Eagles News: World Cup games are coming to Lincoln Financial Field

The World Cup is coming to Lincoln Financial Field! - PE.com

It’s only fitting that soccer’s premier tournament – and one of the grandest events in all of sports – will take place at Lincoln Financial Field when the World Cup returns to North America in 2026. On Thursday, FIFA named Philadelphia as one of 16 host cities across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It’s the first time that World Cup matches will be played on American soil since 1994. “We are thrilled the City of Philadelphia has been selected as a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Twenty years ago, when Lincoln Financial Field first opened, we envisioned a world-class venue in a world-class city hosting world-class events. Along the way, we have welcomed some of the world’s most prestigious soccer clubs to our stadium. Now, we are proud to host the game’s highest level of competition in front of a global audience. The City of Philadelphia and Lincoln Financial Field are well-prepared to provide the international soccer community with an unforgettable experience in 2026,” Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie said.

The Eagles have a new wordmark and it doesn’t seem to be very popular - BGN

Can’t say I outright hate it. But it seems like more of a downgrade than an upgrade to me. If social media reaction is any accurate gauge, I’m not alone in not really digging this change. It’s a little confusing because no one was really calling for a new wordmark. I can only speak for myself but I liked the wing elements of the old one. The new one is a little too modern for my taste.

28 Eagles over/unders for the 2022 NFL season - BGN Radio

Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy Kempski preview the Birds’ upcoming campaign by making some predictions. The guys discuss expectations for Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, and others.

Eagles mailbag: Fletcher Cox’s role, a trade for a safety and can Jalen Hurts be a top QB? - The Athletic

Considering how bullish the Eagles seem to be on Quez Watkins, it’s unlikely Reagor jumps ahead of him to join A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith in the top three. It’s more likely he’s behind Zach Pascal as the No. 5 receiver, and he could still be a trade candidate.

Devon Allen wins another 110-meter hurdles race - PFT

Eagles receiver Devon Allen won his second race in five days. The world-class track athlete won the Diamond League event in Oslo, Norway, on Thursday, running a 13.22 in the 110-meter hurdles.

The Giants could face tough QB-WR pairings down the stretch - Big Blue View

As I said on draft night, I hate it when the Eagles do smart things, and bringing in A.J. Brown certainly seems like a smart move. Giants fans are quick to dismiss Hurts as a quarterback, but he made some impressive strides over the course of his first full season as a starter. Reuniting Hurts with DeVonta Smith was another smart move, and their chemistry certainly seemed to help Hurts. Their decision to lean on their running game obviously helped as well. Their ability to effectively run a zone-read offense could make the addition of Brown even more dangerous. Do defenses play two-deep shells to stop Brown and Smith? Or do they play with heavy boxes to slow down the running game?

Mike McCarthy fined $100k for too physical of a practice, Dallas Cowboys docked OTA in 2023 - Blogging The Boys

The Dallas Cowboys are officially in offseason mode as they will not reconvene until they get set to head to training camp a month and a half from now. This week was the team’s mandatory minicamp which went off fairly smoothly, but was a bit light in nature with Wednesday’s practice being scrapped for a team-building activity and Thursday being cancelled altogether. Apparently that lighthearted sort of activity is not what the NFL saw and heard from Cowboys practice. It was reported on Thursday night that Mike McCarthy was fined $100,000 for the team having too physical of a practice and as a result the Cowboys were docked an OTA for 2023.

Ron Rivera Presser: Curtis Samuel was shut down after Tuesday’s practice due to an abundance of caution... - Hogs Haven

Rivera gave some injury updates on a few players who have been dinged up this week(Saahdiq Charles, Dax Milne), and said other players recovering from season-ending surgeries(Chase Young, Logan Thomas) who will need to be evaluated on 7/26. Rivera was also asked about everyone’s favorite side field participant Curtis Samuel. He said Samuel had a good day of practice on Tuesday, and was shut down out of an abundance of caution...

Deshaun Watson’s sexual assault allegations, explained - SB Nation

Deshaun Watson was accused of more than 20 incidents of sexual assault or sexual harassment from women the quarterback interacted with dating back to 2019, prior to being traded from the Texans to the Browns. Since that time more accusers have come forward. At this point, the NFL’s investigation into the quarterback is still ongoing, and there’s seemingly no end in sight to its probe. The allegations against Watson are now more than a year old, and are on the verge of spanning across two NFL seasons. Here is a full timeline of how claims against Watson unfolded, and continue to progress.

NFL Daily Kickoff, Thursday - Minkah Fitzpatrick gets Paid - The SB Nation NFL Show

On today’s episode, the Pittsburgh Steelers make Minka Fitzpatrick the highest-paid safety in the NFL.

