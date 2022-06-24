Who would be on your Eagles Mount Rushmore?

Every year we do the whole ‘Eagles Mt. Rushmore’-thing, and as much as you try and avoid the topic, sometimes you see something that just begs the question: You’re choosing HIM!?

Do you agree?



Who would be on your @Eagles Mt. Rushmore? #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/nmn8DUxxho — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) June 22, 2022

Over the years, my answer to this question has changed, but I feel pretty confident in this year’s choices: Jason Kelce, Brian Dawkins, Doug Pederson, and Howie Roseman.

Full disclosure, I’m still on the fence about putting Howie on this list, but he’s been with the team for over 22 years, endured more than a few ups and downs, and probably has a lot more hits for the organization than misses. If I’m not picking Howie, I’m adding Reggie White or Brandon Graham, and since I don’t want to pick between the two, I’m going with Roseman.

I also don’t disagree with people who put Andy Reid on their Mount Rushmore — I love Big Red. He was a great coach for the Eagles, I root for him and his teams in Kansas City, and I’m glad he won a Super Bowl. But, he didn’t win the Super Bowl for Philadelphia. You know who did? Doug Pederson. If this was a coaching monument, both Reid and Pederson would be on it. But, it’s not, so I pick Pederson over Reid.

My Jason Kelce and Brian Dawkins picks seem self-explanatory.

So, for the 100th time:

Who would you put on an Eagles’ Mount Rushmore?

Sound off in the comments and don’t yell at me for choosing Howie.