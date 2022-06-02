Eagles News: Jeffrey Lurie’s son is now an official member of the organization

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Julian Lurie is now officially a member of the Eagles organization. Lurie, the 27-year-old son of Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, will have the title of Business and Football Operations Strategy, reflecting his involvement in both the football operations and business sides of the organization, according to a team source. The younger Lurie moved into a permanent office space in the NovaCare Complex earlier this offseason. “Obviously, he grew up in the family that owns the team,” Jeffrey Lurie said of his son at the league meetings in late March. “He’s an avid Philadelphia sports fan. He loves the Eagles, loves the NFL. He really has a great feel for many aspects of the sport. After college, he went into the NFL rotational program to learn much more about the business side and the league side from New York, working for the NFL for all those years. I’ve always, sort of like a lot of children of families that own teams, kind of (brought) him along in terms of I want to expose him to all aspects of both the business side and the operational side, the nuts and bolts, yet also the strategy side. He’s a real sharp guy.”

Lurie’s official move into the organization was expected for some time. After graduating from Harvard, he spent two years working at the NFL in a junior rotational program in which he worked in various departments in the league offices. His father has also increasingly exposed him to both the business and football side of Eagles operations. Julian Lurie played an active role in interviews for the last head coach in January 2021, and represented the analytics department in those meetings. He was also a much more visible presence at games both at home and on the road last season. And in February, he traveled with Eagles coaches and scouts to Mobile, Ala. to watch Senior Bowl practices. Lurie even joined GM Howie Roseman and coach Nick Sirianni on the field for one workout.

June is here and that means it’s time for an annual Bleeding Green Nation tradition: checking to see which former Philadelphia Eagles are still playing in the NFL. And other football leagues!

Shamus and Zo hop on the quarterback rankings trend, talk about not trying to ruin their nice sneakers as kids and discuss Stranger Things Season 4.

Comping Jurgens to Kelce is boring, though, so I’ll throw out another name. He reminds me a little of former New York Jets center Nick Mangold. First, their measurables. Like Jurgens, Mangold was undersized, but athletically gifted. Here’s an old scouting report of Mangold’s from 2006.

It’s early on this Wednesday morning, 7:45 to be exact, and Eagles President Don Smolenski is already in action as the organization sets up shop for a 25th Playground Build. Smolenski is in the heart of West Philadelphia setting up the scaffolding, taking out the paintbrushes, and organizing cans of paint. He climbs the steps to reach the mural at James Rhoads Elementary School and digs in. For the next seven hours or so, Smolenski paints by numbers, coloring in the giant “Rhoads” mural above the entrance to the school – not taking a break, not allowing his concentration to waver. “At Lincoln Financial Field, the fans are there and they’re cheering for us and it’s just an incredible feeling every time,” he said. “Today is one of our days as an organization to give back to a community, to be hands on, and to make something beautiful in a neighborhood that can benefit. This is concrete on concrete. We come in here, as an entire organization, and everybody is working together to give the school a fresh look and to add some energy. “We’re here to work and to make a difference.”

He returned to the Eagles late in the 2019 season, playing in only three games. After that, his NFL career was over. Three years later, the last bit of business regarding his NFL career has been resolved. He has received payment on his loss-of-value insurance policy. Ajayi’s business manager, Joshua Sanchez, tells Ian Rapoport of NFL Media that “after years of discussions and fighting,” a settlement of Ajayi’s $5 million policy has been reached.

In the game of football, context is everything. When you’re deciding if it was a good decision or a poor one, or you’re trying to sort out the elite from the good or the good from the bad, context is the main factor. It’s the major thing that separates your understanding of how a game really went. For some players, like Carson Wentz on the Indianapolis Colts, context is critical. To end the year, the Colts were on a three-game winning streak and were sitting at 9-6. They then played their final two games against the Raiders and the Jaguars. If they won either, they likely would have made the playoffs. However, they lost both and consequently went home.

The terrible news that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found deceased in his Frisco, Texas, home was reported on Wednesday afternoon. Barber was 38 years old. At this time there are few reported details on what happened, but the Dallas Cowboys themselves did issue a statement on Barber’s passing.

The hope is their creativity can help Barkley regain the superstar form that he showed during 2018 and 2019. It could also help Golladay, a 2019 Pro Bowler who has two 1,000-yard receiving seasons in his five-year career, rebound after a disappointing first season in New York. Toney and second-round pick Wan’Dale Robinson, who has been impressive thus far, could thrive if used correctly. There is also hope that the Giants can finally provide Jones with better support and a scheme tailored to what he does well.

Welcome back to another edition of NFL University! Stephen Serda, Kyle Posey, and Justis Mosqueda are discussing the latest lawsuit filed against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. As the offseason pushes forward it feels increasingly likely Watson is staring at a lengthy suspension from the NFL. Last week we gave you our favorite second-year breakout players–this week we’re discussing our least favorite players heading into year number two.

Three people were killed and multiple others injured in a shooting at a medical complex in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Wednesday, marking the third major shooting in a month, following the mass shootings at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York. The shooter is dead, though how they died, what gun was used, or how it was obtained is unknown. It’s also not clear why they attacked their chosen target, the St. Francis Health System’s Natalie Medical Building, which houses an outpatient surgery center and a breast health center. Once again, it has brought American exceptionalism on gun violence into stark relief. No other high-income country has suffered such a high death toll from gun violence. Every day, more than 110 Americans die at the end of a gun, including suicides and homicides, an average of 40,620 per year. Since 2009, there has been an annual average of 19 mass shootings, when defined as shootings in which at least four people are killed. The US gun homicide rate is as much as 26 times that of other high-income countries; its gun suicide rate is nearly 12 times higher.

