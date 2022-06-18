Eagles News: 49ers writer likes the Jaquiski Tartt signing for Philly

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Eagles sign Jaquiski Tartt to a one-year deal - Niners Nation

Tartt was one of my favorite players to watch during the past few seasons. The former second-round pick in 2015 had issues staying healthy, but there was no doubt he made a difference when he was on the field. Simply put, the 49ers didn’t give up big plays, or anything, really, when Tartt played. There is so much more to playing defensive back than interceptions that Tartt will never get his due. He makes the plays that don’t show up in the box score and does a lot of the dirty work that allowed the Niners’ defense to be so successful the past few seasons. I hope everyone knows Tartt going to Philly means he’s going to stay healthy, probably start generating turnovers and become a Pro Bowler. That’s usually how these things work—either way, wishing Tartt the best and healthy rest of his career.

best safety in the nfc east https://t.co/UKa7dwbyU5 — KP (@KP_Show) June 17, 2022

The Eagles signed a safety! - BGN

When previously asked about the Eagles’ safety position, Roseman said that the team is higher on that room than outsiders are. But clearly not to the point where he was ready to stop looking for help. While not a home run signing by any means, it makes sense for the Eagles to add more competition at an unsettled position. Tartt brings experience to the table with 64 starts in 80 games played for the 49ers after being the No. 46 pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. He hasn’t exactly been a play-maker with just 18 passes defensed, four interceptions, and two forced fumbles to his name. Durability has also been an issue considering he’s never played a full season and he’s been available for just 50 of San Fran’s last 81 regular season games.

Above the Nest with Raichele #53: Eagles sign veteran safety Jaquiski Tartt - BGN Radio

Raichele Privette breaks down what you need to know about the Eagles newest safety Jaquiski Tartt and shares her thoughts on the Eagles new wordmark.

Eagles player review: Le’Raven Clark edition - PhillyVoice

Clark has some guard/tackle versatility, but I like him better as a guard, as I would not want him playing on the edge against anyone with speed. Given that major deficiency in his game, I would not feel comfortable trading Dillard at a discount on the premise that Clark can do just as good a job in a backup tackle role. I do think he showed enough positives that he is likely to make the team out of training camp as a backup lineman.

Ten best new veteran QB-WR combos heading into the 2022 NFL season - NFL.com

Brown’s presence will make life easier for Hurts, who enters a pivotal season attempting to prove he’s the long-term solution under center. Hurts displayed a dual-threat ability in 2021, his first season as a full-time starter, but he missed too many throws, generating a passer rating of 87.2. Brown’s ability to win in tight spaces and generate yards after the catch adds a dimension to the offense that was missing last season. According to Pro Football Focus, Brown has averaged 6.0 yards after the catch since 2019 — second among WRs, behind only Deebo Samuel (minimum of 150 receptions). Getting those extra yards will make the entire operation run smoother and make Hurts more dangerous when he decides to use his legs. Much like Tua, Hurts needs a strong season. The pairing of Brown and Smith ratchets up the passing game to make Philly one of the most dangerous offenses in the NFL if everyone stays healthy.

Jerry Jones once again deflected when asked about putting Jimmy Johnson in the Ring of Honor - Blogging The Boys

It has been a year. And even then we were still two decades overdue. Invariably Jerry will take another opportunity in the near future (perhaps at the opening ceremonies out in Oxnard) to re-light this flame and will again proclaim that Jimmy Johnson will enter his team’s Ring of Honor. Enough with the empty words. It is time for a real answer here.

Ron Rivera fined $100,000 and the Washington Commanders lose two 2023 OTA practices due to excessive contact - Hogs Haven

The Washington Commanders will lose two 2023 OTA practices for excessive contact in practice drills. Head Coach Ron Rivera will also be fined $100,000. The Dallas Cowboys only lost one 2023 practice and their Head Coach Mike McCarthy was also fined $100k yesterday.

PFF: WR Kadarius Toney is one of 10 second-year players under pressure in 2022 - Big Blue View

Is Kadarius Toney under pressure to keep his job this season? Yeah, he probably is. Even before we get to the Giants’ roster construction as a whole, it’s worth remembering that ownership did a clean sweep of the front office and coaching staff. There are very few players on this roster in whom the new regime has any investment. That could mean that everyone on the roster is in a battle for their jobs. Monson points out that the Giants selected a very similar player in this year’s draft. Wan’Dale Robinson had a very similar college career as Toney. Both started out as “gadget” players who weren’t true receivers. They both moved around the offensive formation and were schemed touches on sweeps, bubble screens, pitches, and various “trick play” concepts. They both played much more of a “receiver” role in their senior seasons before going to the Reese’s Senior Bowl. Both players are undersized (Robinson more-so than Toney) and base their game around stop-start quickness.

Jaguars won’t conduct traditional mandatory minicamp, give vets time off - Big Cat Country

The Jacksonville Jaguars won’t be business as usual as they set their eyes on the looming five-week break between offseason activities and training camp in July. Instead of a typical three-day mandatory minicamp for the team and its veterans, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson announced on Thursday that most of the team’s veterans would have those three days off, essentially, they’re done for the offseason. Pederson indicated that he made the decision within the last week or so. “I’m still having the mandatory minicamp, mandatory three days, but I’m only doing the rookies, selected veterans and our injured players,” Pederson said in an opening statement on Thursday.

Adam Sandler’s ‘Hustle’ is one of the best basketball movies of all-time - SB Nation

These are the kinds of movies I hope Sandler continues with. It’s an easier watch than 2019’s Uncut Gems, but shows that the comedian is at his best when he tones things back. It’s clear that everyone involved with this project were invested in telling a good basketball story, and that’s what makes it thrive vs. something like Home Team, which was trying so hard to be a comedy that it lost all semblance of humor. Let’s be real: Sandler’s run of Netflix films have been mostly awful, but Hustle is absolutely worth carving out some time and watching. It’s fun, it’s heartfelt, the basketball scenes are awesome, and it’s a breathe of fresh air.

The Look Ahead #93: Predicting the Top 10 Teams in the 2023 NFL Draft - The SB Nation NFL Show

RJ Ochoa is joined by Brandon Lee Gowton for this week’s edition of The Look Ahead. We’re predicting the top ten teams in the 2023 NFL Draft.

...

