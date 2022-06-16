Eagles News: Defensive line rankings have Philadelphia in the top 10

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

2022 NFL defensive line rankings: Los Angeles Rams take top spot, Tampa Bay Buccaneers land at No. 5 - PFF

9. Philadelphia Eagles. The backbone of Philadelphia’s defensive line for years — a 31-year-old Fletcher Cox and 34-year-old Brandon Graham — is aging. However, the Eagles have done a nice job of continuing to add depth and create a deep rotation this offseason. Philadelphia added Jordan Davis and Haason Reddick this offseason while also bringing back Derek Barnett in free agency. As he displayed at the combine, Davis is a truly unique athlete for his size who can single-handedly change a run defense with his power and the way he can hold the point of attack on the interior. Reddick, meanwhile, is tied for 15th among edge rushers in quarterback pressures over the last two seasons (99).

Eagles know you can never be too deep at defensive tackle - PE.com

Many analysts have lauded the Eagles for their offseason moves, and rightly so. The Eagles bolstered key areas on both sides of the ball. Taking Davis, obviously, was important. A deeper peek illustrates the true meaning: The Eagles know there is no such thing as “too deep” at defensive tackle. They’ve got one eye on 2022 and another on the future, so adding Davis to the mix makes perfect sense. Philadelphia wants to have a wrecking crew on defense this season. Coordinator Jonathan Gannon did wonders with the group last year minus some key players – losing end Brandon Graham in Week 2, for example, was a huge blow – as the Eagles held opposing offenses to 18 or fewer points in 10 games. Where the Eagles wanted to improve for 2022 was in their ability to get to the quarterback and in takeaways. Adding another crusher inside at defensive tackle certainly helps both of those prospects.

Terry McLaurin is sitting out of minicamp and the Commanders are crazy - BGN

The Washington Commanders have been a bit of a dumpster fire as of late (to say the least), and their poor decision-making isn’t just limited to off-the-field issues. One of the team’s (few) bright spots, WR Terry McLaurin, is currently sitting out of minicamp as he pushes for a new contract with the team — a team that has one of the league’s top receivers at a fraction of the cost as a third-round draft pick. McLaurin is heading into the final year of his rookie deal, and his base salary is a mere $3 million in 2022. Compared to what happened this offseason to the wide receiver market, McLaurin is looking at big money on his next deal, and the Commanders are absolutely crazy to not just throw their wallet at their most productive offensive weapon to ensure he stays with the team.

Odds and End Zones #23: Reviewing the Philly Netflix Film ‘Hustle’ - BGN Radio

Shamus and Zo discuss the new Netflix film ‘Hustle,’ which is set in Philadelphia and stars Adam Sandler. The duo also talk about the greatest Philly movies ever and what it would be like if a rabid Eagles fan owned the team.

Mailbag: Where do the Eagles’ top three passing game skill position players rank in the NFL? - PhillyVoice

If I’m the Eagles, I couldn’t justify having no competition for Siposs. If you bring in another punter and Siposs beats him out — or if Siposs’ competition is slightly better than him as a punter, but they don’t want to mess with the field goal operation — then fine. But, I mean, you have 90 roster spots. Let’s stop pretending that those spots are so precious that you’re willing to have your near-league-worst punter go unchallenged in camp.

Top 10 skill player groups: Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Mixon, Bengals lead the way - The Athletic

5. Philadelphia Eagles. A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith couldn’t be more different in stature and play style. Brown is a hulking receiver who makes his money outmuscling defensive backs in the middle of the field. Smith, appropriately named “the slim reaper,” wins with crafty route running. Together they’ll form one of the better one-two punches in the league. Smith could make the leap toward being a star player, but it’s too early to say he’s there yet. Tight end Dallas Goedert is a borderline elite tight end. He’s always been a plus blocker but took his receiving game to another level last season, leading tight ends in yards per route run (2.33), according to Pro Football Focus. Running back Miles Sanders has struggled with health but can be a very good all-around back when he’s on the field.

Is there room in crowded Eagles’ linebacker room for Taylor? - NBCSP

Since he got hurt, Taylor’s off-ball linebacker position has gotten much more crowded. The Eagles signed Kyzir White, who is mainly a weak-side linebacker, and drafted Nakobe Dean, who is working at both weak and middle. Taylor said he’s been working at both spots as well as he goes into Year 3. “Whatever I have to focus on just to make sure I know the playbook,” he said. “Because I feel like last year I was able to master it for the most part. So now it’s being able to learn multiple positions. Because I don’t want to be focused on just one position because you never know how the game may go. I may have to move to a position at the last minute and I want to be able to know what I’m doing.” Taylor said he’s learned a lot watching White, who’s going into his fifth year, and said he’ll worry about competition when the time comes.

The Dallas Cowboys are clearly going to have competition for Sean Payton if they pursue him in 2023 - Blogging The Boys

The conspiracy theory is what it is. Many people believe the Dallas Cowboys are waiting until 2023 to pursue Sean Payton as their head coach. Obviously this is heavy speculation during June of 2022 considering that Mike McCarthy is the current head coach of the Cowboys. There are enormous expectations swirling around McCarthy’s Cowboys entering his third year with the team, but with the one that got away from Dallas lurking in the pool of availability, it isn’t hard to add two and two together. Part of what makes the Sean Payton thing “interesting” for the Cowboys is the price that they would seemingly have to pay to get him. The New Orleans Saints effectively telegraphed what they may ask for in return for Payton with a would-be trade partner next season, but it is obviously going to take more than that. We are talking about money now.

Dan Snyder declines to testify before House Committee on Oversight and Reform; Roger Goodell expected to appear - Hogs Haven

Dan Snyder, through a letter from his lawyers, has officially declined the House Committee on Oversight and Reform’s request for him to appear on June 22nd. They have been investigating the toxic workplace that Snyder oversaw for over two decades, and new accusations of sexual harassment, as well as financial improprieties that came out during their investigation.

Why the New Orleans Saints could hoist the Lombardi trophy, Part II: Secondary - Canal Street Chronicles

What makes this secondary special is that there’s more cream of the crop players, outside of Lattimore. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is arguably the best nickel cornerback in football. He’s getting better with time and finding his groove, and I think he’s due for a year where he’s no longer underrated. You can line him up anywhere. Paulson Adebo had a great year on the opposite side of Lattimore for a rookie, especially knowing the role he was thrown into. Saints basically run different looks of two-man all game, every game and Adebo was reliable more often than not. It took him some time to fully find his rhythm, but he really seemed to find his stride later in the season. I think the sky’s the limit for him. He should be here to stay in the league.

Instead of replacing Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints have given QB best chance to thrive - ESPN

Winston is heading into his eighth season. Depending on your perspective, you could argue this is a make-or-break season for the former No. 1 overall draft choice — or his best chance yet to thrive as a starting quarterback. True, the Saints did consider replacing Winston when they aggressively pursued a trade for now Browns Deshaun Watson, who is face 24 civil lawsuits for inappropriate behavior and sexual assault during massage sessions. But everything they’ve done since has furthered their commitment to Winston, 28, as he recovers from a torn left ACL he suffered on Oct. 31. New Orleans signed him to a two-year deal worth $28 million plus incentives, with $21 million in guarantees. Then, instead of adding a potential long-term replacement in the draft, the Saints bolstered Winston with both wide receiver Chris Olave and left tackle Trevor Penning in Round 1 while trading away their first-round pick in the quarterback-rich 2023 draft class.

NFL University #44: Stafford not throwing, Steelers pay Fitzpatrick, & Best/Worst Case scenarios for the top NFL teams - The SB Nation NFL Show

Welcome back to another edition of NFL University! Justis Mosqueda and Kyle Posey get you caught up on mandatory minicamps across the NFL. Matthew Stafford apparently hasn’t thrown in 3 months, the Steelers pay up to keep Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Bears pass rusher Robert Quinn might be on the trade market. To finish things up we discuss the top 9 teams with the highest projected win totals in the upcoming season–and what the best or worst case scenarios could be for them in 2022.

