Eagles News: Philadelphia football team advances to championship game

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Philadelphia Stars upset New Jersey Generals in USFL playoffs - PFT

The Philadelphia Stars were the best team in the first iteration of the USFL, winning the league championship in two of the USFL’s three seasons. And now the Stars may win the title in the USFL 2.0 as well. Philadelphia beat the New Jersey Generals 19-14 today to advance to next week’s USFL championship game. [...] The championship game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 3, on Fox. [BLG Note: With the USFL season ending soon, it’ll be interesting to see if the Eagles sign any players from that league. Perhaps they’ll even sign a Star?]

Is A.J. Brown the Eagles’ next T.O.? - BGN

Eagles fans loved Terrell Owens, and many still do. He was flamboyant on and off the field and made the 2004 Eagles look unbeatable until they met Tom Brady and New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX. Owens, in time, also tore apart the Eagles during the 2005 season and in two years was done in Philadelphia. Don’t look now, but another big personality is upon Eagles’ fandom in 6-foot-1, 224-pound A.J. Brown, who the Eagles acquired on draft night by trading the 18th overall pick to the Tennessee Titans for Brown, who was then rewarded with a new four-year, $100-million deal by the Eagles. He’s not afraid to speak his mind. He’s not afraid to poke fun at the hated Dallas Cowboys (making him an instant fan favorite) and he’s not afraid to tell anyone how good he is—because he is. All traits Owens possessed in abundance. It’s a built-in byproduct that comes with most prima donna wide receivers.

Mailbag: Is the Eagles’ second-string offensive line better than any first-team lines around the NFL? - PhillyVoice

They also each played one playoff game. Prescott was 24 of 38 for 302 yards, 3 TDs, and 1 INT, while leading an impressive comeback against the Packers, before Aaron Rodgers eventually put the Cowboys away. Hurts was 23 of 43 for 258 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs in a game in which the Eagles passing attack often didn’t look functional. Prescott had better weapons around him (Hurts will have his chance to shine with a loaded offense in 2022), but it’s still pretty clear why Prescott was already viewed at that stage of his career as a long-term answer, while Hurts still has plenty to prove. I do think it’s interesting that Prescott’s career has almost sort of plateaued to some degree, at least statistically,

Film Room: How will A.J. Brown fit into the offense? - PE.com

Join Fran Duffy and Offensive Coordinator Shane Steichen inside the Philadelphia Eagles Film Room, presented by Wawa, for an analysis of the new additions to the offense. Recapping the 2022 NFL Draft, Coach Steichen gives us his thoughts on how players like wide receiver A.J. Brown, tight end Grant Calcaterra, and center Cam Jurgens will fit into the mold of this offense.

The one area of deficiency on defense that the Cowboys didn’t really address this offseason - Blogging The Boys

The Dallas Cowboys defense had one of its better seasons in a long time in 2021. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn totally revamped that side of the ball and turned it into a weapon for the team. There were definitely some tense moments this offseason as we waited for the future of Quinn to be decided, and fortunately that worked out in the team’s favor. Quinn stayed. The Cowboys were near the top of the league in many statistical categories. Turnovers were a large factor in their success, but they were improved in other ways, too. Quinn was better at utilizing his talent and moving them into different positions that allowed them to succeed. Still, there was one area that was not very good. Run defense.

Better or worse? Giants’ defensive line - Big Blue View

I’m apprehensive to suggest one new addition to the position group will replace Austin Johnson’s 21 pressures and three sacks, but the collective approach of Martindale’s scheme could have a more powerful impact. Replacing Shelton and Johnson III are moves that theoretically should improve the Giants’ defensive line, but they didn’t add anyone proven or dynamic to the position group. An aging veteran with one career sack in Ellis, an older Day 3 pick in Davidson, a veteran with little production in Holmes, and a bunch of undrafted free agents. The one, two, three punch and rotation of Leonard Williams, Dexter Lawrence, and Johnson is conceivably better than the Williams, Lawrence, and Ellis or whomever you’d like to elect as the third defensive lineman.

Giants QB Daniel Jones motivated to improve: Lack of success ‘weighs on me a great deal’ - NFL.com

“The lack of success? Um, yeah, it weighs on me a great deal,’’ Jones said. “When you put a lot of time and effort into something and you don’t see the results, I think that’s tough when you’re doing anything. Playing football in the NFL, playing football in New York, I think there’s a heavy weight to that. I and the whole team feel that and we’re working as hard as we can to avoid being in this situation in the future. Yeah, it weighs on me heavy.’’

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Click here for a personalized video message