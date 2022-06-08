Eagles OTA practice updates: Live tracker

Just a few days after holding their first OTA practice open to reporters, the Philadelphia Eagles are already hosting their second and final media-attended session. It’s the last time we’ll get to see the Birds in action until training camp begins in late July. Today’s action begins around 12:50 PM Eastern!

As previously noted, the Eagles are holding a relatively light OTA schedule. There’s no manadatory minicamp and there’s no 11-on-11 drills.

Still, we’ll be able to glean some things from watching the team in action. Things to watch include but are not necessarily limited to:

Can Jalen Hurts follow up his good first practice ?

? Will Hurts and A.J. Brown be more on the same page?

Will the safety position continue to stand out as an issue?

We’ll also hear from Nick Sirianni and some players in post-practice press conferences. That’ll probably start around 2:00 PM Eastern (rough estimate).

We’ll be tracking all of this and more for you here at Bleeding Green Nation. Following today’s OTA session, we’ll be writing up practice notes and an accompanying BGN Radio podcast.

Use the list below to stay updated with the latest news and such. You can also follow me directly on Twitter: @BrandonGowton.