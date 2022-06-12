Eagles News: Andre Dillard “did not play as well in 2021 as previously perceived”

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Eagles player review: Andre Dillard edition - PhillyVoice

In summary, Dillard did not play as well in 2021 as I had previously perceived. [...] Athleticism: Dillard’s strength is his quick feet, and his general athleticism. When tasked with blocking speedier rushers, he does a good job of mirroring and matching them. Still, even though Dillard almost exclusively faced edge rushers build more for speed than power in 2021, Dillard was beaten frequently. Anchoring: Dillard simply couldn’t anchor when he played in 2019, as we documented at length during the 2020 offseason. He did not face any true power rushers in 2021, but when pass rushers attempted power rushes, they had success. I do think this is an area where Dillard has improved, however. (It would have been hard to have gotten worse.) Screen game: Dillard looks like a natural running down the field out in front of screens. Unfortunately, he rarely actually blocks anyone. He’ll occasionally get in the way of a defensive back, but never looks bury them. This may be the most disappointing aspect of Dillard’s game, because he has all the traits to be outstanding in the screen game, but he doesn’t seem to have any sort of killer instinct.

WGA East And Vox Media Reach Agreement On New Contract To Avert Threatened Strike - Deadline

The WGA East and Vox Media have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract, averting a threatened strike. The new contract covers writers, editors, reporters, producers, podcasters and other staffers who work for Vox, The Verge, Eater, Polygon, SB Nation, Recode and Seeker. “We are thrilled to have reached a deal and it couldn’t have been done without the incredible solidarity among the Vox Media Union,” a guild spokesperson said this afternoon. “The agreement will go to guild members at Vox Media for a ratification vote next week. After the agreement is ratified, we will be able to share details of the deal.”

Eye on the Enemy #96: “Checking the Papers,” 5 Eagles players who could make “the leap” this year and PFF’s receiving corps ranking - BGN Radio

John Stolnis runs through the latest headlines for each of the NFC East teams in Google News, talks about Nick Sirianni, OTAs and shares 5 Eagles players who could make “the leap” this year and PFF’s ranking of receiving corps in the NFL.

Roob’s Observations: Stop complaining about Steichen calling plays - NBCSP

5. The Eagles revamped their linebacker corps with the additions of off-ball backers Kyzir White and Nakobe Dean along with pass-rushing backer Haason Reddick. But don’t expect T.J. Edwards to go into mothballs. His playing time will decrease from the second half of last year, when he played 95 percent of the defensive snaps. But Edwards has gotten better every year and has really made himself into a solid player after entering the league as a longshot undrafted rookie out of Wisconsin in 2019. My hunch is that Dean will end up playing the most snaps of all the off-ball linebackers, and White is going to be next. But you’ll see a lot of Dean and Edwards, some White and Edwards and even sometimes Dean, White and Edwards. Jonathan Gannon has so much more at his disposal this year, and you’re going to see every imaginable front, alignment and combination depending on the opponent, the game situation and the down and distance. And Edwards will be a significant part of it.

Nick Sirianni delivers keynote speech at Coaches Clinic - PE.com

Nick Sirianni grew up the son of a high school football coach, so he knows the importance these coaches are in their local communities. The Eagles invited Philadelphia-area high school football coaches to Lincoln Financial Field for a clinic that featured instruction from Sirianni and some of his assistants.

State of the 2022 Dallas Cowboys: Mike McCarthy needs to produce a playoff run, or else ... - NFL.com

For 2022 to be a success, the Cowboys MUST: Make a playoff run. I mentioned it when talking about McCarthy, but the postseason’s paramount in Dallas. Not just making the playoffs, but winning some games in the tourney. Granted, the Cowboys still feel a notch below the defending champion Rams, Buccaneers and Packers in the NFC hierarchy, but I don’t think Big D residents will be satisfied hanging their hat on a win in the Wild Card Round.

PFF ranked Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott in top 10 in consensus deep passing evaluation - Blogging The Boys

The Dallas Cowboys have one of the better quarterbacks in the National Football League. Depending on where you place the line of evaluation, you can start some rather interesting conversations. Much debate exists as to whether or not Prescott is a top (insert whatever number you’d like here). Objectively speaking, Dak ranks among the best in the NFL in most statistical categories. Over the weekend one particular quarterback category was floating around the internet after Tyreek Hill noted that Tua Tagovailoa is more accurate than Patrick Mahomes. Whatever your cup of tea is, there is one area where Dak is one of the better passers in the game and that is from downtown.

Commanders have minicamp this week; will Terry McLaurin be there? - Hogs Haevn

Reports from several DC media outlets last week seemed to put a pin in concerns about whether or not McLaurin would attend this week’s minicamp based on head coach Ron Rivera’s comments when asked about Payne and McLaurin’s attendance. But Rivera stopped far short of assuring that McLaurin would attend, or of saying that he’d spoken to Terry about the matter. Ron Rivera’s only comment was, “I expect all our players to be here, because it is mandatory.”

Brian Daboll shows gentler touch in first offseason as Giants head coach - Big Blue View

Schoen worked with Daboll in both Miami and Buffalo. Daboll’s people skills are a big part of why Schoen wanted to bring him from the Buffalo Bills to become head coach after Schoen got the Giants GM job. As his first spring as a head coach concluded this past week with the end of mandatory minicamp, I asked Schoen about the rookie head coach’s style. “I think he’s been as I expected,” Schoen said. “Just to see him, his growth not only as a coach but as an individual and a leader it’s been really cool to see over the last 10, 11 years since I’ve known him. He’s really comfortable in his skin and who he is as a leader and I think he’s done a really good job connecting with players, that’s always been a strength of his, and uniting not just the coaching staff and personnel staff, but the building. “He’s got an infectious personality and that’s really come out. I think the best thing is he’s really just stayed true to who he is. He’s not trying to be somebody he’s not. He’s very authentic.” Giants center Jon Feliciano, who spent three seasons in Buffalo with Daboll, said the coach is “100 percent” still the same guy he was as the Bills offensive coordinator.

