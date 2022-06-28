Eagles News: Philadelphia’s best offseason move

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Russell Wilson, Tyreek Hill and the best offseason move for all 32 NFL teams - The Athletic

Philadelphia Eagles. The draft-night A.J. Brown acquisition turned the Eagles from a team that could compete to win the NFC East to a team that could compete to win the NFC. And somehow that undersells Brown’s impact. In the short term, he serves as something of a force multiplier for the passing game, attracting attention away from the likes of DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert and Quez Watkins while providing All-Pro-level play of his own. In the medium term, he gives the Eagles the best chance to properly evaluate Jalen Hurts as the potential franchise quarterback. And in the long term, he makes the Eagles a more attractive landing spot for a potential veteran quarterback to be named later.

2022 NFL linebacker unit rankings: San Francisco 49ers claim the top spot, Seattle Seahawks crack the top 10 - PFF

15. PHILADELPHIA EAGLESA position of weakness for the Eagles in 2021 might turn into a position of strength in 2022 with the additions of rookie Nakobe Dean and veteran Kyzir White to pair alongside T.J. Edwards, who had a breakout 2021 season. Edwards has posted 75.0 grades or better in two of his three NFL seasons and is one of the more underrated players in the league.

Surprise offseason standouts for all 32 NFL teams: Under-the-radar players to know from minicamp workouts - ESPN

WR Quez Watkins. The third-year wideout made some splash plays this spring, including a 40-plus yard touchdown catch during OTAs that prompted quarterback Jalen Hurts to break out in dance. The bulk of the buzz on Watkins, though, is coming from the coaching staff and management. They talk him up every chance they get, believing he has the tools to be a highly productive receiver. Finding targets for him could be the biggest issue with A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert all needing the rock, but Watkins is going to be in the mix.

How a guarantee to Texans’ rookie could be holding up Eagles’ Cam Jurgens deal - NJ.com

Unlike two decades ago, rookie contracts are now slated based on where a player is taken in the draft. According to Spotrac, Jurgens, who was taken 51st overall, is estimated to earn a four-year contract worth $6.9 million and a $2.2 million signing bonus. It could become a situation in which Jurgens decides to sign once a few of the selections taken ahead of him, such as New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor or Chicago bears safety Jaquan Brisker, sign their deals, with the Eagles and Jurgens’ representatives see if they received guaranteed deals.

Dallas Goedert embraces the opportunity to be TE1 - PE.com

The first question out of the shoot to tight end Dallas Goedert when he sat down to meet the media in early June made all kinds of sense, because everyone kind of, sort of wonders the same thing: What is the ceiling for you in 2022 with an offense that returns largely intact and with a new, proven veteran standout receiver in A.J. Brown joining the party? Goedert’s answer was straight from the “this is how veterans answer this kind of question,” but within that, well, there was a hint of high expectations. “I just want to keep getting better each and every day. I think I can get better every day. I think there’s a lot I can improve on and keep getting better, which is a really exciting thing,” Goedert said. “I was able to learn, work on some things in OTAs (Organized Team Activities), get a few corrections from the coaches and keep using this time to get better and get ready for a big season this year.” Goedert’s time since the OTAs ended has been and continues to be busy – he is moving into a new home (sorry, Avonte Maddox is not included in the plans) and he’s working with Lane Johnson at Johnson’s home workout facility. Additionally, Goedert attended Tight Ends University, a camp that featured many of the best in the league and so, really, the work is never done.

10 reasons the Giants will be a dumpster fire this season - PhillyVoice

If they improve this season and they’re merely “regular bad” as opposed to the laughingstock embarrassment they were in 2021, they may not be in a position to land a top quarterback in 2023. The Giants aren’t the only really bad team out there. You also have the Bears, Falcons, Panthers, Seahawks, Lions, Texans, Jets, and arguments could be made for others. They’re all strong contenders for high draft picks. There are also currently five teams with two first-round picks in 2023. They are, in order of 2022 draft positioning: Lions, Texans, Seahawks, Dolphins, Eagles. Every one of those teams could have a need for a quarterback next offseason, and will have maneuverability to trade up. Teams that have enough talent to at least be mediocre without an ideal quarterback are thought to be in “NFL purgatory.” Somehow, even with having the worst record in the NFL over the last five years combined, the Giants have picked higher than fourth overall just once during that span (and they took a running back, lol). They could be picking outside the top five or so again in 2023 even if they’re awful. That’s not purgatory. The Giants wish they were in purgatory. They’re in more of an “NFL Extended Stay Hell.”

The Cowboys have the least invested at WR in terms of draft capital and salary of all NFC East teams - Blogging The Boys

2. Philadelphia Eagles: $30,901,514. A.J. Brown = $25 million. DeVonta Smith = $5 million. Quez Watkins = $866,166. The Eagles have tried all sorts of things at wide receiver whether it be early draft picks or grabbing a star from another team. Just a few years ago they gave Alshon Jeffery a lot of money to be the team’s WR1, but that didn’t pan out and he was released last offseason costing the team $5.5 million in dead money. They’ve remodeled the group by making huge investments in each of the last two drafts, with the most recent one being the trade with Tennessee to acquire A.J. Brown. The Eagles immediately turned around and signed Brown to a four-year, $100 million deal.

Washington Commanders fans believe that Dan Snyder will survive as the team’s owner despite Congressional pressure - Hogs Haven

In short, while Dan Snyder is undoubtedly a terrible owner, in the business calculus that needs to take place among the league’s owners, it may be more trouble for them to try to eject him than to simply shunt him into a corner and live with his antics. There are even some who think that the rest of the NFL is happy to have Dan Snyder around. For example, the other owners in the NFC East should see Dan Snyder’s ownership of the Washington franchise as a competitive advantage. Playing a weak team twice a year means more opportunities to reach the playoffs. Even among non-division opponents, having an owner like Snyder running a franchise that perennially underperforms means reduced competition in a league where competition is everything.

Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux says he is ‘fully healthy’ - Big Blue View

New York Giants rookie edge defender Kayvon Thibodeaux told NFL Network on Tuesday that he is “fully healthy” after suffering a minor hip injury during OTAs and is “back training and I’ll be ready to go for training camp.”

Running back still a position of need for the Saints - Canal Street Chronicles

All that is known at this time is that Kamara’s offseason incident could result in a suspension for the 2022 season for an amount of games still to be determined. However, this uncertainty leaves the Saints with a question mark at the running back position. What if Alvin Kamara is indeed suspended for a large chunk of the 2022 season? Can the Saints really rely on 32-year-old Mark Ingram to carry the workload in what many hope to be a high-powered offense? Is there a reason Saints UDFA rookie Abram Smith went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft?

Marlin Briscoe, first Black starting quarterback in AFL, dies at 76 - NFL.com

Marlin Briscoe, who became the first Black starting quarterback in the American Football League more than 50 years ago, died Monday. His daughter, Angela Marriott, told The Associated Press that Briscoe, 76, died of pneumonia at a hospital in Norwalk, California. He had been hospitalized with circulation issues in his legs.

Monday Football Monday #94: Will Deshaun Watson ever play in the league again? - The SB Nation NFL Show

RJ Ochoa and Pete Sweeney provide updates on the latest developments in the Deshaun Watson case and Alvin Kamara’s lawsuit.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Click here for a personalized video message