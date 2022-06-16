The Eagles have a new wordmark and it doesn’t seem to be very popular

A “dead zone” for all things Philadelphia Eagles and NFL news, you say? Nonsense! The Birds gave people something to talk about on Thursday by announcing a new wordmark.
Wordmark is in bold there because the team wants you to realize this is not a new logo. The Eagles head itself is still the primary logo.
So the actual change is that the following image is no longer their wordmark:
And the one below (and above this article) is the new look:
Can’t say I outright hate it. But it seems like more of a downgrade than an upgrade to me.
If social media reaction is any accurate gauge, I’m not alone in not really digging this change. It’s a little confusing because no one was really calling for a new wordmark. I can only speak for myself but I liked the wing elements of the old one. The new one is a little too modern for my taste.
On that note, I liked the following illustration of the Eagles’ even older wordmark with the new one. A comparison of some old Philly rowhomes to a gentrified building:
The new one is more sleek but lacks character. Some have said it reminds them of the Detroit Lions’ wordmark:
The Eagles have had a really good offseason for the most part but this change for the worse doesn’t fit with that theme.
What say you?
