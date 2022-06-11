Eagles News: Jalen Hurts was the NFL’s most explosive rusher last year

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Next Gen Stats’ 10 most explosive runners of 2021: Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson on the board - NFL.com

1) Jalen Hurts. Philadelphia found itself in a bit of an offensive rut in 2021 before reimagining itself as a run-first, dual-threat attack with Hurts leading the way. From there, the Eagles, well, took flight, with Hurts using his abilities to keep defenses guessing. The shift in philosophy produced the league’s top rushing offense. Hurts led the league in designed QB runs (72), rushing yards gained on such runs (377) and yards per carry on such runs (5.2, min. 30 such runs). In addition, his 146 rush yards gained over expected, eight touchdowns scored and 11 first downs gained over expected on such runs led the league. So did Hurts’ +20 rushing expected points added on designed QB runs. Philadelphia’s offensive identity has set an expectation for which every defense must prepare. It’s not just about containing Hurts’ arm; they’ll have to plan to stop his running, too (and it’s not just Hurts — his teammate, Miles Sanders, nearly made this list, as well).

Eagles All-22 Film Review: Kyron Johnson is intriguing - BGN

Kyron Johnson was a linebacker until this past year, where he played strictly as a defensive end. He looks like a great fit for the SAM Hybrid LB/EDGE that the Eagles signed Haason Reddick to play. He should fit the bill as someone who can be as a LB on the LOS but can rush the quarterback too. The Eagles have made a huge emphasis the past two seasons to get faster. Kyron Johnson clearly fits that bill. As a 6th round pick, he may never even play on defense, but I think he has a great shot to make the roster because of just athletic he is and how good he should be on special teams. If he becomes a special teams star only, he would still be a good pick in the 6th.

WGA East Strike Threat Looms On Monday, 300 Vox Media Staffers Sign Letter Pandemic-Shaming CEO Jim Bankoff - Deadline

Gearing up for a potential strike on Monday, more than 300 Vox Media employees have signed an angry letter to their boss, CEO Jim Bankoff. They were pandemic-shaming him for asking for cost-of-living and 401(K) roll-backs in the media conglomerate’s ongoing contract talks with the WGA East. “We’re absolutely ready to strike on Monday,” said a guild source. “We don’t want to, but we’re absolutely ready to.” The guild’s ruling body, the Council, unanimously authorized a strike on Tuesday, and the bargaining unit is scheduled to take a strike authorization vote as soon as Friday. The letter comes in the wake of a “strike pledge” signed by 95% of the bargaining unit, which includes editors, writers, producers, reporters, podcasters, and other staffers who work for Vox, The Verge, Eater, Polygon, SB Nation, Recode and Seeker.

Eagles player review: Jason Huntley edition - PhillyVoice

He is also probably the best kick returner on the team, right? In 2021, the Eagles were the 30th ranked team on kick returns, according to DVOA. Opposing teams did not fear guys like Jalen Reagor, Kenny Gainwell, Quez Watkins, or Boston Scott, so they often opted to kick for hangtime and land the ball inside the 5, forcing a return, instead of trying to boot through the back of the end zone. This strategy worked, as non-Huntley returners averaged a paltry 17.6 yards per kick return. In an extremely small sample size, Huntley had three returns for 84 yards, or 28.0 yards per return. The Eagles’ average starting field position on Huntley’s three returns was the 32 yard line. In college at New Mexico State, Huntley had 59 career kick return attempts, averaging 25.8 yards per attempt, with 5 TDs. He ran a 4.40 40 at his college pro day. Huntley is probably the fourth running back currently on the Eagles’ depth chart, and could fall further if they add a big back to the rotation. He is a bubble player, but in my opinion one who should be given a real opportunity to make the roster. The Eagles haven’t shown that they care all that much about kick returns, or Huntley would have been active against the Bucs in the playoffs. Maybe their acceptance of a non-threatening kick return game (relatively speaking) should change?

Where are they now? Head Coach Ray Rhodes - PE.com

Rhodes is now enjoying his well-deserved retirement. He and his wife, Carmen, who make their home in Allen, Texas, have four daughters: Detra, Candra, Tynesha, and Raven; and several grandchildren. On May 7, Rhodes was inducted into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame. Following his sophomore year at Dunbar High School, Rhodes transferred to Mexia High School in 1967, where he played a substantial role in integrating the school. A standout running back and defensive back, Rhodes also lettered in basketball and track and field.

Ron Rivera fines Jack Del Rio $100,000 for his comments on the January 6th Capital attack and George Floyd protests - Hogs Haven

Rivera also announced that he has fined his defensive coordinator $100,000 which will be donated to the United States Capital Police Memorial Fund by the team. There have been calls from fans, organizations, and celebrities to have Del Rio fired for his comments, but Rivera is not letting public pressure sway a decision that many fans thought should have happened after last season.

PFF ranks the Cowboys WR corps 12th in the NFL heading into the 2022 season - Blogging The Boys

As you can tell, PFF is extremely high on CeeDee Lamb heading into the season, and there’s plenty of reason to be. With that being said, we’ve still yet to see Lamb really showoff number one potential in his first two years in the NFL. The Cowboys will need a big year three from Lamb and catapult himself into a top ten wide receiver. While a lot of the credit goes to Lamb, PFF also shines light on James Washington, an offseason addition that many people have seemingly written off. While Washington has yet to really blossom in the NFL, getting a fresh start in Dallas with a better quarterback certainly will not hurt him. Last but not least, PFF gives Jalen Tolbert his props in their write up. Mentioning Tolbert as a potential vertical threat, and a guy who should get on the field sooner rather than later. [BLG Note: The Cowboys are suddenly eight spots behind the Eagles are No. 4.]

Big Blue View mailbag: Darius Slayton, J.C. Tretter, more - Big Blue View

Darius Slayton. No doubt. Why would the Giants have bothered to negotiate a pay cut with Shepard if cutting him this season was even a consideration? Simple — they wouldn’t have. Cut Shepard and that’s a $4.245 million dead money hit this year and next, while saving only $2.058 million this season. That would make no sense. Cut Slayton, on the other hand, and the Giants save $2.54 million with a minimal $58,497 dead money hit. I don’t know that they will cut Slayton, though I think it’s a strong possibility because of the Giants’ still-shaky cap situation. Slayton’s performance has slipped drastically since his hope-inspiring 2019 rookie season. To stick on the 2022 Giants, I think Slayton is going to have to make the team’s new coaching staff believe he can still be the player he hinted at being as a rookie.

The Look Ahead #92: Three (ish) big questions for the NFL in 2022 - The SB Nation NFL Show

RJ Ochoa asks Rob “Stats” Guerrera three big questions about the upcoming 2022 season. What comes in sets of threes that you like? (15:06). What happened this offseason that other teams will copy? (16:52). Who is best set up to win Comeback Player of the Year and Coach of the Year? (23:21). What is the national opinion that’s just wrong? (32:15). Who will be the breakout QB of 2022? (42:34). Are we sure Mac Jones will be good without Josh McDaniels? (45:15). If you could inject one person with truth serum and ask one question, who and what would it be? (47:22).

