Eagles single-game tickets go on sale June 7

Single-game Philadelphia Eagles tickets for all 10 home games (one preseason, nine regular season) AND one open training camp practices at Lincoln Financial Field in 2022 will go on sale TOMORROW, Tuesday, June 7 starting at 10:00 AM Eastern, according to an official team announcement.

If you want tickets, you better act fast! They’re always in high demand and the interest level certainly hasn’t waned following an exciting offseason.

If you miss out on a game, you might be able to settle for grabbing tickets to the one and only open training camp practice this year. That number is down from the two they usually do.

(Side note: The Eagles confirmed players will report for training camp on July 26. Their practices at the NovaCare Complex are open to media but closed to the public.)

How to buy

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting Ticketmaster.com. There is a four-ticket limit per household. Due to the high demand, fans are encouraged to visit Ticketmaster as soon as they go on sale.

In addition, tickets for the team’s Training Camp public practice at Lincoln Financial Field – scheduled for Sunday, August 7 at 7:00 PM – will also go on sale Tuesday, June 7 at 10:00 AM ET.

Fans can purchase public practice general admission tickets for $10 by visiting Ticketmaster.com. There will also be an option to purchase a $25 VIP ticket that will provide fans with a special on-field experience before the start of practice. All ticket proceeds for the public practice will benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation and its mission to fund innovative autism research and care programs. Seating at Lincoln Financial Field will be on a first-come, first-served basis. All individuals over the age of two will require a ticket for entry. There are no ticket limitations per customer and parking will be free.

Open training camp practice (Lincoln Financial Field)

Sunday, August 7 — 7:00 PM ET

Preseason Game (Home)

PS Week 1 - New York Jets (Aug. 12, 7:30 PM, NBC10)

Regular Season Games (Home)

Week 2 - Minnesota Vikings (Sept. 19, 8:30 PM, ABC) Monday Night Football

Week 4 - Jacksonville Jaguars (Oct. 2, 1:00 PM, CBS)

Week 6 - Dallas Cowboys (Oct. 16, 8:20 PM, NBC) Sunday Night Football*

Week 8 - Pittsburgh Steelers (Oct. 30, 1:00 PM, CBS)

Week 10 - Washington Commanders (Nov. 14, 8:15 PM, ESPN) Monday Night Football

Week 12 - Green Bay Packers (Nov. 27, 8:20 PM, NBC) Sunday Night Football*

Week 13 - Tennessee Titans (Dec. 4, 1:00 PM, CBS)

Week 17 - New Orleans Saints (Jan. 1, 1:00 PM, FOX)

Week 18 - New York Giants (Jan. 7 or 8, TBD, TBD)