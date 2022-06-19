Eagles News: Jordan Davis as a goal line weapon?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Mailbag: Could the Eagles use rookie DT Jordan Davis at times on offense? - PhillyVoice

Both Doug Pederson and Nick Sirianni have been asked in the past about the possibility of giving the ball to Mailata in a goal line situation, given Mailata’s ball-carrying experience playing rugby, and they both sort of laughed it off. But with Davis, I do see the benefit of playing him at tight end in goal line packages. He’d be more effective in there than, say, Andre Dillard, in my opinion, because he (a) would be more aggressive, and (b) can actually move linemen against their will. Yes, I’m saying that I think Davis would be a better goal line run blocker than a former first-round offensive tackle. And as long as he’s in there on occasion in those packages, yeah, why not get him a TD in a blowout like the Eagles did a year ago with Lane Johnson.

28 Eagles over/unders for the 2022 NFL season - BGN

As we pass the time until Philadelphia Eagles training camp begins in late July, Jimmy Kempski and I thought it would be fun to preview the 2022 season with a game of over/unders. And so that’s exactly what we did for the latest BGN Radio podcast episode. Jimmy was last season’s o/u champ after I previously beat him the year prior. We’re tied up in the all-time standings. Can the BGN community get the board with a win? Give us your best shot by voting in the polls.

Another reason the A.J. Brown acquisition could be a home run for the Eagles - TouchdownWire

Brown’s ability to operate against press should have a trickle-down impact on Smith’s ability to produce next season. Not only will Brown slide into the “alpha” role in the Philadelphia offense as noted by Laurie Fitzpatrick earlier this summer, but he can slide into the traditional “X” receiver role for the Eagles. That frees up Smith to operate more out of the slot, or in other formations where he can have an easier release off the line. According to charting data, Smith aligned wide on 877 of his 1,003 snaps last year, in stark contrast to the 97 plays where he lined up in the slot. Using Smith out of the slot more will give him better opportunities in the passing game, and when paired with Brown’s ability against press, that should be a huge boost for the Eagles’ passing attack.

In Roob’s Observations: Did Roseman get a steal in undrafted rookie QB? - NBCSP

1. Devon Allen has understandably gotten the most interest when it comes to the Eagles’ 2022 crop of undrafted free agents. But Carson Strong is a fascinating one, too. There are some obvious concerns with Strong. It’s never a good sign when you have two knee surgeries before your 23rd birthday. There are concerns about how his knees will hold up and whether he can move around enough to survive in the NFL. But as an undrafted free agent? Before his knee injuries he was expected to be a first-round pick. Then he went into this draft projected as a third-round pick. And the Eagles got him for virtually nothing. Strong this past year became only the eighth BCS quarterback in the last 20 years to throw 36 or more touchdowns, eight or fewer interceptions, complete better than 70 percent of his passes and pass for over 4,000 yards. He’s got a huge arm, he’s a smart kid, he’s got great size at 6-3, 225 pounds and his production at Nevada was off the charts. Now, he’s still a long shot. The last undrafted rookie QB to make the Eagles’ roster was Brad Goebel in 1991. The last undrafted QB to even throw a pass for the Eagles was Jeff Garcia. But I love the idea of keeping Strong around as the No. 3, giving him time to get healthy and learn the offense, and taking your time figuring out if you have something. If you don’t? It cost you $320,000, which is a drop in the bucket when it comes to finding a quarterback. If you do? You just stole an NFL QB without using a draft pick. Howie being Howie.

Eagles WR Devon Allen wins third 110-meter hurdles race since June 12 - NFL.com

Devon Allen has made speedy work of the last week. The Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver won his third 110-meter hurdles race since June 12, crossing the finish line with a time of 13.16 in Saturday’s Diamond League event in Paris, France. This result comes on the heels of a 13.22-second first-place finish on Thursday and a blazing, 12.84-second performance last Sunday that stands as the third-fastest 110-meter hurdles time in track and field history.

Patience and vision: The Eagles’ plan lands a proven veteran - PE.com

We’ll see how it all plays out as Tartt comes in and learns the defense and works in with Harris and Epps and a large handful of promising young players the Eagles like. This is a 90-man roster, so the spots are precious, valued, maximized. A 17-game schedule taxes every part of the roster and then some, as the practice squad players are extremely valuable and treasured resources as well. It takes a whole lot more than 53 players – really, it’s more like 70 – to make it through a season. I’ve heard Howie Roseman and Nick Sirianni address an auditorium of players with the message that every single one is there for a reason. Every single one of them is important. Every single one of them is being counted on to play his best football, with the goal – as lofty as it might be – of having a roster where every player is a starting-caliber player.

Year 2 outlooks for Dallas Cowboys 2021 draft class: CB Kelvin Joseph - Blogging The Boys

While we didn’t see much of Kelvin Joseph in 2021, what we did see from him was almost always positive. Joseph only saw 24% of the defensive snaps in his rookie year, but did see 49% of the special team snaps. He was the teams fourth corner and he played well in the limited action he received. Joseph was targeted 17 times in his rookie season, giving up eight receptions for 89 yards, and one touchdown. While those numbers may not seem great for a player with limited action, Joseph’s tape showed a player that didn’t look overmatched in his rookie season. Unfortunately for Joseph, his off-the-field slate received a mark when he was involved in a Dallas, Texas murder investigation this offseason. While we have yet to hear much on if there will be any discipline sent down by the NFL or any charges from the Dallas Police Department, you never want you second-year cornerback to be involved in anything as serious as that. If Joseph is clears all the charges and suspensions from the NFL, he’ll likely slide back in as the teams fourth cornerback, pushing for playing time out of camp.

House Oversight Committee gives Dan Snyder opportunity to testify virtually on Wednesday - Hogs Haven

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform is giving Dan Snyder another chance to voluntarily testify on Wednesday, June 22nd. They are holding a hearing as part of their investigation in the Washington Commanders decades of sexual harassment in a toxic workplace, and also the NFL’s handling of it’s investigation into the team. That led to a $10 million fine, Snyder “stepping away” from day-to-day operations, and changes to the organization personnel. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has agreed to appear virtually in front of the Committee, but Dan Snyder has declined, saying he will be out of the country on business. The Committee sent Snyder’s lawyers a letter last night to give him the opportunity to also appear virtually on Wednesday.

Big Blue View mailbag: Offense vs. defense, Nick Gates, Darius Slayton, more - Big Blue View

What happened? Who knows? Maybe Slayton’s rookie performance was a mirage, maybe he played over his head. I’ve heard the theory that he got comfortable and hasn’t put in the work — which I am not saying is the case, I am just saying I have heard theorized. I know Slayton has dealt with some injuries, but you have to catch the ball when it hits you in the hands. Slayton hasn’t consistently done that the past two seasons. The Giants have tried to give players clean slates this spring. Guess what Slayton’s biggest issue has been thus far, though? Dropping the ball. You can’t make a roster as a $2.54 million fifth wide receiver who doesn’t play special teams if you don’t consistently catch the football.

Juneteenth, explained - Vox

A portmanteau of “June” and “nineteenth,” Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when a group of enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, finally learned that they were free from the institution of slavery. But, woefully, this was almost two-and-a-half years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. As much as Juneteenth represents freedom, it also represents how emancipation was tragically delayed for enslaved people in the deepest reaches of the Confederacy. The first Juneteenth in 1866 was celebrated with food, singing, and the reading of spirituals — and it commemorated newly freed Black people taking pride in their progress. Today, Juneteenth celebrations span the world, with the global diaspora adopting the day as one to recognize emancipation at large.

