Eagles News: Devon Allen will compete in the 2022 World Championships

Eagles WR Devon Allen qualifies for 2022 World Championships following third-place finish in 110-meter hurdles - NFL.com

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen is moving on to the 2022 World Championships in track and field. Placing third with a time of 13.09 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles at Sunday’s USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships, Allen will go on to represent the United States at the World Athletic Championships in mid-July. [...] While his decision to move on from football proved beneficial, Allen will be fighting to make a roster this summer in order to complete his comeback. Allen will hope to do so as a world champion, and is set to compete among the world’s best on his college track as the 18th edition of the World Athletic Championships convene on Oregon’s campus from July 15-24. [BLG Note: Allen will be competing just before Philly’s July 26 training camp report date.]

Eagles All-22 Film Review: Jaquiski Tartt is an extremely physical player - BGN

Tartt is a great example of a player you need to watch and not just look at stats. When you look at the PFF stats above, you get the idea he is a bit of a loose tackler but excels in coverage. This simply isn’t true. The stats show this because he isn’t asked to do much in man coverage and it’s hard to assign blame to players in zone coverage as easily. I don’t really trust stats when it comes to safety play anyway. Tartt is one of the most physical players I have watched in a while. He will instantly become the Eagles hardest hitter and will bring an attitude and physicality to the defense from the safety position that we haven’t seen for a long time. I love players like this (who doesn’t?) and I think every team could do with at least one player who plays the game like Tartt does. You can’t have too many players who put their bodies on the line like Tartt does but there is always space for a couple, even in the modern NFL. I didn’t see any silly hits that caused penalties, all the hits seemed tough but legal.

10 reasons the Cowboys will be a dumpster fire this season - PhillyVoice

Getting back on topic, McCarthy stinks and if Dallas wins a playoff game in 2022, he’ll probably stay. If not, McCarthy is likely a goner, and while Cowboys fans will be happy about that, their NFC Championship Game drought will continue. Maybe Dallas will cough up a couple of first-round draft picks (and more?) to the Saints to hire Sean Payton? Can they afford that? It’s not like the roster is really all that great. Either way, it’s hard to be super excited about Dallas’ current leadership, or what it might cost to land Payton.

Loading Up - Iggles Blitz

The Eagles had a great offseason…we think. Moves that look good in the spring don’t always work out (see 2011). It will be interesting to see how things play out. It sure feels like this team is loaded. The big question is QB. Is Jalen Hurts good enough to take this team where it wants to go?

Guest: Paul Burmeister On USFL Being A ‘Fork In The Road’ For Players And What’s Next For Upstart League - FMIA

4. I think unveiling Chris Simms’ annual top 40 QB list makes for a really fun final month of the Unbuttoned Podcast. Give it a listen. Three QBs elicited the biggest responses: 29. Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, 25. Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, 8. Buccaneers QB Tom Brady. Chris has Tagovailoa and Hurts in the right neighborhood. The teens would be a stretch. The 30s would be a slight. There’s reason to believe both are moving in the right direction, but there’s also reason to wonder. The Dolphins and Eagles have plausibly improved the team around each quarterback, with offensive linemen and playmakers. Both quarterbacks have enough experience now to enter the season with the confidence of a veteran than the wonder of a youngster. They either play at a level that makes it obvious they should be ranked higher next year, or the teams will likely move on.

The Cowboys have multiple depth issues as training camp approaches - Blogging The Boys

Wide receiver. Michael Gallup is already expected to miss multiple games to start the season. CeeDee Lamb is poised to take over WR1, and it can be argued that he already had that role last year. This is one position where the starting jobs behind Lamb also are in question. The team is banking heavily on third-round pick Jalen Tolbert and bargain free agent James Washington for that. Even if they are the answers for the starters in 11 personnel, the team’s preferred grouping, WR4 and WR5 are up for grabs with no clear answers apparent. Noah Brown and Simi Fehoko are penciled in at the moment, but Fehoko especially will have to prove his worth. The rest of the options are a bunch of current and former UDFAs with no real experience. After what happened with Gallup last year, that is something to keep us worried.

Can Darnay Holmes lock down the slot for the Giants? - Big Blue View

James Bradberry’s departure is going to shake up the Giants’ entire secondary, and Holmes could be one of the biggest beneficiaries. Adoree’ Jackson is now on top of the depth chart, and Aaron Robinson is projected to take his spot as the CB2. That means Robinson won’t be sparring with Holmes for reps in the slot. Instead, Holmes’ biggest competition will be third-round pick Cor’Dale Flott, whose similarly underwhelming size places him in the same niche. However, Holmes has the obvious edge when it comes to experience. Assuming Holmes and the rest of the secondary stays healthy, the coaching staff will have a much better idea of how they rank their young cornerbacks after this year. This is Holmes’ make-or-break season.

NFL Daily Kickoff, Monday- League pushing for one year minimum suspension for Watson - The SB Nation NFL Show

Deshaun Watson’s disciplinary hearing beings tomorrow, and we break down what both sides will argue. Plus, the latest on Jimmy Garoppolo’s trade market, which could heat up soon.

