Eagles News: Jalen Hurts makes list of players “guaranteed” to rise in 2022

Which NFL players will level up in ‘22? CeeDee Lamb, Pat Surtain, Jalen Hurts top my GUARANTEED risers - NFL.com

3) Jalen Hurts. I believe. I love the arm, the smarts, the athleticism. And now I love the talent around him, with A.J. Brown joining DeVonta Smith to comprise quite a 1-2 punch at wide receiver. Brown’s catch-and-run ability and Smith’s pristine route-running will mitigate Hurts’ inaccuracy issues. And now that the quarterback has a full year’s experience as an NFL starter — as well as coaching continuity, with head man Nick Sirianni and offensive coordinator Shane Steichen back for Year 2 — I think his clutch play will skyrocket. Hurts is a winner and a natural born leader. This fall, I see him guiding the Eagles to an NFC East title. And you better believe this team will be a tough out in January.

Fantasy football 2022: One burning question for all 32 NFL teams heading into the season - The Athletic

Despite an uneven 2021, Jalen Hurts finished as a top-10 fantasy quarterback in his first full season as a starter in 2021. With A.J. Brown joining second-year player Devonta Smith in the receiving corps, how realistic is a top-five fantasy QB campaign for Hurts? If Hurts was a top-10 quarterback last season as an inconsistent passer in an offense with underwhelming weapons, it’s reasonable to expect Hurts to make a major jump — and perhaps emerge as a top-five fantasy quarterback — this season. The passing options should be considerably better with Brown, Smith entering Year 2 and Dallas Goedert entrenched as the top tight end. Hurts believes he’ll benefit from having the same scheme and play caller for the first time since high school. The Eagles should pass the ball more this season, and they should also run more plays than they did in 2021. Hurts will remain productive running the ball, so the improved passing and offensive efficiency will help his overall statistics. He also missed two games last season and was hindered by an ankle injury in December. If he can stay healthy in 2022, his numbers should also improve. The top-five plateau is difficult to reach, but Hurts’ running ability helps his candidacy.

NFC East Mixtape Vol.62: Most overrated players in the division - BGN Radio

Last week RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton discussed the most underrated players in the NFC East and this week they are back to make their picks for the most overrated players in the division.

Bottoms up: Newly-retired ex-Eagles star (and N.J. native) has big business plans with a grain of truth - NJ.com

Bottoms up! Former Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins is getting into the alcohol industry. Philadelphia Business Journal reports Jenkins is “is teaming up with New Liberty Distillery parent Millstone Spirits Group to launch a new whiskey sourced exclusively from ingredients produced by Black and Brown farmers.”

Dick Vermeil’s ‘burnout’ turned into an unconventional Hall of Fame career - ESPN

At any of several points during a 30-year NFL head-coaching career, it would have been impossible to predict Dick Vermeil getting into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Vermeil got his first NFL head coaching job with the Philadelphia Eagles in 1976, just after leading UCLA to a Rose Bowl victory over Ohio State. The Eagles had gone nine straight seasons without a winning record when Vermeil arrived. But Vermeil had them in the playoffs in his third year and in the Super Bowl in his fifth. It came at a cost. The Eagles had become winners with a coach who conducted long, physically demanding practices, almost always in pads. Vermeil kept a hand in the Eagles’ offensive, defensive and special teams game plans and worked long hours to stay on top of it all. “He used to upset all of us assistant coaches because he could survive on four hours of sleep a night,” said Carl Peterson, who coached for Vermeil with UCLA and the Eagles and later hired Vermeil as general manager of the Chiefs. “The rest of us needed more. We all had pullout beds in our offices with the Eagles. We had to. Meetings started early and they lasted late.

The House Oversight Committee will subpoena Dan Snyder to testify next week - Hogs Haven

Chairwoman Carolyn Maroney announced her plans to subpoena Dan Snyder to testify next week. This was the logical next step as Snyder continues to avoid direct questioning from the Committee, and Washington and the NFL refuse to release the Beth Wilkinson report.

3 free agent wide receivers still available that could make sense for the Cowboys - Blogging The Boys

As we get later into the offseason the options to add to the roster get lesser, however Will Fuller has made a lot of sense for the Cowboys since the offseason began. Fuller is a speed threat who is still only 28 and has the ability really take the top off a defense when available. Fuller has had his fair share of injuries and staying on the field is always a concern with him, but with it being this late into the offseason the money would be reasonable and we know that the Cowboys look at that first and foremost. Secondly, the risk would be minimal, you bring him in to compete. If the talent is there, if he is healthy and able to impress it’s a small price to pay to upgrade the position. If a move for Fuller was made one could assume it would be a this or that decision between him and James Washington and one could make a real case that Fuller is the better, more complete player. However with the rehab of Gallup still unknown it might allow for both to be available early on.

You can’t win a Super Bowl without a quarterback ... - Big Blue View

Seven of the 10 account for a larger chunk of their team’s cap space than any previous Super Bowl winner ever has. Maybe one of them can set a precedent this year and win despite the smaller amount of money available for the rest of the team. Time will tell. Every percent that goes to the QB is $2M+ not available for another position. The Chiefs drafted Skyy Moore and signed JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The Packers drafted Christian Watson and traded for Randall Cobb. The Titans drafted Treylon Burks and traded for Robert Woods. Will these moves make up for the loss of Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams, and A.J. Brown? Perhaps this is the new strategy for building a Super Bowl team: Jettison elite wide receivers due for a big second contract and replace them with lower-cost options to compensate for the money paid to the QB. But if it works, it will be the first time.

NFL Daily Kickoff, Wednesday - Rob Gronkowski is retiring for the second time - The SB Nation NFL Show

On Tuesday, The Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE announced his retirement on Instagram. The question that remains is will this retirement be his final retirement.

