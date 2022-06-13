Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Eagles WR Devon Allen runs third-fastest 110M hurdles in history - PFT

Devon Allen is trying to make the Eagles as a wide receiver this year, but Sunday brought a reminder that he’s a gifted track athlete as well. Allen ran the 110 meter hurdles in 12.84 seconds during the New York Grand Prix in New York City on Sunday. That was good enough to win the race and it was also the third-fastest time that anyone has ever posted in that event. Aries Merritt set the world record of 12.80 seconds in 2012. [BLG Note: Devon Allen missed Eagles OTAs due to COVID. It’ll be interesting to finally get a look at him on the practice field during training camp.]

A look at the Eagles’ players over 30, and their succession plan for each - PhillyVoice

DT Fletcher Cox (31): The Eagles probably should have moved on from Cox already this offseason rather than pay him $14 million. That money could have been better allocated elsewhere. But, for now, the Eagles are loaded at defensive tackle, both in terms of veteran talent (Cox and Javon Hargrave), as well as young up-and-comers (Jordan Davis and Milton Williams). S Anthony Harris (30): Once they missed out on Marcus Williams and Justin Reid in free agency, the Eagles brought Harris back to ensure they at least had a starter with whom they’re comfortable, but he’s basically year-to-year. Safety is a rare spot on the roster where the Eagles have an immediate glaring concern, much less a long-term one.

Hype Not Hope - Iggles Blitz

Is this all too much too fast? Should we be nervous? I don’t think so. The NFL can be a quick turnaround league. The Eagles were mediocre in 2015 and 2016. Then they became a dominant team in 2017 and ended up winning the Super Bowl (in case you forgot). The Eagles hit rock bottom in 2020, for a variety of reasons. It looks like they have bounced back quickly. Last year the Eagles took advantage of a soft schedule. This year they appear to have a legitimately good team. And that has led people to buying in. There are no guarantees that things will work out, but let yourself believe. Enjoy the hype. The team had a good core in place and then had a great offseason. We’ve come a long way from last year when hope was the primary currency.

Brian Dawkins on Jalen Hurts, Eagles defense - PE.com

The Pro Football Hall of Fame safety joined NFL Network to talk about quarterback Jalen Hurts’ development, the pieces added to the Eagles’ defense, and the launch of the Brian Dawkins Impact Foundation.

Rebuilding the Cowboys offense with all NFC East players - Blogging The Boys

The math here checks out in terms of who’s seen as the biggest threat to the Cowboys this season by the national media. If the Eagles can’t overtake the Cowboys this season, they have the draft capital to continue building a strong contender, making it even more crucial that Dallas capitalizes on any advantage they have on Philadelphia. The Cowboys having the lead at QB here went a long way, and next we’ll look at how Dan Quinn’s defense going into year two stacks up with the rest of the division as well.

Report: Terry McLaurin not expected at mandatory minicamp this week - Hogs Haven

Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post seems to have answered the question that we asked yesterday on Hogs Haven about Terry McLaurin, reporting that he is unlikely to attend the mandatory minicamp that begins on Tuesday. The report says that there has been some progress, but that the two sides remain “far apart”.

NFL minicamp storylines include how QBs Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson, Carson Wentz look with new teams - ESPN

Quarterback Carson Wentz’s connection with his receivers will be the biggest thing to watch. Wentz clicked with first-round pick Jahan Dotson in early-spring workouts, but he’ll have to show he can connect with other targets, too, on a consistent basis. Along these lines, receiver Terry McLaurin did not attend the voluntary sessions because he wants a contract extension. Will he return, and what sort of connection will he establish with Wentz?

Do punters matter in today’s NFL? - Big Blue View

This seems to pass the smell test - a good punter can be an asset, though not nearly as much as a good quarterback is, but a bad punter can have a significant negative impact on a team’s chance of winning. Put another way: In today’s explosive offense-driven NFL, if a punter is not providing a dramatic change in field position, what is lost by giving your opponent’s offense another chance to make big plays against you outweighs what little advantage you get by increasing the distance that opponent has to go to score.

NFL Daily Kickoff- Jack Del Rio deletes his Twitter account after fine - The SB Nation NFL Show

Washington defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio was fined $100,000 for comments relating to a tweet he sent about the January 6th hearings. Could he be out of a job soon?

