quote to run with. Del Rio posted an apology for the “dust-up” comment while saying he supports all peaceful forms of protest(unless they happen during the National Anthem).

Carson Wentz not feeling pressure: I just show up, try and be the best I can be - PFT

Wentz, though, said he feels no pressure in what appears a make-or-break season. “I try not to put too much pressure on myself,” Wentz said Wednesday, via Ethan Cadeaux of NBCSportsWashington.com. “I always have high expectations for myself and for the offense, but I don’t try to play those types of games. I don’t have enough mental space to kind of process all that. It can wear on you. So for me, I just show up, try and be the best I can be.”

PFF’s head coach ranking has Dallas Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy in the top 10 - Blogging The Boys

It is difficult to be underrated while being affiliated with the Dallas Cowboys, but sometimes that phenomenon tends to happen. An argument can be made that no head coach gets less credit for winning a Super Bowl in modern history than Mike McCarthy does, but that was very long ago and with a different team. The overall point is that McCarthy is a pretty good coach for the most part, and one recent ranking very much reflects that.

Giants mandatory mini-camp, Day 2: Saquon Barkley, Richie James, no helmets, more takeaways - Big Blue View

We talked earlier this week about how much the Giants have used running back Saquon Barkley in the passing game this spring. “I think Saquon is a unique guy. You move him in different spots, that makes other guys have to learn other spots, too. It really falls on the five eligible receivers or the personnel groups you hope to utilize,” Daboll said. “He’s got good hands, he’s a good route runner, a good runner. Try to use him the best way we can.” Daboll said Barkley, who has battled injuries the past three seasons has “looked good physically. “He’s been able to do everything we’ve asked him to do. Run the different runs when we’re doing them. Those are more walk-through relative to how camp is being played. The routes we are asking him to run, his quickness, his ability to get in and out of breaks, his long speed, it’s all looked good,” Daboll said. “I see a talented player. I’m glad he’s on our team. Look forward to working with him. He’s been great since I’ve been here just on the field, running around. Has been impressive.”

Broncos WR Travis Fulgham looking to rebound: ‘My game is still here. I can take over a game if I want to’ - NFL.com

That leaves Fulgham to compete against a handful of pass-catchers — several of whom appeared in more games with Denver last season — for what is likely only one remaining WR slot. For what it’s worth, one of the aforementioned locks recently sang Fulgham’s praises. “He’s just cool, calm and collected,” Patrick said. “He’s always under control and he plays very smooth. He makes everything look effortless.” And of course, no one believes in Fulgham’s ability to show that the fleeting Philly magic was no illusion more than the receiver himself. “All I can do is stick to my game and do what I do,” Fulgham said. “I didn’t go anywhere. It’s just kind of how the situation ended up. But I haven’t gone anywhere. My game is still here. I can take over a game if I want to.”

NFL University #43: New Deshaun Watson Report, Broncos Sale, & Year 3 Players that need to Step Up - The SB Nation NFL Show

Welcome back to another edition of NFL University! Stephen Serda and Kyle Posey discuss the new report from the New York Times alleging Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson received messages from as many as 66 women over a 17-month time frame. Watson also reportedly utilized resources provided by the Houston Texans including non-disclosure agreements. The Denver Broncos sold for more than double the Carolina Panthers–and we’ve got a lot of year-3 NFL players who need to step up in a big way this season.

