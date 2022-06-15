Terry McLaurin is sitting out of minicamp and the Commanders are crazy

The Washington Commanders have been a bit of a dumpster fire as of late (to say the least), and their poor decision-making isn’t just limited to off-the-field issues. One of the team’s (few) bright spots, WR Terry McLaurin, is currently sitting out of minicamp as he pushes for a new contract with the team — a team that has one of the league’s top receivers at a fraction of the cost as a third-round draft pick.

McLaurin is heading into the final year of his rookie deal, and his base salary is a mere $3 million in 2022. Compared to what happened this offseason to the wide receiver market, McLaurin is looking at big money on his next deal, and the Commanders are absolutely crazy to not just throw their wallet at their most productive offensive weapon to ensure he stays with the team.

I’ve been bitter about McLaurin dropping to the third round since 2019, when the Eagles used pick No. 57 on JJ Arcega-Whiteside instead of nabbing the Buckeye.

But here we are. Over three seasons, McLaurin has 3,090 total receiving yards, averages 13.9 yards per catch, and has scored 16 touchdowns. He was pretty much the entire passing game for Washington in 2021 with 130 targets — no other wide receiver had more than 25 targets all season —, and yet, they’re willing to risk that kind of all-down player hitting free agency.

For three seasons, if you told me McLaurin was on the market, I’d be heading to the NovaCare Complex with a bull horn to get Howie Roseman to pay that man to come to Philly. But now, when it’s a year away from being a possibility, I’m irritatingly not as interested thanks to an Eagles wide receiver room that includes A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Quez Watkins.