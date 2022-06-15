Eagles News: PFF ranks Philadelphia’s offensive line as the best in the NFL

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

2022 NFL offensive line rankings: Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers among Tier 1 teams - PFF

Tier 1: Minor or No Weaknesses. 1. Philadelphia Eagles. Projected Starting Lineup. LT: Jordan Mailata, LG: Landon Dickerson, C: Jason Kelce, RG: Isaac Seumalo, RT: Lane Johnson. There may not be a single below-average starter along the Eagles’ offensive line. Pair that with arguably the best tackle duo in the NFL, and there’s no debate about which team’s offensive line belongs at No. 1 heading into 2022. Jordan Mailata’s incredible development at left tackle can’t be understated. After not playing a snap in his first two NFL seasons, Mailata went from spot starter at left tackle in 2020 to the third-highest-graded player at the position in the NFL last season.

Ranking Eagles’ positional strengths leading into 2022 training camp - NBCSP

1. Offensive tackle. The Eagles have one of the best starting tackle combinations in the NFL with Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata, who are both Pro Bowl caliber players. Both were Pro Bowl snubs last year but they played at that level. When he’s healthy, there’s not a better right tackle in the NFL than Johnson. And Mailata is already a very good left tackle and will presumably keep getting better. And after those two guys, the Eagles have solid backups in Andre Dillard, Jack Driscoll and Le’Raven Clark.

NFC East Mixtape Vol.61: Most Underrated players in the division - BGN Radio

RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton go team-by-team making their case for underrated players and coaches in the NFC East.

Comparing the Eagles’ 2022 roster with the Super Bowl winning 2017 roster - PhillyVoice

While the 2022 roster has some better positional groups than the 2017 team, particularly at wide receiver and cornerback, the 2017 team has a huge advantage at quarterback, but also at safety as well. The 2017 roster is obviously better than this current roster, but it’s perhaps it’s not so crazy to think it’s closer than you might think?

WCL’s Lefties Sign Ex-NFL Wide Receiver Golden Tate - West Coast League

Today the West Coast League’s Port Angeles Lefties announced that ex-NFL wide receiver Golden Tate has signed as a Lefties player for the remainder of the 2022 season. While Jake Locker and Jordan Poyer both played for WCL teams before their NFL careers, Tate will become the first former NFL player in the league.

4 questions about the Cowboys that the minicamp will not answer - Blogging The Boys

Will the receiving corps be good enough? We know that Michael Gallup is expected to miss multiple games as he continues to rehab. That leaves CeeDee Lamb as the one proven receiver. The likely WR2 and WR3 are rookie Jalen Tolbert and free agent James Washington, and that is another level of uncertainty. Meanwhile tight end now has the shadow of the Dalton Schultz contract negotiations hanging over it. He held out of the latter part of the OTAs. Given the history of such negotiations under Stephen Jones, this may drag out into training camp. With questionable depth behind Schultz, that is not good. That still leaves the team needing to fill out the receiving corps for the regular season. During the OTAs buzz started to build about second-year player T.J. Vasher, who missed last season on the NFI list. That is all well and good, and fits the normal script of an unheralded WR looking good - in practices. Outside of him, there was not much about the rest of the receivers. Admittedly, the OTAs are limited in how much information they provide. Minicamp may give us a little clarity. It will still be of that limited variety. Dak Prescott is a good quarterback. He remains reliant on competent targets. With the questions about his line, he also needs ones that can get open quickly so he can get the ball out. We won’t know if they are good enough for a while.

New York Giants offseason roster analysis: Previewing the offense - Big Blue View

I shouldn’t have to tell you the answer to this one. It is, of course, whether or not Daniel Jones can prove to the Joe Schoen-Brian Daboll regime that they can and should go forward with him at quarterback after the 2022 season. Jones’ first three seasons have been a mixed bag, mostly defined by too many turnovers, not enough points or big plays, too many losses and too many injuries. Yet, there is still the belief from many, including Giants ownership, that Jones can and should be better than what he has been able to show thus far. “We do feel that Daniel can play. We’ve done everything possible to screw this kid up since he’s been here. We keep changing coaches, keep changing offensive coordinators, keep changing offensive line coaches,” Mara said in January. “I take a lot of responsibility for that, but let’s bring in the right group of coaches now and give him some continuity and try to rebuild the offensive line and then be able to make an intelligent evaluation of whether he can be the franchise quarterback or not.” The Giants hope, with Daboll, offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, a revamped offensive line and a healthy Saquon Barkley that they can do just that.

NFL Daily Kickoff, Wednesday - Deshaun Watson talks with reporters at minicamp - The SB Nation NFL Show

Deshaun Watson spoke with reporters during Browns mandatory minicamp on Tuesday and continued to deny all sexual assault allegations.

...

