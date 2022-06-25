Eagles News: Malcolm Jenkins endorses Marcus Epps as a starting safety

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Why Jenkins says Eagles fans should trust Epps at safety - NBCSP

Malcolm Jenkins is one of the best Eagles defenders of the past decade, a true Birds great with a Super Bowl ring to boot. He’s forever a hero in Philadelphia. So when he speaks about the state of the team, even now as a retired NFLer after 13 tremendous years in the league, fans tend to listen. And this week on the Eagles Unfiltered podcast Jenkins had a message for anyone worried about the Birds’ safeties. Don’t sweat it. Marcus Epps can do this job. Which is good news, because the Eagles spent resources basically everywhere this offseason... except safety. They brought Anthony Harris back, they brought Marcus Epps back, and they added veteran Jaquiski Tartt on a 1-year deal. That’s it. On a team suddenly dreaming of a deep postseason run, safety is the position most fans have questions about. But here’s why Jenkins thinks Epps is up for the challenge: “When I was there, he was a player that was behind me and Rodney [McLeod] but was rising fast on the depth chart, somebody who’s physically gifted and smart enough to understand defenses and where he needs to be in alignments and leverage. I think he’s soaked up a lot of game, and that was one of the things I recognized about him early was, you know, he’s somebody who wants to know how he can become the best player he can. He’d stick around late after meetings and ask questions and watch extra tape, and so for me I know that, just because of those things, he’s going to be fine.

Who would be on your Eagles Mount Rushmore? - BGN

Every year we do the whole ‘Eagles Mt. Rushmore’-thing, and as much as you try and avoid the topic, sometimes you see something that just begs the question: You’re choosing HIM!?

Eagles player review: Sua Opeta edition - PhillyVoice

Opeta could be an important player for the Eagles in 2022 because he could be in line to move up into Nate Herbig’s role as an interior lineman off the bench who can play both sides. Herbig has been a third stringer in each of the last two seasons, but he has played a lot of snaps. In fact, in 2020 and 2021 combined, Herbig played 1,493 snaps, third-most among Eagles offensive linemen. Opeta, even further down the depth chart, has played 394 snaps the last two seasons.

How we covered Jerome Brown’s tragic death, 30 years ago this weekend - Inquirer

Thirty years ago this Saturday, the Philadelphia sports world tragically lost a larger than life figure when Eagles defensive end Jerome Brown died in a single-car crash in Florida.Just 27 years old at the time, the former University of Miami star and ninth overall pick for the Eagles in 1987 was preparing for his sixth NFL season with the Birds when he lost control of his Chevrolet Corvette and crashed into a palm tree, killing him and his 12-year-old nephew. A two-time All-Pro player in Philly, Brown’s legacy is immense considering he spent just five years with the Eagles.“When Jerome passed away, you just felt like, ‘Wow, we’re not invincible! You really can’t predict what our futures are going to be. It’s life and death,’” former teammate Eric Allen told The Daily News just over a decade ago. “It took us a long time to understand how to come back and try to fill that friendship void. That was like a brother, not a teammate.

Where are they now? TE Matt Schobel - PE.com

Like most, if not all of us, Matt Schobel felt he deserved a raise. Following five seasons with Cincinnati where he caught 90 passes and nine touchdowns, the veteran tight end became an unrestricted free agent in 2006. And some teams, including the Eagles, agreed with him. “I remember there were quite a few calls, but I think probably the two that (called) the most would be the Eagles and the Texans,” Schobel says. “Philadelphia was definitely a city that I told my agent I would be perfectly happy going to play for Coach (Andy) Reid. “At the time, L.J. Smith was there, and they said they wanted to sign another veteran tight end with the thought of using some two-tight end packages.” Looking to make his first reception as an Eagle in the home opener against the Giants, Schobel had to wait a little longer than he hoped to introduce himself to the 67,241 fans at the Linc. That’s because the initial pass that headed his way from quarterback Donovan McNabb didn’t go as planned.

Michael Jacquet competing for role in Giants’ secondary - Big Blue View

If healthy, Adoree’ Jackson, Aaron Robinson, Cor’Dale Flott and probably Darnay Holmes are likely to have roster spots locked down. Jacquet is in a group with veteran players Maurice Canady, Khalil Dorsey and youngsters Darren Evans, Zyon Gilbert, Zyon Gilbert and Rodarius Williams competing for the last couple of available roster spots. Special teams play is going to be a determining factor, and Jacquet has something to prove in this area. He has played only 63 NFL snaps on special teams, so what he can contribute there is a bit of an unknown. [BLG Note: Former Eagles CB is trying to land a roster spot with the G-Men.]

Training camp battles for the Dallas Cowboys and what they mean for team’s 2022 depth - Blogging The Boys

DE Sam Williams. It may feel like a lifetime ago when Cowboys fans were celebrating the news that Dan Quinn would return as defensive coordinator, but that move still holds up as one of the biggest reasons this team may find success again in 2022. Quinn has yet another draft class to add to a defense with young stars like Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs, with Sam Williams being his first choice in the second round this April. Williams could help ease the loss of Randy Gregory to the Broncos, but the Cowboys also have Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler Jr. carved out for this role. DeMarcus Lawrence rarely comes off the field at left end, another position Williams could be used at. All of this depth ahead of Williams makes his path to playing time a battle. Practice time for unproven players that need it the most is what gets noticed, and Williams being a personal favorite prospect of Quinn already means he’ll have plenty of teachable moments. What Williams does with them to carve out a role where he sees the field as a rookie could determine just how much the Cowboys increase their pass rush, with secondary play being harder to translate from year to year than a strong pass rush.

The Look Ahead #94: The best throwback jerseys in the NFL - The SB Nation NFL Show

In honor of the Patriots announcing the return of their throwback jerseys, Rob “Stats” Guerrera and RJ Ochoa look at the best throwback jerseys and helmets in the NFL - and the players they picture when they see those jerseys.

