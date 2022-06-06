Eagles News: One analyst believes Carson Strong has franchise quarterback potential

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Matt Waldman’s RSP Film Room: QB Carson Strong (Nevada) with Mark Schofield - Matt Waldman RSP

These are legitimate factors that teams have to use to make decisions but they aren’t strictly about the film. Sometimes its vital to consider these factors but they can also obfuscate the focus on what’s most valuable. Strong’s health is the greatest obstacle to his draft capital. As Mark Schofield shares in this week’s episode, Strong went against medical advice to play last year. And as the film reveals, Strong was as impressive as the top prospects at his position while playing on one healthy leg. If the prognosis of his knee is positive long-term, Strong has the accuracy, arm talent, pocket management, pocket mobility, and the pre-snap savvy to become a productive starting quarterback — a franchise quarterback. We spend an hour breaking it down below.

Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: Carson Strong - PhillyVoice

So who does he remind me of? That’s right! Sam Bradford, AKA Sammy Sleeves, AKA Sleevie Wonder. Why? They’re both very accurate passers with plenty of arm strength to make all the throws. Modest yards per pass attempt, relative to a 70+ percent completion percentage. They have roughly the same build (Strong is a half inch shorter and 2 pounds heavier). They both have knees made of pudding and papier-mâché, which sapped their ability to make plays with their feet and made them major injury risks. To be clear, we’re not referring to the Sammy Sleeves that went No. 1 overall to the Rams in the 2010 NFL Draft. We’re more referring to the mid-to-late-career Sleeves who could still throw, but was essentially a statue in the pocket and you held your breath every time he got hit.

Eagles front office changes include no direct Andy Weidl replacement - BGN

Former Jacksonville Jaguars GM Dave Caldwell got a bump after joining the team as a “personnel executive.” Caldwell holds an identical title to new addition Matt Russell. The guess here is that Caldwell and Russell will split Weidl’s power as the former head of the Eagles’ scouting department in the vice president of player personnel role.

The 22 Most Influential NFL People This Season Includes Sean McVay, Trey Lance and an Amazon VP - FMIA

“Every Eagles fan’s expectations are the Super Bowl for sure.” —Trout, a huge fan of the Eagles, on his hopes for the 2022 season.

13 questions reveal whether Cowboys have enough roster depth - Blogging The Boys

12. Is there a return specialist that can either handle both punts and kick returns or contribute as a real position player? We don’t want CeeDee Lamb in that role this year, so the answer is an emphatic NO.

Several former Washington players remain unretired and unsigned by any NFL team - Hogs Haven

I suspect that the safety / linebacker Landon Collins would top most people’s lists for the highest profile former Redskin and Football Teamer that remains unemployed, chiefly for the fact that so many Commanders fans are calling for him to be re-signed by the team now, albeit at a lower salary. Collins’ release was driven less by any decline in play than it was concern for salary cap impact. Collins’ contract had an average annual value of $14m, and by releasing him when they did, the Commanders gained $11.88m in cap space for 2022, along with the salary and bonuses he would have been due in ‘23 & ‘24. There’s no doubt that Landon Collins can play at a high level in the NFL. The issue for Collins is that he is a box safety with limited coverage skills who wants to be paid like a safety with good coverage skills. The trick for Collins will be to find a team that needs his skill set, and then to come to grips with the fact that his skill set is worth less than he was being paid under his most recent contract with Washington. The reason that fans continue to raise the possibility of Collins returning to DC is that he clearly fits Jack Del Rio’s defense very well — just not as the all-round safety that he wants to be. Collins was the ideal fit for the so-called “Buffalo Nickel” position — a position that Collins clearly didn’t like playing, but one where he excelled on the football field.

Film breakdown: 5 Wink Martindale exotic pressures - Big Blue View

The New York Giants hired Don “Wink” Martindale to replace Patrick Graham as defensive coordinator. Martindale is an accomplished play-caller who coordinated the Baltimore Ravens’ defense since 2018. Graham was a fantastic coordinator for the Giants’ defense, and hiring Martindale is a stylistic contrast. Both coordinators are great, but Martindale is much more pressure-oriented whereas Graham is much more bend don’t break. Martindale’s philosophy is pressure breaks pipes and dictate the terms to the offense - not the other way around. Through his four years as defensive coordinator for the Ravens, Martindale’s defenses ranked 11th, 21st, 14th, and 23rd in sacks. His lowest sack count was 34 in 2021 and 43 in 2018; for reference, the Giants had 34 sacks in 2021.

NFL Daily Kickoff, Monday - 24th lawsuit will be filed against Deshaun Watson - The SB Nation NFL Show

Things keep getting worse for Deshaun Watson, and Sean McVay once again signals he isn’t coach to be a head coach for the long haul.

French Open winner: No. 5 Rafael Nadal cruises over No. 8 Casper Ruud in men’s singles final - DraftKings Nation

Rafael Nadal is the greatest clay court player in tennis history, and on Sunday he added to his legacy. Nadal rolled to a straight sets victory (6-3, 6-3, 6-0) over No. 8 seed Casper Ruud in the 2022 French Open men’s singles final. With the win, Nadal claimed his 14th French Open title and 22nd career Grand Slam title. Nadal came into the tournament as the No. 5 seed and had the third best odds to win the tournament. He was installed at +400 to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, which was behind Novak Djokovic (+210) and Carlos Alcaraz Garfia (+225). Ruud was +1800 to win the tournament. [BLG Note: The GOAT.]

