28 Eagles over/unders for the 2022 NFL season

As we pass the time until Philadelphia Eagles training camp begins in late July, Jimmy Kempski and I thought it would be fun to preview the 2022 season with a game of over/unders. And so that’s exactly what we did for the latest BGN Radio podcast episode.
Jimmy was last season’s o/u champ after I previously beat him the year prior. We’re tied up in the all-time standings. Can the BGN community get the board with a win? Give us your best shot by voting in the polls below. (Note: Polls may not show up in Google AMP view so try switching that off for this article.)
SUBSCRIBE: YouTube | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS
POLLS
Here we go.
1 - JALEN HURTS PASSER RATING: 97.7
JIMMY: U, BLG: U
Poll
Jalen Hurts passer rating: 97.7
-
30%
Over
-
69%
Under
2 - JALEN HURTS COMPLETION PERCENTAGE: 64.0%
JIMMY: O, BLG O
Poll
Jalen Hurts completion percentage: 64.0%
-
70%
Over
-
29%
Under
3 - EAGLES PASSING PLAY PERCENTAGE RANKING: 16TH
JIMMY: U, BLG: U
(Over = 1-15, Under = 17-32nd)
Poll
Eagles passing play percentage ranking: 16th
-
57%
Over
-
42%
Under
4 - FIRST TIME NICK SIRIANNI IS ASKED WHY HE DIDN’T RUN THE BALL MORE: WEEK 2
JIMMY: U, BLG: O
(Over = beyond Week 2, Under = before Week 2)
Poll
First time Nick Sirianni is asked why he didn’t run the ball more: Week 2
-
68%
Over
-
31%
Under
5 - GARDNER MINSHEW STARTS: 1.5 GAMES
JIMMY: O, BLG: O
Poll
Gardner Minshew starts: 1.5 games
-
26%
Over
-
73%
Under
6 - EAGLES QB STARTS BY PLAYERS NOT NAMED JALEN HURTS OR GARDNER MINSHEW: 0.5 GAMES
JIMMY: U, BLG: U
Poll
Eagles QB starts by players not named Jalen Hurts or Gardner Minshew: 0.5 games
-
11%
Over
-
88%
Under
7 - MORE RECEPTIONS: ZACH PASCAL OR KENNETH GAINWELL?
JIMMY: Gainwell, BLG: Pascal
Poll
More receptions: Zach Pascal or Kenneth Gainwell?
-
29%
Pascal
-
70%
Gainwell
8 - MILES SANDERS RUSHING YARDS: 999.5
JIMMY: U, BLG: O
Poll
Miles Sanders rushing yards: 999.5
-
39%
Over
-
60%
Under
9 - DEVONTA SMITH RECEIVING YARDS: 999.5
JIMMY: O, BLG: O
Poll
DeVonta Smith receiving yards: 999.5
-
74%
Over
-
25%
Under
10 - WHO LEADS EAGLES WIDE RECEIVERS IN RECEIVING YARDS: A.J. BROWN OR DEVONTA SMITH?
JIMMY: DeVonta, BLG: DeVonta
Poll
Who leads Eagles wide receivers in receiving yards: A.J. Brown or DeVonta Smith?
-
55%
A.J. Brown
-
44%
DeVonta Smith
11 - JALEN REAGOR RECEPTIONS: 16.5
Note: Must occur while on the Eagles’ roster. Doesn’t count if he produces for another team.
JIMMY: O, BLG: U
Poll
Jalen Reagor receptions: 16.5
-
37%
Over
-
62%
Under
12 - JALEN REAGOR SNAPS: 170
Note: Must occur while on the Eagles’ roster. Doesn’t count if he plays for another team.
JIMMY: O, BLG: U
Poll
Jalen Reagor snaps: 170
-
36%
Over
-
63%
Under
13 - MORE SNAPS PLAYED: GRANT CALCATERRA OR JACK STOLL?
JIMMY: Calcaterra, BLG: Stoll
Poll
More snaps played: Grant Calcaterra or Jack Stoll?
-
39%
Grant Calcaterra
-
60%
Jack Stoll
14 - CAM JURGENS STARTS: 1.5 GAMES
JIMMY: U, BLG: U
Poll
Cam Jurgens starts: 1.5 games
-
42%
Over
-
57%
Under
15 - WEEK 1 STARTER AT RIGHT GUARD: ISAAC SEUMALO OR SOMEBODY ELSE?
JIMMY: Seumalo, BLG: Seumalo
Poll
Eagles Week 1 starter at right guard: Isaac Seumalo or somebody else?
-
87%
Isaac Seumalo
-
12%
Somebody else
16 - ANDRE DILLARD SNAPS PLAYED FOR THE EAGLES THIS SEASON: 0.5
JIMMY: O, BLG: O
Poll
Andre Dillard snaps played for the Eagles this season: 0.5
-
77%
Over
-
22%
Under
17 - HAASON REDDICK SACKS: 10.5
JIMMY: U, BLG: O
Poll
Haason Reddick sacks: 10.5
-
40%
Over
-
59%
Under
18 - MORE SACKS: JORDAN DAVIS OR MILTON WILLIAMS
JIMMY: Davis, BLG: Davis
Poll
More sacks: Jordan Davis or Milton Williams?
-
44%
Jordan Davis
-
55%
Milton Williams
19 - ARE THE WEEK 1 STARTING SAFETIES ANTHONY HARRIS AND MARCUS EPPS OR SOMETHING ELSE?
Note: This prompt was made before the Jaquiski Tartt signing.
JIMMY: Something else, BLG: Something else
Poll
Are the Week 1 starting safeties Anthony Harris and Marcus Epps or something else?
-
19%
Anthony Harris and Marcus Epps
-
21%
Marcus Epps
-
59%
Something else
20 - EAGLES UNDRAFTED ROOKIE FREE AGENTS ON THE WEEK 1 ROSTER: 1.5
JIMMY: O, BLG: U
Poll
Eagles UDFAs on the Week 1 roster: 1.5
-
68%
Over
-
31%
Under
21 - OPPOSING QUARTERBACKS WITH AT LEAST 80% COMPLETION AGAINST THE EAGLES: 1.5
JIMMY: U, BLG: U
Poll
Opposing QBs with at least 80% completion against the Eagles: 1.5
-
41%
Over
-
58%
Under
22 - EAGLES WIN TOTAL: 10.5 GAMES
JIMMY: U, BLG: O
Poll
Eagles win total: 10.5 games
-
77%
Over
-
22%
Under
23 - EAGLES 2022 NFC EAST CROWNS: 0.5
JIMMY: O, BLG: O
Poll
Eagles 2022 NFC East crowns: 0.5
-
87%
Over
-
12%
Under
24 - IN-SEASON CONTRACT EXTENSIONS SIGNED: 1.5
Note: value must be at least $5 million annually.
JIMMY: O, BLG: U
Poll
In-season contract extensions signed: 1.5
-
68%
Over
-
31%
Under
25 - SAINTS 2023 FIRST ROUND DRAFT PICK POSITION: 14.5
Note: Over meaning 1-14, under meaning 15-32.
JIMMY: U, BLG: U
Poll
Saints 2023 first round draft pick position: 14.5
-
46%
Over
-
53%
Under
26 - EAGLES PUNTERS IN TRAINING CAMP: 1.5
Note: Before final joint training camp practice against the Miami Dolphins.
JIMMY: U, BLG: U
Poll
Eagles punters in training camp: 1.5
-
54%
Over
-
45%
Under
27 - EAGLES COORDINATORS LOST TO HEAD COACH JOBS IN 2023 HIRING CYCLE: 1.5
JIMMY: U, BLG: O
Poll
Eagles coordinators lost to head coach jobs in 2023 hiring cycle: 1.5
-
17%
Over
-
82%
Under
28 - NAKOBE DEAN SNAP COUNT PERCENTAGE: 63.94%
JIMMY: O, BLG: U
Poll
Nakobe Dean snap count percentage: 63.94%
-
61%
Over
-
38%
Under
Don’t forget to use promo code BGN15 to get 15% off snacks at www.righteousfelon.com! Perfect for your summer snacking. Same discount code works at www.wildnaturepet.com for 15% off high-quality dog treats.
Support the pod: If you enjoy BGN Radio, please consider leaving a 5-star RATING and REVIEW on Apple podcast. It doesn’t take long and it helps grow our BGN community!!
Make sure you subscribe so you don’t miss an episode! Also, follow @BGN_Radio on Twitter.
LOOKING FOR EVEN MORE PODCASTS?
THE NFC EAST MIXTAPE
Check out the latest episode of the NFC East Mixtape, which airs weekly on the Bleeding Green Nation, Blogging The Boys, Big Blue View, and Hogs Haven podcast feeds. RJ Ochoa and I discuss the division’s most underrated players. (Most overrated coming next week!)
THE SB NATION NFL SHOW
I filled in on The Look Ahead to help predict the top 10 order of the 2023 NFL Draft. Spoiler alert: two NFC East teams made the cut!
Loading comments...