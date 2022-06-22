Where do you want the Eagles to add more depth?

With just over a month until Eagles training camp starts, things feel a bit slow. It isn’t always like that. Most years, we’re dealing with roster controversies or waiting for news that Howie Roseman finally made a big free agent signing. But this year, there’s a lot of carryover from the 2021 team, and they’ve already addressed some of their biggest needs through free agency and the NFL Draft.

The roster is by no means “done,” but it kind of feels that way. Big-bodied receiver? AJ Brown. Pass rushing weapon? Haason Reddick. Absolute giant yet super athletic defensive tackle? Jordan Davis.

Even at the tight end position, less than a year after Zach Ertz was traded to the Cardinals, the Eagles still have Dallas Goedert as their receiving TE and moved former WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside over to block — a guy who has the size needed and someone Nick Sirianni has praised for his blocking ability.

The offensive line is, and stays, pretty stacked. The secondary was finally addressed, with Roseman signing CB James Bradberry and SAF Jaquiski Tartt, not to mention a lot of the defensive guys throwing their support behind Marcus Epps stepping into the starting role left by Rodney McLeod.

This feels like one of the more well-rounded and robust rosters the Eagles have had in years, and while several guys are on one-year deals, there’s also a lot of key players with several years left on their rookie contracts. If the team does decide to make more moves this offseason, I’d like to see them add some running back depth.

Currently Miles Sanders is RB1, with Kenny Gainwell getting snaps on third down and in the red zone. Boston Scott is as clutch as they come, and then there’s Jason Huntley and Kennedy Brooks to round out the running back room. But, that’s it. Sanders is good, but needs to be great. Gainwell has potential, but needs more experience. And Scott is more often ‘the guy’ than the guy who is supposed to be ‘the guy’. Still, as much as I’d like to add to the group, quarterback Jalen Hurts is a huge part of the run game and they don’t really need another rusher.

Where do you want the Eagles to add more depth?

Let us know in the comments!