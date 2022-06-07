Eagles News: Nick Sirianni sees “a big difference” in Jalen Hurts

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni on Jalen Hurts: ‘I’m noticing a big difference’ - ESPN

The work Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts put in over the last several months has been shining through during the team’s offseason training program, according to coach Nick Sirianni. “I’m noticing a big difference,” he told ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio. “What I see is a crisper ball. The accuracy I’ve been very pleased with. You can just see him taking strides every single day with his accuracy because of the fundamentals he has with his feet and his upper body.” Hurts spent a portion of the offseason with quarterback trainers in Southern California, focusing primarily on his footwork and release. Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen said the results are showing up in the quickness of his drop and the timing of his throws. It helps, too, that Hurts is in the same offensive system for consecutive seasons for the first time since high school. “That’s been very pivotal going into the offseason ... just being decisive out there on the field, knowing pretty much where I’m going to go with the ball based off the look that they give me,” Hurts said. “There’s a natural maturation there, as I’ve always talked about.”

Eagles single-game tickets go on sale June 7 - BGN

Single-game Philadelphia Eagles tickets for all 10 home games (one preseason, nine regular season) AND one open training camp practices at Lincoln Financial Field in 2022 will go on sale Tuesday, June 7 starting at 10:00 AM Eastern, according to an official team announcement. If you want tickets, you better act fast! They’re always in high demand and the interest level certainly hasn’t waned following an exciting offseason. If you miss out on a game, you might be able to settle for grabbing tickets to the one and only open training camp practice this year. That number is down from the two they usually do.

Sixers Daily with Jas Kang - Bleeding Green Nation’s Brandon Lee Gowton on Joel Embiid’s window in Philly, Doc Rivers sticking around, plus some Eagles talk after a busy offseason - Liberty Ballers

In this episode, Brandon Lee Gowton of Bleeding Green Nation joins Jas to discuss the Sixers’ offseason so far, including Joel Embiid’s window to win a championship in Philly, why Doc Rivers is sticking around, plus would the Sixers be willing to part with Tyrese Maxey for Donovan Mitchell? Then, they get into some Eagles talk, including: *Grading the Eagles’ offseason. *Expectations with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith as the lead-receivers. *What is the team’s ceiling with Jalen Hurts as the QB? *What will be considered a successful season for the Eagles?

Where are the Eagles deep, and not so deep, after the 2022 NFL Draft: Offense edition - PhillyVoice

Are the Eagles in good shape here relative to the rest of the league? For now, while Hurts has intriguing intangibles and is blessed with running ability, he has a long way to go as a passer, and for now cannot be considered among the top half of the NFL’s starting quarterbacks. There was a thought that Minshew could be had in a trade at the right price, but with the Eagles’ roster having improved significantly this offseason, they may not be so quick to deal him on the premise that they can maybe contend in 2022. It’s a better bet that Minshew stays in Philly this season, unless the Eagles are blown away by an offer. The Eagles are certainly in better shape than a good number of teams around the league, most of whom won’t sniff the playoffs. If the Birds make the playoffs this season, it’s the teams that they will likely have to face in January who they may not compare to favorably at quarterback.

New Look Front Office - Iggles Blitz

Ferrari previously was the VP of Football Operations and Compliance. His background is mainly as an administrator. He’s been with the Eagles since 2016. Ferrari worked for the league before that. Halaby was the VP of Football Operations and Strategy. His background is in analytics. That phrase gets thrown around a lot these days. The Eagles are trying to use data to help make decisions involving gameday strategy, player evaluations and roster building. This will be his 15th season with the team so he knows the organization and how things are done. That also means Halaby has some friends and enemies. Some members of the Chip Kelly staff didn’t like him. Doug Pederson and some of his coaches felt the same way. We haven’t heard much from the current set of coaches. Halaby is highly regarded by Jeff Lurie and Howie Roseman. That’s how he’s stayed around this long.

Eagles’ reworked front office: Has GM Howie Roseman consolidated his power? - The Athletic

The optimist says … Wulf: If the goal is for everyone in the organization to be pulling in the same direction, a staff compiled of Roseman loyalists makes a lot of sense. And if this is the continuation of the process that led to the moves of the last two offseasons, all the better. Berman: If you believe you’re hiring smart, talented people, then they should be poached for bigger jobs elsewhere. If other teams aren’t interested in your employees, they’re not as talented as you think. So the turnover is both a good thing and to be expected, and it’s an opportunity to reimagine a front office that’s progressive and forward-thinking rather than just trying to fill desk chairs. The pessimist says … Wulf: Let’s see what happens when times get tough. Berman: There’s a reason the Eagles wanted a strong personnel executive in the first place. Also, brain drain poses challenges. Internal promotions can be beneficial — reward those who you’re with every day, and you have more insight on them than anyone else — but they can also lead to hiring the candidates that provide the most comfort.

Carson Wentz Is Making the Most of What May Be His Last Shot - MMQB

There are really six guys heading up scouting: ex-Jags GM Dave Caldwell, ex-Broncos VP Matt Russell, new directors of player personnel Chuck Walls (hired from Cleveland) and Alan Wolking (an internal promotion), director of scouting Brandon Hunt (hired from Pittsburgh) and senior director of college scouting Anthony Patch. Caldwell’s and Russell’s executive experience, and Patch’s experience in Philly, should help with Walls, Wolking and Hunt being candidates to ascend to the top scouting role. And while Patch, Caldwell, Russell and Wolking don’t live in Philly, the technological advances of the last few years should make it pretty easy for each to stay intimately involved. (Walls and Hunt are moving to Philly, and will be working from the office.) [...] I would expect we’ll see someone in the VP of player personnel spot in 2023, and I don’t think scouting is going to be a less prevalent part of the operation now, despite what the titles might lead you to believe. Yes, Halaby’s new title makes him the NFL’s highest-ranking personnel man with a purely analytics background. But the Eagles have been heavy on analytics since the ’90s, so the involvement of data in the equation isn’t at all new here.

Why Fitzpatrick says he ‘hated’ facing Fletcher Cox - NBCSP

“FITZPATRICK: I always hated going up against Fletcher Cox. Just - I don’t know, he’s a scary dude and likes to talk out there. “SCHEFTER: What’s he say? “FITZPATRICK: Oh, plenty of stuff. Not meant for the podcast.” Fletcher just absolutely tormenting Fitzmagic out here! I love how chatty the Eagles’ defensive line is. Between Cox and Graham, opposing offenses must be absolutely sick of the trash talk by the final whistle. But how did Fitzpatrick actually fare against the Eagles and Cox?

Top three NFL defensive players of all time? Aaron Donald, Lawrence Taylor among answers - NFL.com

Being a Philly native and a teenage Eagles fan during The Minister of Defense’s prime, I have an emotional investment in Reggie White. His unique blend of speed and power — who could forget his signature hump move? — easily made him one of the top two most dominant defensive players in history.

Is Tyreek Hill a Hall of Famer? - Football Outsiders

Is DeSean Jackson a Hall of Famer? Um, no???? Jackson has produced more 40-plus-yard receptions than Terrell Owens and several other Hall of Famers. He’s almost certainly in the all-time top 10 in this category, with deep threats such as James Lofton and Henry Ellard possibly between him and Moss. Lance Allworth might be in there too, but go back much farther in pro football history and nobody is producing 70 career 40-plus receptions because receivers like Paul Warfield or Bullet Bob Hayes just didn’t catch that many passes. Jackson is now over 10,000 career yards, has some signature moments as a return man, and possesses many other secondary characteristics of a Hall of Famer. He lacks anything close to an MVP-caliber season or any contributions to truly great teams. Jackson’s career would look different if he had arrived in Philly a few seasons earlier, stayed in Tampa Bay a few years later, was healthy a little more often, etc. As it stands, Jackson belongs in the same category as Joey Galloway or Flipper Anderson, with Henry Ellard and Stanley Morgan a rung above them. Jackson will make a fine Eagles Ring of Honor member.

Report: Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz to skip voluntary OTAs, ‘frustrated by state of contract talks’ - Blogging The Boys

Dallas has a mandatory minicamp that begins next Tuesday (June 14th) so it stands to reason that Schultz will be in attendance for that, but this week will obviously be a bit tense given his decision to opt out. Skipping voluntary action is not foreign for NFL players but this situation with Schultz is a little bit interesting in that he already signed the franchise tag which is why he cannot skip anything that is mandatory. If Schultz really wanted to dig in for a new deal it would have made more sense not to sign it and to take things to the eleventh hour mid-July like many players have done so before him. Truth be told this is one of the last ‘moves’ that Schultz has to play and it seems that his representation feels like it is the best choice for him at this time.

Confidence booster: rewatching the 2021 4-game win streak (Weeks 10-13) - Hogs Haven

The 2022 Washington Commanders should be a more explosive team offensively than was the 2021 Washington Football Team. It’s easy for the pall of the final quarter of the 2021 season to cast a shadow over expectations for the coming year. Trust me when I say this — watching the 4 games that comprise the best part of the 2021 season for Washington can do a lot to bring sunlight to the view of what this team can be. For those 4 weeks, Ron Rivera’s team looked good...damned good, in fact. Rewatching the 2021 4-game win streak this week (and even the loss to the Cowboys in the week that followed) has restored the good feeling that I thought would be lost until I saw evidence of a turnaround in 2022. I now feel much better than I’ve been feeling; color me confident this week.

Monday Football Monday #91: Building all-star teams in a unique way - The SB Nation NFL Show

It’s game time! RJ Ochoa and Pete Sweeney jump start the week going back and forth picking their favorite players for majority of the positions in the league but there’s a twist.

