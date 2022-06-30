Eagles News: PFF says Philadelphia has a top 7 roster in the NFL

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

7. Philadelphia Eagles. Biggest strength: If they don’t have the best offensive line in the NFL entering the 2022 season, the Eagles are near the top of the list. Jordan Mailata emerged as one of the top young left tackles in the league last season, ranking second (behind only Trent Williams) in PFF grade (91.2) when lined up there. In addition to Mailata’s development, Lane Johnson remains one of the league’s top right tackles entering his 10th NFL season, and center Jason Kelce is coming off a first-team All-Pro appearance in 2021. Biggest weakness: The James Bradberry addition alongside Darius Slay and Avonte Maddox eliminates a lot of the questions surrounding the cornerback position, but safety remains a potential weak point on defense. Anthony Harris has earned two consecutive sub-70 PFF grades after being one of the highest-graded safeties in the league across the 2018-19 seasons in Minnesota. The Eagles will be relying on Harris, K’Von Wallace, Marcus Epps and and recent addition Jaquiski Tartt to elevate their play in 2022. X factor for 2022: While the Eagles have done a good job of bolstering this roster over the past year, they’ll go only as far as Jalen Hurts takes them. Hurts showed real signs of progress in his second season out of Oklahoma last year, as he finished the season ranked 14th out of 32 qualifying quarterbacks in overall grade — a performance that offered real value on a rookie deal. However, his 45.3 PFF grade in their postseason loss to the Buccaneers highlights the issues that the Eagles will run into late in the campaign against defenses that force Hurts to beat them if he doesn’t take another step forward in 2022.

Ultimately, the Eagles’ season ended partly because Hurts’ most concerning preseason attributes showed up in a big way in their final game. Going forward, it feels like Eagles fans/media/team personnel are nearly unanimous in their belief that Hurts will improve in his third NFL season. I believe the possibility for regression is being underestimated. Wait, regression, as in, he could go in the wrong direction? Sure, why not? It happens. Certainly, Tampa did not respect the Eagles’ ability to beat them through the air. They made Hurts stay in the pocket, or if he was going to escape, they made sure it was to his left, where he is clearly not comfortable. [...] I get the excitement, but it does feel just a smidge premature. We don’t really know about the quarterback yet. Or the head coach. The defensive coordinator might be bad. They didn’t beat a single good team last year, they had major injury luck (both ways), and they don’t really want their offensive identity to be what it probably should be.

With a couple weeks left before training camp, Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata, and Travis Kelce hopped behind the bar to serve as guest bartenders at Ocean Drive to raise money for the organization’s Eagles Autism Foundation.

Jalen Hurts and Derek Carr are interesting because if the Eagles and Raiders win and make the playoffs, the quarterbacks will get the credit. (The same is true in reverse, as well). Hurts and Carr each saw their teams add stud receivers in A.J. Brown and Adams, and the Eagles have the much easier schedule, so the choice in this group is Hurts at 25 to 1.

What does Sanders need to do to take the next step in his career? “Being consistent, being more consistent,” Sanders said. “I’m going to be honest, opportunities. I’ll just say it simple like that. I need to be more consistent but I need opportunities.”

Joe Montana and the San Francisco 49ers went 13-3 and won their first Super Bowl title in 1981. Our DVOA ratings are unimpressed. The 49ers only finished the 1981 season 12th in overall DVOA, one of the worst ranks ever for a Super Bowl champion. Instead, the regular-season DVOA title belongs to the defending NFC champions, the Philadelphia Eagles. But the Eagles were one of the least impressive No. 1 teams in DVOA history and squandered a strong start to the season with a four-game losing streak and a wild-card loss to the rival New York Giants.

The Dallas Cowboys made some controversial moves this offseason that have elicited differing opinions from pundits and fans alike. The mood around Cowboys Nation has ranged from wait-and-see to what-the-heck-are-they-doing. Still, through the offseason, most predictions have the Cowboys winning the NFC East again. Although the Philadelphia Eagles certainly have their contingent of believers for the East crown. If you go by the new roster rankings from ESPN/PFF, then you might want to bet on the Eagles. In their annual rankings of each NFL team’s roster, the Cowboys end up dead in the middle, far behind the Eagles roster. PFF used a variety of grades to come up with an overall strength of roster ranking, including the grades from college for the rookies.

The Giants are in a much better position in 2022, with Thibodeaux, Ward, and possibly even Fox on the roster. I am not worried about Thibodeaux’s personality; I’m excited to witness and cover his career; however, I hope the injury heals up, and he’s ready to dress and impress during training camp. Ojulari and Roche having a year under their belt should only help them in their quest to become great. Ojulari amassed 42 pressures, one behind Dexter Lawrence and five behind Leonard Williams last season.

There is no restaurant chain in this country that better understands its market than Taco Bell. With this understanding we’re now on the verge of living mas with items featuring giant Cheez-Its, which were unquestionably dreamed up by two high college students. Nothing can adequately prepare you for the splendor of ... “The Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme.” [BLG Note: I’d try this. Would you?]

Welcome back to another edition of NFL University! Stephen Serda, Kyle Posey, and Justis Mosqueda discuss the ongoing disciplinary hearing between the NFL, NFLPA, and Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Washington Commander’s star wide receiver Terry McLaurin got a big payday–and he didn’t have to commit to Washington long-term. In honor of the exhibition boxing match scheduled for July 30th between Adrian Peterson and Le’Veon Bell, we pick the top box matches we’d like to see in the NFL.

