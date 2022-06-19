 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Eagles All-22 Film Review: Grant Calcaterra could become a useful role player

A closer look at Philadelphia’s second sixth-round pick from the 2022 NFL Draft.

By Jonny Page
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles Rookie Minicamp Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

With the 2022 NFL Draft over, it’s time for some film rooms on this year’s rookie class. I will try and get to all the players and some UDFAs over the next few weeks. There are obviously a million scouting profiles out there so this is just my opinion but I’ve tried to backup basically everything I have said with film clips. This is the final one for a drafted player this year, thanks for checking out these articles the past few weeks! If you have any ideas for articles over the remainder of the offseason, feel free to comment below or tweet me. (Previously: Jordan Davis and Cam Jurgens and Nakobe Dean and Kyron Johnson.)

STRENGTHS

+ Good size and very fluid athlete. Pretty quick in a straight line and fluid on in/out breaking routes

+ Can find space against zone coverage

+ Good body control and has the ability to high point the football and make tough catches

+ A real threat in the redzone, especially on fade routes

+ Can create matchup problems as a ‘big slot’

+ Has the ability to stretch the seam and get over the top

+ A willing blocker, both in pass protection and as a run blocker

WEAKNESSES

- Not the best hands. Catches with his body and not his hands too much which causes him problems at the catch point

- Probably never going to be a traditional inline tight end due to his lack of power when blocking

- Slow coming back to the ball which means he has to push off a lot and gets called for pass interference too much

- The concussions are obviously a huge problem and a big reason why he fell to the 6th

OVERALL

Well... this was a fun one to write. I obviously didn’t have huge expectations considering Grant Calcaterra was a 6th round tight end, but the film is actually pretty fun! The Eagles seem to be shooting for high upside guys in the late round and in free agency this year and I am on board. We all know the medical history and who knows how long he plays in the league, but I would rather take a chance on a high upside guy than always taking a solid special teamer who can’t do a let else.

The most recent film is not that good if we are being honest. The concussions have obviously taken a toll on him as a player and there is absolutely no guarantee that he will ever be as good as he once was. The film under Kyler Murray is pretty impressive though. Obviously, it helps playing with an exceptional college quarterback, but he looked like a legitimate weapon who could play the role of a ‘big slot’ or split tight end. He has some good pretty reps on film.

He was consistently asked to play the ‘X’ position and college coaches would not ask a tight end to do that unless they thought he had the ability to separate and win against cornerbacks. You saw that he had good body control and the ability to go up and get it in the redzone. He is also pretty fast and will fancy his chances against linebackers if you can get him lined up on them.

He is a decent and willing blocker, but I don’t think he will ever be an inline blocker at the next level. If he has a chance to make it, he will have to be a big slot style tight who is mainly a receiver. I don’t think he will ever be a starting tight end (which is fine for a 6th round pick) but I think he has a decent shot of becoming a useful role player who can make a few catches here and there and contribute in the red zone.

I have no idea what his role on special teams will be, but I think he will have a decent shot to make the roster. Jack Stoll is much more of a blocking tight end, so I don’t think he is in direct competition with him. Tyree Jackson will not be healthy at the start of the season, due to a torn ACL in January, so he will not be competing with him either. I think he will be competing with Richard Rodgers and JJ Arcega-Whiteside and I think if he shows some upside in the summer, he should make the roster of these.

Overall, I think all modern NFL teams should simply acquire as many different skill players as possible who can create matchup issues. Adding another potential part-time weapon in the 6th round could turn out to be a great pick if his concussion issues do not cause any long-term problems.

