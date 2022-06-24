Eagles News: Potential bad news for Saints could benefit Philadelphia

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Alvin Kamara reportedly facing an suspension of at least six games - Canal Street Chronicles

With the next hearing in Alvin Kamara’s criminal case set to take place in August, any reports or ramblings about the case have been relatively quiet. But things have changed in the last couple hours as Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported that according to league sources, New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara could be facing a suspension of a least six games.

Injury and suspension updates around the NFL that could affect the Eagles - PhillyVoice

The Eagles play the Saints Week 17, but perhaps more importantly, they own the Saints’ first-round pick in 2023. The Saints were 9-4 in games Kamara played in 2021, and 0-4 in games he missed.

Do the Eagles need to have a punter competition? - BGN

The Eagles are heading into training camp with one their most complete rosters in years, but when I asked what position group still needs some depth, several people pointed to the punting unit — which as it stands is just one guy, Arryn Siposs. While Siposs has only played one season in Philadelphia, the punter position overall hasn’t had much competition in recent years. For three seasons, 2018-2020, the job was Cameron Johnston’s, and for the five seasons before that, 2013-2017, the job was firmly Donnie Jones’. Siposs had an uneven 2021, but is it time to bring in a little motivation?

How the Bills, Bears, Chargers and Rams shifted the NFL pass-rushing landscape - The Athletic

Reddick cashed in after betting on himself with a one-year deal with Carolina for 2021. The linebacker picked up 11 sacks with a 10.4 percent pressure rate. Those numbers are actually down from his 2020 season, though. He amassed 12.5 sacks with a 13 percent pressure rate (17th among those with at least 200 pass rushes, 172 players ranked). Reddick’s 11 sacks would have easily led Philadelphia last season. Javon Hargrave (13.6 percent rate, 17th in 2021) and Josh Sweat (11.1 percent rate) tied for the team lead with 7.5 sacks. Also remember the Eagles should have Brandon Graham back in the fold. He combined for 16.5 sacks in 2019 (13 percent rate) and 2020 (12.5 percent rate). He only had 30 pass-rush snaps last season. I’d be floored if the Eagles rank 31st in sacks in 2022.

2022 NFL season: 10 biggest remaining roster holes heading into training camp - NFL.com

NEW YORK GIANTS: Defensive back. The release of corner James Bradberry after no trade materialized leaves Big Blue incredibly young on the outside. Adoree’ Jackson is the only vet with vast starting experience. Currently, the Giants are counting on Aaron Robinson (Year 2), Darnay Holmes (Year 3), Rodarius Williams (Year 2), and rookie third-rounder Cordale Flott in their corner group. Don Martindale’s defense relies heavily on being able to match up on the outside. Adding a vet to the crew at either corner or a safety on the cheap would go a long way to solidifying a young group.

Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux said to have minor ‘tweaked hip’ - Big Blue View

Kayvon Thibodeaux of the New York Giants was held out of spring practices after suffering a “tweaked hip” early in OTAs, per a report from Dan Duggan of The Athletic. Duggan added that the injury is “considered minor” and that he would expect the Oregon edge defender, selected No. 5 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, to be ready for the July 26 start of training camp. Thibodeaux worked on the side with trainers during the team’s mandatory minicamp. He looked fine while running and doing agility drills. The Giants were cautious with injured or rehabbing players throughout the spring. More than a dozen players spent all or most of the spring in red non-contact jerseys. Some did no on field work at all, others did individual drills only and some mixed in occasionally in team periods or special teams drills.

7 reasons why we shouldn’t be worried about the Cowboys’ wide receiver situation in 2022 - Blogging The Boys

CeeDee Lamb is here. Lamb’s numbers are very comparable to Cooper’s over their first two years in the league. And let’s not forget that even Cooper had a veteran/former first-round pick helping him out as Michael Crabtree had very good seasons during Cooper’s first couple of years in the league. The Lamb factor alone will not allow this current cast to be comparable to the dreaded 2018 season as that group had zero no. 1 wide receivers on the roster. You could even make a compelling case that it was full of no. 3 wideouts. CeeDee Lamb is here and that’s a nice start.

2022 NFL Offseason: Best and Worst Moves, MVPs and More - SI

Which team didn’t do enough this offseason and could struggle this season? Orr: The Cowboys. I’m surprised, somewhat, that the Cowboys did not punch the accelerator this offseason. After watching both the Rams and Buccaneers take home Lombardi trophies in consecutive years, it’s obvious the formula is amassing a talent glut so significant that no other team can compete. The Cowboys’ young core is rounding into their collective athletic prime. Supplement them with a little more than Dante Fowler.

Former 49ers wide receiver Torrey Smith calls NFL locker room tradition ‘BS’ - Niners Nation

Former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Torrey Smith took to Twitter on Tuesday to criticize a long-held NFL tradition: rookie dinners. It’s a common practice around the league for position groups to go out for dinners with rookies, order extravagant meals and expensive drinks, and force the first-year player (or players) in a position group to pick up the tab. In Smith’s social media post, the eight-year NFL player called the rookie dinner tradition “BS” and thanked Anquan Boldin for ensuring he was not subjected to one during his rookie year with the Baltimore Ravens. Smith wrote, “I’m glad I had an OG that realized teaching me to blow money is STUPID! It does not prove you belong on a team.” Additionally, Smith cited many players’ struggles with managing their finances as an added reason to end the practice, “Dudes come into the league with no financial literacy and real problems, but folks think 50k dinners are cool! NAH!”

NFL Daily Kickoff, Friday- Deshaun Watson settlement talks with NFL break down - The SB Nation NFL Show

Deshaun Watson, the NFL, and the NFLPA can’t agree on a punishment for his alleged sexual misconduct, a Hall of Famer passes away, and Peyton Manning’s nephew picks his college team.

...

