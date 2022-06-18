28 Eagles over/unders for the 2022 NFL season

As we pass the time until Philadelphia Eagles training camp begins in late July, Jimmy Kempski and I thought it would be fun to preview the 2022 season with a game of over/unders. And so that’s exactly what we did for the latest BGN Radio podcast episode.

Jimmy was last season’s o/u champ after I previously beat him the year prior. We’re tied up in the all-time standings. Can the BGN community get the board with a win? Give us your best shot by voting in the polls below. (Note: Polls may not show up in Google AMP view so try switching that off for this article.)

SUBSCRIBE: YouTube | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS

POLLS

Here we go.

1 - JALEN HURTS PASSER RATING: 97.7

JIMMY: U, BLG: U

Poll Jalen Hurts passer rating: 97.7 Over

Under vote view results 30% Over (294 votes)

69% Under (666 votes) 960 votes total Vote Now

2 - JALEN HURTS COMPLETION PERCENTAGE: 64.0%

JIMMY: O, BLG O

Poll Jalen Hurts completion percentage: 64.0% Over

Under vote view results 70% Over (679 votes)

29% Under (288 votes) 967 votes total Vote Now

3 - EAGLES PASSING PLAY PERCENTAGE RANKING: 16TH

JIMMY: U, BLG: U

(Over = 1-15, Under = 17-32nd)

Poll Eagles passing play percentage ranking: 16th Over

Under vote view results 57% Over (516 votes)

42% Under (387 votes) 903 votes total Vote Now

4 - FIRST TIME NICK SIRIANNI IS ASKED WHY HE DIDN’T RUN THE BALL MORE: WEEK 2

JIMMY: U, BLG: O

(Over = beyond Week 2, Under = before Week 2)

Poll First time Nick Sirianni is asked why he didn’t run the ball more: Week 2 Over

Under vote view results 68% Over (580 votes)

31% Under (270 votes) 850 votes total Vote Now

5 - GARDNER MINSHEW STARTS: 1.5 GAMES

JIMMY: O, BLG: O

Poll Gardner Minshew starts: 1.5 games Over

Under vote view results 26% Over (233 votes)

73% Under (653 votes) 885 votes total Vote Now

6 - EAGLES QB STARTS BY PLAYERS NOT NAMED JALEN HURTS OR GARDNER MINSHEW: 0.5 GAMES

JIMMY: U, BLG: U

Poll Eagles QB starts by players not named Jalen Hurts or Gardner Minshew: 0.5 games Over

Under vote view results 11% Over (96 votes)

88% Under (738 votes) 834 votes total Vote Now

7 - MORE RECEPTIONS: ZACH PASCAL OR KENNETH GAINWELL?

JIMMY: Gainwell, BLG: Pascal

Poll More receptions: Zach Pascal or Kenneth Gainwell? Pascal

Gainwell vote view results 29% Pascal (239 votes)

70% Gainwell (573 votes) 812 votes total Vote Now

8 - MILES SANDERS RUSHING YARDS: 999.5

JIMMY: U, BLG: O

Poll Miles Sanders rushing yards: 999.5 Over

Under vote view results 39% Over (333 votes)

60% Under (511 votes) 844 votes total Vote Now

9 - DEVONTA SMITH RECEIVING YARDS: 999.5

JIMMY: O, BLG: O

Poll DeVonta Smith receiving yards: 999.5 Over

Under vote view results 74% Over (637 votes)

25% Under (214 votes) 851 votes total Vote Now

10 - WHO LEADS EAGLES WIDE RECEIVERS IN RECEIVING YARDS: A.J. BROWN OR DEVONTA SMITH?

JIMMY: DeVonta, BLG: DeVonta

Poll Who leads Eagles wide receivers in receiving yards: A.J. Brown or DeVonta Smith? A.J. Brown

DeVonta Smith vote view results 55% A.J. Brown (471 votes)

44% DeVonta Smith (372 votes) 843 votes total Vote Now

11 - JALEN REAGOR RECEPTIONS: 16.5

Note: Must occur while on the Eagles’ roster. Doesn’t count if he produces for another team.

JIMMY: O, BLG: U

Poll Jalen Reagor receptions: 16.5 Over

Under vote view results 37% Over (307 votes)

62% Under (508 votes) 815 votes total Vote Now

12 - JALEN REAGOR SNAPS: 170

Note: Must occur while on the Eagles’ roster. Doesn’t count if he plays for another team.

JIMMY: O, BLG: U

Poll Jalen Reagor snaps: 170 Over

Under vote view results 36% Over (280 votes)

63% Under (482 votes) 762 votes total Vote Now

13 - MORE SNAPS PLAYED: GRANT CALCATERRA OR JACK STOLL?

JIMMY: Calcaterra, BLG: Stoll

Poll More snaps played: Grant Calcaterra or Jack Stoll? Grant Calcaterra

Jack Stoll vote view results 39% Grant Calcaterra (290 votes)

60% Jack Stoll (449 votes) 739 votes total Vote Now

14 - CAM JURGENS STARTS: 1.5 GAMES

JIMMY: U, BLG: U

Poll Cam Jurgens starts: 1.5 games Over

Under vote view results 42% Over (315 votes)

57% Under (419 votes) 734 votes total Vote Now

15 - WEEK 1 STARTER AT RIGHT GUARD: ISAAC SEUMALO OR SOMEBODY ELSE?

JIMMY: Seumalo, BLG: Seumalo

Poll Eagles Week 1 starter at right guard: Isaac Seumalo or somebody else? Isaac Seumalo

Somebody else vote view results 87% Isaac Seumalo (636 votes)

12% Somebody else (93 votes) 729 votes total Vote Now

16 - ANDRE DILLARD SNAPS PLAYED FOR THE EAGLES THIS SEASON: 0.5

JIMMY: O, BLG: O

Poll Andre Dillard snaps played for the Eagles this season: 0.5 Over

Under vote view results 77% Over (563 votes)

22% Under (163 votes) 726 votes total Vote Now

17 - HAASON REDDICK SACKS: 10.5

JIMMY: U, BLG: O

Poll Haason Reddick sacks: 10.5 Over

Under vote view results 40% Over (290 votes)

59% Under (433 votes) 723 votes total Vote Now

18 - MORE SACKS: JORDAN DAVIS OR MILTON WILLIAMS

JIMMY: Davis, BLG: Davis

Poll More sacks: Jordan Davis or Milton Williams? Jordan Davis

Milton Williams vote view results 44% Jordan Davis (325 votes)

55% Milton Williams (399 votes) 724 votes total Vote Now

19 - ARE THE WEEK 1 STARTING SAFETIES ANTHONY HARRIS AND MARCUS EPPS OR SOMETHING ELSE?

Note: This prompt was made before the Jaquiski Tartt signing.

JIMMY: Something else, BLG: Something else

Poll Are the Week 1 starting safeties Anthony Harris and Marcus Epps or something else? Anthony Harris and Marcus Epps

Marcus Epps

Something else vote view results 19% Anthony Harris and Marcus Epps (131 votes)

21% Marcus Epps (147 votes)

59% Something else (405 votes) 683 votes total Vote Now

20 - EAGLES UNDRAFTED ROOKIE FREE AGENTS ON THE WEEK 1 ROSTER: 1.5

JIMMY: O, BLG: U

Poll Eagles UDFAs on the Week 1 roster: 1.5 Over

Under vote view results 68% Over (438 votes)

31% Under (201 votes) 639 votes total Vote Now

21 - OPPOSING QUARTERBACKS WITH AT LEAST 80% COMPLETION AGAINST THE EAGLES: 1.5

JIMMY: U, BLG: U

Poll Opposing QBs with at least 80% completion against the Eagles: 1.5 Over

Under vote view results 41% Over (271 votes)

58% Under (380 votes) 651 votes total Vote Now

22 - EAGLES WIN TOTAL: 10.5 GAMES

JIMMY: U, BLG: O

Poll Eagles win total: 10.5 games Over

Under vote view results 77% Over (512 votes)

22% Under (147 votes) 659 votes total Vote Now

23 - EAGLES 2022 NFC EAST CROWNS: 0.5

JIMMY: O, BLG: O

Poll Eagles 2022 NFC East crowns: 0.5 Over

Under vote view results 87% Over (553 votes)

12% Under (80 votes) 633 votes total Vote Now

24 - IN-SEASON CONTRACT EXTENSIONS SIGNED: 1.5

Note: value must be at least $5 million annually.

JIMMY: O, BLG: U

Poll In-season contract extensions signed: 1.5 Over

Under vote view results 68% Over (418 votes)

31% Under (188 votes) 606 votes total Vote Now

25 - SAINTS 2023 FIRST ROUND DRAFT PICK POSITION: 14.5

Note: Over meaning 1-14, under meaning 15-32.

JIMMY: U, BLG: U

Poll Saints 2023 first round draft pick position: 14.5 Over

Under vote view results 46% Over (286 votes)

53% Under (334 votes) 620 votes total Vote Now

26 - EAGLES PUNTERS IN TRAINING CAMP: 1.5

Note: Before final joint training camp practice against the Miami Dolphins.

JIMMY: U, BLG: U

Poll Eagles punters in training camp: 1.5 Over

Under vote view results 54% Over (310 votes)

45% Under (262 votes) 572 votes total Vote Now

27 - EAGLES COORDINATORS LOST TO HEAD COACH JOBS IN 2023 HIRING CYCLE: 1.5

JIMMY: U, BLG: O

Poll Eagles coordinators lost to head coach jobs in 2023 hiring cycle: 1.5 Over

Under vote view results 17% Over (101 votes)

82% Under (475 votes) 576 votes total Vote Now

28 - NAKOBE DEAN SNAP COUNT PERCENTAGE: 63.94%

JIMMY: O, BLG: U

Poll Nakobe Dean snap count percentage: 63.94% Over

Under vote view results 61% Over (372 votes)

38% Under (234 votes) 606 votes total Vote Now

Don’t forget to use promo code BGN15 to get 15% off snacks at www.righteousfelon.com! Perfect for your summer snacking. Same discount code works at www.wildnaturepet.com for 15% off high-quality dog treats.

Support the pod: If you enjoy BGN Radio, please consider leaving a 5-star RATING and REVIEW on Apple podcast. It doesn’t take long and it helps grow our BGN community!!

Make sure you subscribe so you don’t miss an episode! Also, follow @BGN_Radio on Twitter.

LOOKING FOR EVEN MORE PODCASTS?

THE NFC EAST MIXTAPE

Check out the latest episode of the NFC East Mixtape, which airs weekly on the Bleeding Green Nation, Blogging The Boys, Big Blue View, and Hogs Haven podcast feeds. RJ Ochoa and I discuss the division’s most underrated players. (Most overrated coming next week!)

THE SB NATION NFL SHOW

I filled in on The Look Ahead to help predict the top 10 order of the 2023 NFL Draft. Spoiler alert: two NFC East teams made the cut!

Video version: