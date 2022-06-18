 clock menu more-arrow no yes
28 Eagles over/unders for the 2022 NFL season

Join the action by voting in our polls!

By Brandon Lee Gowton
Philadelphia Eagles Offseason Workout Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

As we pass the time until Philadelphia Eagles training camp begins in late July, Jimmy Kempski and I thought it would be fun to preview the 2022 season with a game of over/unders. And so that’s exactly what we did for the latest BGN Radio podcast episode.

Jimmy was last season’s o/u champ after I previously beat him the year prior. We’re tied up in the all-time standings. Can the BGN community get the board with a win? Give us your best shot by voting in the polls below. (Note: Polls may not show up in Google AMP view so try switching that off for this article.)

POLLS

Here we go.

1 - JALEN HURTS PASSER RATING: 97.7

JIMMY: U, BLG: U

Poll

Jalen Hurts passer rating: 97.7

view results
  • 30%
    Over
    (294 votes)
  • 69%
    Under
    (666 votes)
960 votes total Vote Now

2 - JALEN HURTS COMPLETION PERCENTAGE: 64.0%

JIMMY: O, BLG O

Poll

Jalen Hurts completion percentage: 64.0%

view results
  • 70%
    Over
    (679 votes)
  • 29%
    Under
    (288 votes)
967 votes total Vote Now

3 - EAGLES PASSING PLAY PERCENTAGE RANKING: 16TH

JIMMY: U, BLG: U

(Over = 1-15, Under = 17-32nd)

Poll

Eagles passing play percentage ranking: 16th

view results
  • 57%
    Over
    (516 votes)
  • 42%
    Under
    (387 votes)
903 votes total Vote Now

4 - FIRST TIME NICK SIRIANNI IS ASKED WHY HE DIDN’T RUN THE BALL MORE: WEEK 2

JIMMY: U, BLG: O

(Over = beyond Week 2, Under = before Week 2)

Poll

First time Nick Sirianni is asked why he didn’t run the ball more: Week 2

view results
  • 68%
    Over
    (580 votes)
  • 31%
    Under
    (270 votes)
850 votes total Vote Now

5 - GARDNER MINSHEW STARTS: 1.5 GAMES

JIMMY: O, BLG: O

Poll

Gardner Minshew starts: 1.5 games

view results
  • 26%
    Over
    (233 votes)
  • 73%
    Under
    (653 votes)
885 votes total Vote Now

6 - EAGLES QB STARTS BY PLAYERS NOT NAMED JALEN HURTS OR GARDNER MINSHEW: 0.5 GAMES

JIMMY: U, BLG: U

Poll

Eagles QB starts by players not named Jalen Hurts or Gardner Minshew: 0.5 games

view results
  • 11%
    Over
    (96 votes)
  • 88%
    Under
    (738 votes)
834 votes total Vote Now

7 - MORE RECEPTIONS: ZACH PASCAL OR KENNETH GAINWELL?

JIMMY: Gainwell, BLG: Pascal

Poll

More receptions: Zach Pascal or Kenneth Gainwell?

view results
  • 29%
    Pascal
    (239 votes)
  • 70%
    Gainwell
    (573 votes)
812 votes total Vote Now

8 - MILES SANDERS RUSHING YARDS: 999.5

JIMMY: U, BLG: O

Poll

Miles Sanders rushing yards: 999.5

view results
  • 39%
    Over
    (333 votes)
  • 60%
    Under
    (511 votes)
844 votes total Vote Now

9 - DEVONTA SMITH RECEIVING YARDS: 999.5

JIMMY: O, BLG: O

Poll

DeVonta Smith receiving yards: 999.5

view results
  • 74%
    Over
    (637 votes)
  • 25%
    Under
    (214 votes)
851 votes total Vote Now

10 - WHO LEADS EAGLES WIDE RECEIVERS IN RECEIVING YARDS: A.J. BROWN OR DEVONTA SMITH?

JIMMY: DeVonta, BLG: DeVonta

Poll

Who leads Eagles wide receivers in receiving yards: A.J. Brown or DeVonta Smith?

view results
  • 55%
    A.J. Brown
    (471 votes)
  • 44%
    DeVonta Smith
    (372 votes)
843 votes total Vote Now

11 - JALEN REAGOR RECEPTIONS: 16.5

Note: Must occur while on the Eagles’ roster. Doesn’t count if he produces for another team.

JIMMY: O, BLG: U

Poll

Jalen Reagor receptions: 16.5

view results
  • 37%
    Over
    (307 votes)
  • 62%
    Under
    (508 votes)
815 votes total Vote Now

12 - JALEN REAGOR SNAPS: 170

Note: Must occur while on the Eagles’ roster. Doesn’t count if he plays for another team.

JIMMY: O, BLG: U

Poll

Jalen Reagor snaps: 170

view results
  • 36%
    Over
    (280 votes)
  • 63%
    Under
    (482 votes)
762 votes total Vote Now

13 - MORE SNAPS PLAYED: GRANT CALCATERRA OR JACK STOLL?

JIMMY: Calcaterra, BLG: Stoll

Poll

More snaps played: Grant Calcaterra or Jack Stoll?

view results
  • 39%
    Grant Calcaterra
    (290 votes)
  • 60%
    Jack Stoll
    (449 votes)
739 votes total Vote Now

14 - CAM JURGENS STARTS: 1.5 GAMES

JIMMY: U, BLG: U

Poll

Cam Jurgens starts: 1.5 games

view results
  • 42%
    Over
    (315 votes)
  • 57%
    Under
    (419 votes)
734 votes total Vote Now

15 - WEEK 1 STARTER AT RIGHT GUARD: ISAAC SEUMALO OR SOMEBODY ELSE?

JIMMY: Seumalo, BLG: Seumalo

Poll

Eagles Week 1 starter at right guard: Isaac Seumalo or somebody else?

view results
  • 87%
    Isaac Seumalo
    (636 votes)
  • 12%
    Somebody else
    (93 votes)
729 votes total Vote Now

16 - ANDRE DILLARD SNAPS PLAYED FOR THE EAGLES THIS SEASON: 0.5

JIMMY: O, BLG: O

Poll

Andre Dillard snaps played for the Eagles this season: 0.5

view results
  • 77%
    Over
    (563 votes)
  • 22%
    Under
    (163 votes)
726 votes total Vote Now

17 - HAASON REDDICK SACKS: 10.5

JIMMY: U, BLG: O

Poll

Haason Reddick sacks: 10.5

view results
  • 40%
    Over
    (290 votes)
  • 59%
    Under
    (433 votes)
723 votes total Vote Now

18 - MORE SACKS: JORDAN DAVIS OR MILTON WILLIAMS

JIMMY: Davis, BLG: Davis

Poll

More sacks: Jordan Davis or Milton Williams?

view results
  • 44%
    Jordan Davis
    (325 votes)
  • 55%
    Milton Williams
    (399 votes)
724 votes total Vote Now

19 - ARE THE WEEK 1 STARTING SAFETIES ANTHONY HARRIS AND MARCUS EPPS OR SOMETHING ELSE?

Note: This prompt was made before the Jaquiski Tartt signing.

JIMMY: Something else, BLG: Something else

Poll

Are the Week 1 starting safeties Anthony Harris and Marcus Epps or something else?

view results
  • 19%
    Anthony Harris and Marcus Epps
    (131 votes)
  • 21%
    Marcus Epps
    (147 votes)
  • 59%
    Something else
    (405 votes)
683 votes total Vote Now

20 - EAGLES UNDRAFTED ROOKIE FREE AGENTS ON THE WEEK 1 ROSTER: 1.5

JIMMY: O, BLG: U

Poll

Eagles UDFAs on the Week 1 roster: 1.5

view results
  • 68%
    Over
    (438 votes)
  • 31%
    Under
    (201 votes)
639 votes total Vote Now

21 - OPPOSING QUARTERBACKS WITH AT LEAST 80% COMPLETION AGAINST THE EAGLES: 1.5

JIMMY: U, BLG: U

Poll

Opposing QBs with at least 80% completion against the Eagles: 1.5

view results
  • 41%
    Over
    (271 votes)
  • 58%
    Under
    (380 votes)
651 votes total Vote Now

22 - EAGLES WIN TOTAL: 10.5 GAMES

JIMMY: U, BLG: O

Poll

Eagles win total: 10.5 games

view results
  • 77%
    Over
    (512 votes)
  • 22%
    Under
    (147 votes)
659 votes total Vote Now

23 - EAGLES 2022 NFC EAST CROWNS: 0.5

JIMMY: O, BLG: O

Poll

Eagles 2022 NFC East crowns: 0.5

view results
  • 87%
    Over
    (553 votes)
  • 12%
    Under
    (80 votes)
633 votes total Vote Now

24 - IN-SEASON CONTRACT EXTENSIONS SIGNED: 1.5

Note: value must be at least $5 million annually.

JIMMY: O, BLG: U

Poll

In-season contract extensions signed: 1.5

view results
  • 68%
    Over
    (418 votes)
  • 31%
    Under
    (188 votes)
606 votes total Vote Now

25 - SAINTS 2023 FIRST ROUND DRAFT PICK POSITION: 14.5

Note: Over meaning 1-14, under meaning 15-32.

JIMMY: U, BLG: U

Poll

Saints 2023 first round draft pick position: 14.5

view results
  • 46%
    Over
    (286 votes)
  • 53%
    Under
    (334 votes)
620 votes total Vote Now

26 - EAGLES PUNTERS IN TRAINING CAMP: 1.5

Note: Before final joint training camp practice against the Miami Dolphins.

JIMMY: U, BLG: U

Poll

Eagles punters in training camp: 1.5

view results
  • 54%
    Over
    (310 votes)
  • 45%
    Under
    (262 votes)
572 votes total Vote Now

27 - EAGLES COORDINATORS LOST TO HEAD COACH JOBS IN 2023 HIRING CYCLE: 1.5

JIMMY: U, BLG: O

Poll

Eagles coordinators lost to head coach jobs in 2023 hiring cycle: 1.5

view results
  • 17%
    Over
    (101 votes)
  • 82%
    Under
    (475 votes)
576 votes total Vote Now

28 - NAKOBE DEAN SNAP COUNT PERCENTAGE: 63.94%

JIMMY: O, BLG: U

Poll

Nakobe Dean snap count percentage: 63.94%

view results
  • 61%
    Over
    (372 votes)
  • 38%
    Under
    (234 votes)
606 votes total Vote Now

