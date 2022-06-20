Eagles News: Jalen Hurts files for trademark

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Jalen Hurts applies for “Hurts So Good” trademark - PhillyVoice

So Jalen Hurts is trying to get a clothing line off the ground. The trademark application for “HURTS SO GOOD” was filed by the Eagles QB on Monday and would be used to brand “Mens, womens and children’s clothing, namely shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, pants, shorts, vests, gloves, socks, sweaters, underwear, skirts, hats and belts” according to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office registry. Trademark attorney Josh Gerben spotted the application Friday morning and tweeted it out.

Eagles All-22 Film Review: Grant Calcaterra could become a useful role player - BGN

Well... this was a fun one to write. I obviously didn’t have huge expectations considering Grant Calcaterra was a 6th round tight end, but the film is actually pretty fun! The Eagles seem to be shooting for high upside guys in the late round and in free agency this year and I am on board. We all know the medical history and who knows how long he plays in the league, but I would rather take a chance on a high upside guy than always taking a solid special teamer who can’t do a let else.

Eye on the Enemy #97: Eagles Sign a Safety and NFL Summer Storylines - BGN Radio

On this week’s episode of Eye on the Enemy, host John Stolnis starts off the show with his weekly segment “Check the Papers” for the latest news/notes on the division rivals, the Eagles sign a new safety, PFF ranks the Eagles’ offensive line No. 1 in the NFL, and a couple key NFL storylines to watch in the NFL this summer.

NFL power rankings ahead of the 2022 season - PFF

13. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES. I’m not sure any franchise had a better offseason than the Eagles when all is considered. Trading for A.J. Brown gives them the No. 1 receiver they have been searching for, and it also allows DeVonta Smith to concentrate on doing what he does well as the No. 2. Adding Haason Reddick and Jordan Davis reinforces a defensive front that was eroding from its peak, and grabbing James Bradberry late in the day is a really shrewd signing that could make a real difference. Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean could also prove to be one of the biggest steals of the draft if he’s the same player in the NFL that he was in college.

2022 NFL rookie updates: Offseason notes, impressions on all 32 first-round draft picks - ESPN

How he has fared so far: Davis, who weighed in at around 340 pounds at the combine, said he has slimmed down some this spring — the result of putting in the work at the practice facility and paying a little more attention to what he eats. It hasn’t affected his strength according to veteran Brandon Graham, who said Davis is “pushing big weight like it’s nothing” in the weight room. Davis is expected to be a part of the defensive line rotation right away. The coaching staff believes he has what it takes to be a three-down lineman. “He’s a big, explosive man who can win one-on-one, so yes, he will definitely have a role in the passing game,” defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon said.

Highlights: The Interlude - PE.com

With OTAs wrapped up, the Philadelphia Eagles reflect on the hard work and progress they put into this offseason. From the 2022 NFL Draft to free agency, the offseason has been a time for growth and opportunity for the Eagles. Watch as players like quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver A.J. Brown, cornerback James Bradberry, defensive end Brandon Graham, and offensive tackle Lane Johnson step up and climb to greatness.

10 new NFL head coaches: Who’s in the best situation for 2022? The worst? Let’s rank ‘em! - NFL.com

8) Despite taking over a franchise with one winning season over the past 14 years, the Super Bowl-winning head coach has a solid chance to reverse the course of these Jaguars and swiftly put the Urban Meyer disaster in the rearview mirror. As a quarterback guru with a proven track record of developing young players at the game’s most important position, Pederson inherits one of the most hyped QB prospects in memory in Trevor Lawrence. While it could take some time for the coach to surround his second-year signal-caller with enough talent for him to realize his full potential, the additions of Christian Kirk, Zay Jones and Evan Engram should help Lawrence showcase his talent as a dart thrower from the pocket. In addition, Pederson has to show everyone inside the building how to think, act and perform at a championship level. There are some intriguing pieces in place to build around, but the fearless head coach has to flip the mindset in Duval.

Cowboys no longer have several players who are one of the most expensive players at their position - Blogging The Boys

Zeke’s contract is repeatedly scrutinized as it remains a costly endeavor. Paying premium money for a running back isn’t a popular trend in the NFL which is why his rank hasn’t changed in the last year. With 80% of his guaranteed money off the books after the 2022 season, the Cowboys will be in a much more favorable position a year from now as the team could choose to move away from one of its top financial burdens.

NFL Daily Kickoff, Monday - Cleveland Browns may be looking to develop a new stadium - The SB Nation NFL Show

Over the weekend a report surfaced stating that Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam is eyeing a new stadium in a new location rather than renovating FirstEnergy Stadium.

