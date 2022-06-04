Eagles News: Shane Steichen will continue calling plays

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Steichen to call offensive plays again in 2022 - NBCSP

Jalen Hurts has talked about how much he’ll benefit from having the same offensive system and play caller for the second straight season in 2022. On Friday, we got clarification that those jobs fall on two different people. While we knew that Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen was the guy calling plays into Hurts last year and we knew Steichen gained more play calling responsibilities as the year went on, head coach Nick Sirianni as recently as late December said they had been calling plays “together” in 2021. Turns out, Steichen was really the offensive play caller for the second half of the season. And he’ll be the offensive play caller going forward. “I think last year we were a new staff, and we were evolving as an offense,” Steichen said at OTAs on Friday. “So as the season got going on, I ended up taking over more of the play calling mid-season. Then again, Nick has a stamp on every single thing we do. So, in the meeting rooms he has a stamp on everything we do, every play that’s on that call sheet, he makes sure it’s justified, boom, and we’re good to go. “So going forward, I’ll be calling the plays next year, and we’ll go from there.”

Eagles OTA Practice Notes: Encouraging signs from Jalen Hurts - BGN

Now, it wasn’t a perfect day for Hurts. He did nearly get picked by Slay on a play where Brown had to play defensive back and broke it up. It seemed like the timing may have been off there. Hurts also overthrew an open Brown down the right sideline. The most encouraging throw from Hurts may not have been one of his deep attempts. He’s previously had some success in that area. By contrast, Hurts has not thrived when it comes to throwing over the middle of the field, especially in the short and intermediate areas. Hurts may have demonstrated some progress in this regard by threading a tight coverage window to hit a crossing Jack Stoll in stride over the middle. Good stuff.

Eagles OTA practice observations! (Day 1) - BGN Radio

With Jimmy Kempski on vacation, Brandon Lee Gowton is joined by Shamus Clancy to break down what they saw at Friday’s Eagles OTA practice. The guys talk about Jalen Hurts, some under-the-radar names to file away, and more. Brandon and Shamus also touch on the Eagles’ front office changes.

Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: Kyron Johnson - PhillyVoice

In 2021, Johnson had 63 tackles (8.5 for loss), 6.5 sacks, and 4 forced fumbles. He also had 17 career special teams tackles. He is a try-hard player who will likely contribute immediately on special teams, and could even get an opportunity here and there as a situational pass rusher. The player he reminds me of is Dennis Gardeck, a similarly undersized 6’0, 232-pound try-hard pass rusher / core special teamer with the Cardinals, who also plays the game with enthusiasm.

Nine Teams Set to Pick Up Cap Space on June 2 - Over The Cap

Eagles- $5.3 million. Philadelphia had designated Fletcher Cox as a post June 1 cut at the start of the new league year, though they did wind up re-signing him to a contract this year. Cox’ prior contract had counted for $14.9 million on the salary cap but that should reduce to about $9.6 million. Cox’ contract did contain an option bonus and there is a chance that it will remain which would reduce the savings by $3.2 million, but not to worry that would simply be added to the Eagles 2023 salary cap. Cox will count for over $15 million on the 2023 salary cap.

Barnwell: Giants had one of NFL’s best offseasons - Big Blue View

Overall, Schoen and the Giants achieved a lot given the limited resources available. Being able to come away with foundational pieces on each side of the trenches while making inroads toward long-term cap health is a step in the right direction.

Cowboys throwing spaghetti against the wall hoping Tyron Smith’s replacement sticks - Blogging The Boys

Tyler Smith played 24 career games with 13 starts at left tackle in two years at Tulsa before being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the first round (24th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft. The 21-year-old, 6’6”, 332-pound offensive lineman is probably the favorite right now to eventually replace Tyron Smith. In the meantime though, he’ll likely replace Connor Williams as the starter at left guard. Depending on how he performs as a rookie at LG, and how the other young tackles play, he could either remain as the starter at LG or get the opportunity in the not-too-distant future to kick outside to LT.

The Look Ahead #91: Ten things we want to happen in 2022 - The SB Nation NFL Show

Rob “Stats” Guerrera and RJ Ochoa pick ten things they wish they could guarantee happening in the 2022 season. The Cowboys win the Super Bowl (3:41). Trey Lance gets benched for Jimmy Garoppolo (7:42). The Bills get to the AFC title game (10:46). Deshaun Watson doesn’t play a snap (14:20). A safety wins Defensive Player of the Year (19:06). The Pro Football Hall of Fame gets out of its own way (23:05). Every prime time game is worth our time (26:35). Trevor Lawrence becomes the QB we all thought he was (29:15). Baker gets cut and goes to Pittsburgh (32:41).

Help support one of the best fried chicken places in Philly if you can:https://t.co/cec3P4IVPZ — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) June 1, 2022

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Click here for a personalized video message