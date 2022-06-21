Eagles News: A.J. Brown goes third overall in 2019 NFL re-draft

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Re-drafting the 2019 NFL Draft: Four WRs go in top 10, including A.J. Brown to Jets and Terry McLaurin to Giants - PFF

3. New York Jets: WR A.J. Brown. Actual pick: DI Quinnen Williams. Though I don’t hate the original Quinnen Williams pick, and believe his best football is still ahead of him, with the benefit of hindsight, one of the elite receivers in this class would have been a better choice for the Jets. We’ve seen recently how aggressive the team has been in attempts to improve its passing weapons. Brown may have missed some time over the past three seasons due to injury, but his cumulative 91.7 offensive grade over the past three years is the highest of any receiver in this class. [...] 25. Philadelphia Eagles: S Amani Hooker. Actual pick: WR Marquise Brown (to Baltimore Ravens). To this very day, the Eagles are still searching for reliable play on the back end of their secondary. At the time, they still had Malcolm Jenkins, but the following year would be his last in Philly. Hooker has blossomed into one of the better and more versatile young safeties in the league. He recorded a 75.2 run-defense grade, 83.4 coverage grade and 83.3 overall grade in 2021. He would be a welcomed building block for the Eagles — both in 2019 and now.

IGN Plays MLB The Show 22 with Eagles Wide Receiver A.J. Brown - IGN

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown joins IGN’s Jesse Gill to play some MLB The Show Diamond Dynasty! Will his dream team be able to take on Jesse’s powerhouse squad? Find out in this let’s play.

Jets tried to trade for Pro Bowl receiver before drafting Garrett Wilson, report says - NJ.com

ESPN’s Rich Cimini reports the New York Jets “looked into” trading for Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown before selecting Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson with the No. 10 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. That news comes as no surprise, as the Jets previously were linked to Tyreek Hill before the Kansas City Chiefs traded him to the Miami Dolphins. Cimini also reports the Jets “made an offer” for San Francisco 49ers’ Deebo Samuel.

Ranking the Eagles’ worst 20 draft picks over the last 20 years - PhillyVoice

2) 2020: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU, 1st round: Reagor was probably more of a second- or third-round prospect that the Eagles reached for because they felt they needed to add more speed to their offense. Worse, they selected Reagor over a clearly more talented receiver in Justin Jefferson, who some with the team perceived to be a high-volume slot receiver. Oops! Sometimes in hindsight fans will look back at past drafts and say, “They should have taken (fill in stud player) instead of (fill in the bust the Eagles selected),” when it wasn’t exactly like they were ever pining for that stud player on draft day. In this case, criticism of the Eagles’ selection of Reagor over Jefferson was immediate. In 2021, Reagor had eight games in which he had fewer than 10 receiving yards, two games in which he had zero yards, and two games in which he had negative yards.

One Less Hole - Iggles Blitz

K’Von Wallace has been given every chance to play the past two years and he’s struggled to get on the field. He has 6 starts. His career highlight is a fumble recovery. Listen, I would love for the light to go on for Wallace and for him to become a good safety, but we’ve seen virtually nothing from him to this point in his career. If the Eagles really trusted him, I doubt they would have added Tartt. The good news for all the safeties is that any of them could emerge. No one has to beat out Brian Dawkins, Wes Hopkins or Malcolm Jenkins. This really is an open competition.

Veteran NFL CB says he almost joined Eagles this offseason - NBCSP

Veteran NFL cornerback Trae Waynes is unofficially retired but recently revealed that he almost joined the Eagles this offseason. That seems to make some sense given his connection to defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. “I actually almost went to Philly, to go back with JG (Jonathan Gannon) and Ant (Anthony Harris) but at that point I was like, ‘I’m ready to be done,’” Waynes said on the Geary & Stein Sports Show podcast (h/t NFL Trade Rumors). “Could I easily keep playing several more years? Yes. But I got a family, I want to be around with my kids more.” Waynes, 29, was the Vikings’ first-round pick (No. 11) out of Michigan State back in 2015 and played the first few years of his career under Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, who was an assistant coach in Minnesota back then.

Evaluating which Cowboys offensive player has the biggest chance of losing his starting spot - Blogging The Boys

Tyler Biadasz. Oddly enough, Biadasz was the only Cowboys offensive lineman who started all 17 games last year. While it would be nice to see an upgrade at the position, the Cowboys’ only new center addition is UDFA Alec Lindstrom. The team also has Connor McGovern and Matt Farniok on the roster who have center flex. While neither of those guys is a big threat to steal the starting center job, they do serve as safety jackets should Biadasz struggle.

Can Kenny Golladay be a valuable piece of Giants’ 2022 offense? - Big Blue View

Will the 2022 version of Golladay resemble the injury-plagued, under-productive player who has only 859 yards of receiving production the past two seasons? Or, will be resemble the 2018-19 Golladay? That player caught 135 passes, gained 2,253 receiving yards, scored 16 touchdowns and was named to the 2019 Pro Bowl. That is the player the Giants hoped they were paying for. Golladay’s spring, honestly, was not encouraging. He spent nearly all of it in red non-contact jersey with an undisclosed injury and did very little on-field work. During mandatory minicamp he caught a few passes during individual drills, but for the most part he spent the on-field portion of the spring standing and watching. That’s not good for a player who said last season that one of his issues was that he simply did not get enough practice reps with Jones. Still, things have to be better for Golladay in 2022. Don’t they? You have to believe that head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, coming from teams with highly successful offenses, will have a better idea of how to get the ball to Golladay than did Joe Judge, Jason Garrett and Freddie Kitchens.

Dan Snyder’s Latest Act of Cowardice Shows His True Colors - MAQB

Count me among those rolling eyes at Dan Snyder’s attorney’s contention that a scheduling conflict, as well as the weird idea that testifying virtually would prevent his lawyers from being present, is keeping him from appearing before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday. Here’s what a committee spokesperson told ESPN on Monday: “If Mr. Snyder was truly committed to cooperating with the Committee’s investigation, he would have accepted the Committee’s invitation to testify about the Commanders’ toxic workplace culture. As the Chairwoman’s letter made clear, the Committee has been more than accommodating—even allowing Mr. Snyder to testify remotely from France. His refusal to testify sends an unmistakable signal that Mr. Snyder has something to hide and is afraid of coming clean to the American public and addressing major worker protection concerns facing the NFL. The Committee will not be deterred in its investigation to uncover the truth of workplace misconduct at the Washington Commanders.” It’s way past time to call Snyder what he’s been the last two years—completely gutless.

Monday Football Monday #93: 10 things we forgot happened this offseason - The SB Nation NFL Show

RJ Ochoa is joined by special guest Michael Peterson from SB Nation’s Bolts from The Blue. The two unload their list of things that happened this offseason that got buried by major headlines.

