Eagles practice updates live from OTAs!

Psst, hey, come on, man, wake up!

Today’s an exciting day for Philadelphia Eagles fans! The team is practicing at the NovaCare Complex in front of reporters for the first time since the 2021 season ended. The action begins around 12:50 PM Eastern!

As previously noted, the Eagles are holding a relatively light OTA schedule. There’s no manadatory minicamp and there’s no 11-on-11 drills.

Still, we’ll be able to glean some things from watching the Birds in action. Things to watch include but are not necessarily limited to:

Jalen Hurts’ passing performance

The new guys: A.J. Brown, Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, Haason Reddick, James Bradberry, Kyzir White, etc.

Depth chart notes

Scheme changes (as much as can be seen in 7-on-7 drills)

We’ll be tracking all of this and more for you here at Bleeding Green Nation. Following today’s OTA session, we’ll be posting practice notes and an accompanying BGN Radio podcast. It’s like a little appetizer before our Eagles training camp coverage begins in late July.

