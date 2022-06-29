Eagles News: Miles Sanders says “we all feel like we’re on an all-star team”

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Miles Sanders says A.J. Brown has Eagles aiming high in 2022: ‘We all feel like we’re on an all-star team’ - CBS Sports

Q: How different does it feel preparing for the season now that A.J. Brown is an Eagle alongside you, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, and the rest of the offense? ... Sanders: Oh man. We all feel like we’re on an all-star team, so we feel great. We feel unstoppable, I’m not gonna lie. The vibes are great, always have been. Nick Sirianni is doing a great job just keeping the vibes right, the chemistry good. We compete a lot in practice. But we’ve gotta see. Its gonna come down to camp, taking it day by day, putting everything together.

What is your favorite regular season game in Eagles history? - BGN

44-6. If you don’t believe in destiny, well, this moment may have made you reconsider. The Eagles were very fortunate to be in a “win-and-in” position in the 2008 season finale. They took full advantage by destroying their top division rival in what was Brian Dawkins’ final game in Philly as an Eagles player.

NFC East Mixtape Vol.63: Teams we also sort of kind of like - BGN Radio

Brandon Lee Gowton and RJ Ochoa take turns running through their lists of teams other than the Cowboys and Eagles that they like the most.

‘I love Philly ... This is all part of it’: Eagles’ DeVonta Smith hosts inaugural youth football camp in Haddonfield - Inquirer

Smith’s camp has been in the works ever since the former Heisman Trophy winner was selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. Last summer, Smith hosted a similar youth camp in Alabama, but Tuesday marked his first camp in the Philadelphia area. “To be around here ... I love Philly,” said Smith, 23. “Just doing something for the kids and having a great time. It’s amazing to see all the kids. [I wanted to] bring us all together, we just want to have fun and get better [at our craft].”

Redrafting the 2021 NFL Draft: Mac Jones to the San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta Falcons nab Micah Parsons - PFF

12. Philadelphia Eagles (via SF): WR DeVonta Smith. Original Pick: WR DEVONTA SMITH. The Eagles still get Smith without needing to trade up with Dallas to make it happen. This time they would have had the option of pivoting to Smith’s Alabama teammate, Jaylen Waddle, but decide to stick with their man. Both players earned similar PFF grades as rookies, with Waddle having significantly more catches, 99 more yards and an extra touchdown while being force-fed targets by Miami’s offense. This feels like a pick where there wouldn’t be a bad decision between those players.

NFL 40 under 40: The top young coaches, execs, agents and other rising stars - The Athletic

Jonathan Gannon, Eagles defensive coordinator | Age: 39. This is a major year for Gannon personally and for the Eagles’ defense he coaches. Gannon was a hot name in the last head-coaching cycle, with interviews for at least three vacancies (Denver, Houston, Minnesota). If he can lead a defensive turnaround this season, he should get more serious consideration for future openings. The Eagles were a top-10 defense in yards allowed last year, but Gannon’s group struggled in major game-changing categories such as takeaways (just 16, only four teams had fewer) and sacks (31st in the league, with 29). But the Eagles’ front office gave Gannon new pieces with which to work, including first-round defensive tackle Jordan Davis, free-agent linebacker Haason Reddick and free-agent cornerback James Bradberry.

10 reasons the Commanders will be a dumpster fire this season - PhillyVoice

The loss to the Jaguars Week 18 was particularly devastating, as Wentz completed 17 of 29 passes for 185 yards, 1 TD, and 1 INT, though the numbers didn’t adequately convey how ineffective he was. He also lost a fumble on a vintage “2020 Wentz” play in which he tried to throw a shovel pass instead of just eating a sack. At the NFL Combine, Colts general manager Chris Ballard could barely muster a kind word while answering a bevy of questions about Wentz. Owner Jim Irsay has not tried to hide that he absolutely despises Wentz, as he has taken shots at his former quarterback at every opportunity. Of course, that ramped up post-trade, but it was also pretty evident while Wentz was still on Indy’s roster. It’s like Howie Roseman and the Eagles tossed a Wentz grenade into Lucas Oil Stadium and watched the carnage from afar.

Report: Terry McLaurin signs 3-year extension that is worth up to $71 million with the Washington Commanders - Hogs Haven

Terry McLaurin has signed a 3-year extension with the Washington Commanders that is worth up to $71 million in new money per Adam Schefter. This locks up their #1 priority for an extension, and pays a team captain for exceeding his 3rd round draft status to lead Washington on and off the field. Terry McLaurin’s contract status has been hanging over Washington’s head all off season. The market for WRs exploded this year as $20m/year was quickly made the minimum for a WR1. McLaurin reportedly stopped attending all team functions after the Philadelphia Eagles made a big draft day trade for Tennessee Titans WR AJ Brown and gave him a 4 year, $100 million extension.

ESPN names lesser-known wide receiver as Cowboys surprise standout from the offseason - Blogging The Boys

The current state of the Cowboys receiver group has allowed an opportunity for someone like T.J. Vasher to make a name for himself. So often making an NFL roster comes down not just to opportunity but what you do with it, although you have to have the chance to take advantage of it. This is a very interesting situation to watch as training camp draws closer. The fifth receiver spot is very much up for grabs, and while he hasn’t exactly had a huge stretch of time to impress, Simi Fehoko is not a certainty for it.

For QB Daniel Jones, it’s now or never to show Giants he is their franchise guy - Big Blue View

There are three basic, oft-discussed scenarios for Jones. He is outstanding in 2022 and his play convinces the Giants to make an expensive, long-term commitment to him. He shows enough that Schoen and Daboll want to see more before making their ultimate decision, leading to Jones returning to the Giants in 2023 on the franchise tag. Jones just isn’t good enough in 2022, leading the Giants to decide they need to go back to the drawing board and start over in their search for a franchise quarterback. Which one will play out? I have been on record as saying odds are against Jones being Giants’ quarterback beyond this season. Still, the ball is in his court. Let’s see what he does with it.

Should the Cardinals Try to Trade for C Jason Kelce? - Revenge Of The Birds

Per Cardinals draft rumors which have been confirmed by ROTB Editor Seth Cox, the Arizona Cardinals were hoping to draft Nebraska center Cam Jurgens with their 2nd round pick (#55). Apparently the Cardinals have known for a few months that C Rodney Hudson has been mulling his retirement from the NFL. Problem was the Philadelphia Eagles swooped in at pick #51 to select Jurgens as the heir apparent to perennial All-Pro Jason Kelce. [BLG Note: Obviously not gonna happen.]

NFL Daily Kickoff, Wednesday - Terry McLaurin gets the bag, Baker Mayfield leaves the door ajar - The SB Nation NFL Show

In today’s episode, Washington locks up wide receiver Terry McLaurin to an extension, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield leaves the door open on returning, Prime Video announces new members of its Thursday night broadcast team and the Giants are excited about their new offense.

