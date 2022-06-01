 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Where have all the former Eagles gone?

Let’s check up on some old friends.

By Brandon Lee Gowton
/ new
NFL: Washington Commanders OTA Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

June is here and that means it’s time for an annual Bleeding Green Nation tradition: checking to see which former Philadelphia Eagles are still playing in the NFL. And other football leagues!

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE - NFL

AFC EAST (16)

NEW YORK JETS (6)

DE Vinny Curry, QB Joe Flacco, OG Nate Herbig, S Will Parks, OL Ross Pierschbacher, S Elijah Riley

MIAMI DOLPHINS (5)

WR River Cracraft, DE Daeshon Hall, RB Raheem Mostert, LB Duke Riley, S Eric Rowe

BUFFALO BILLS (3)

QB Matt Barkley, OL Ryan Bates, S Jordan Poyer

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (2)

WR Nelson Agholor, CB Jalen Mills

AFC WEST (13)

DENVER BRONCOS (5)

CB Ronald Darby, WR Travis Fulgham, LB Alex Singleton, TE Eric Tomlinson, OT Casey Tucker

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (3)

WR Mack Hollins, CB Cre’Von LeBlanc, QB Nick Mullens

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (3)

TE Jordan Franks, OT Prince Tega Wanogho, LS James Winchester

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (2)

WR DeAndre Carter, QB Chase Daniel

AFC SOUTH (11)

HOUSTON TEXANS (6)*

S Grayland Arnold, S Terrence Brooks, LB Kamu Grugier-Hill, P Cameron Johnston, CB Steven Nelson, CB Tremon Smith

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (4)*

QB Nick Foles, OT Dennis Kelly, S Rodney McLeod, OT Matt Pryor

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (1)*

S Rudy Ford

TENNESSEE TITANS (0)*

N/A

NFC WEST (11)

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (5)

WR KeeSean Johnson, WR Marcus Johnson, TE Jordan Matthews, DL Hassan Ridgeway, QB Nate Sudfeld

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (3)

WR Marquise Goodwin, CB Sidney Jones IV, S Ryan Neal

ARIZONA CARDINALS (2)*

TE Zach Ertz, LB Joe Walker

LOS ANGELES RAMS (1)

CB Blake Countess

NFC NORTH (7)

DETROIT LIONS (3)*

DE Bruce Hector, RB Godwin Igwebuike, OT Halapoulivaati Vaitai

MINNESOTA VIKINGS (3)*

LB Jordan Hicks, DT T.Y. McGill, CB Chandon Sullivan

GREEN BAY PACKERS (1)*

CB Rasul Douglas

CHICAGO BEARS (0)*

N/A

NFC SOUTH (7)

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (3)*

OG Josh Andrews, DT Albert Huggins, LB Eric Wilson

ATLANTA FALCONS (2)

DT Anthony Rush, LB Rashad Smith

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (1)

RB Kenjon Barner

CAROLINA PANTHERS (0)

N/A

NFC EAST (6)

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM (5)*

WR Marken Michel, S Jeremy Reaves, DE Casey Toohill, C Jon Toth, QB Carson Wentz

NEW YORK GIANTS (1)*

CB Michael Jacquet

DALLAS COWBOYS (0)*

N/A

AFC NORTH (6)

CINCINNATI BENGALS (3)

LB Joe Bachie, TE Nick Eubanks, RB Elijah Holyfield

PITTSBURGH STEELERS (1)*

LB Genard Avery

BALTIMORE RAVENS (1)

CB Kevon Seymour

CLEVELAND BROWNS (1)

S Nate Meadors

UNITED STATES FOOTBALL LEAGUE - USFL

NEW JERSEY GENERALS (5)

CB De’Vante Bausby, CB Trae Elston, QB Kyle Lauletta, QB Luis Perez, DT Destiny Vaeao

MICHIGAN PANTHERS (4)

DT JaQuan Bailey, WR Ray Bolden, CB Jameson Houston, WR Devin Ross

TAMPA BAY BANDITS (2)

WR Rashard Davis, S Obi Melifownu

BIRMINGHAM STALLIONS (1)

TE Cary Angeline

HOUSTON GAMBLERS (1)

QB Clayton Thorson

NEW ORLEANS BREAKERS (1)

DE Shareef Miller

PHILADELPHIA STARS (0)

N/A

PITTSBURGH MAULERS (0)

N/A

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE - CFL

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS (2)

WR Carlton Agudosi, WR Rasheed Bailey

OTTAWA REDBLACKS (2)

WR B.J. Cunningham, CB Randall Evans

CALGARY STAMPEDERS (2)

CB Elie Bouka, OG Julian Good-Jones

TORONTO ARGONAUTS (1)

QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson

MONTREAL ALOUETTES (1)

CB Prince Smith

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS (1)

QB Jamie Newman

EDMONTON ELKS (1)

CB Aaron Grymes

BC LIONS (0)

N/A

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS (0)

N/A

SOME VERY IMPORTANT THOUGHTS

  • I put an asterisk (*) next to the 14 teams the Eagles will play this season.
  • Gardner Minshew, Andre Dillard, and/or Isaac Seumalo could feasibly be joining this list before the season begins. Or before the trade deadline arrives.
  • Yet another year where the AFC East leads all divisions in former Eagles.
  • Compared to last year, the AFC West jumped from tied for third to alone in second.
  • The AFC North has regularly been a dead zone for former Eagles players. That might change with both Andrew Berry AND Andy Weidl now holding significant personnel power in that division. Or not!
  • Speaking of influence, Joe Douglas loves his former Eagles players. So do the Texans, for some reason?
  • If the Eagles could reacquire one former Eagles player that’s currently under contract, who would you pick? The correct answer is Jordan Poyer, especially given the team’s gaping hole at safety.
  • Ruling out the big names, who’s one lesser-known player you’d like to have back? One might go with Cameron Johnston to upgrade on Arryn Siposs.
  • The Jags haven’t added a former Eagles player since Doug Pederson took over as head coach (Rudy Ford signed during the 2021 offseason). That might change come roster cuts time with Jacksonville owning the No. 1 spot in the waiver wire order.
  • Most obscure names that you might accuse me of making up: Nick Eubanksm, Jordan Franks, Nate Meadors.
  • Did you know Kenjon Barner has more Super Bowl rings (3) than any other player over the last five seasons? He’s a winner, baby.
  • The Cowboys, Panthers, Titans, and Bears are the only teams without a former Eagle.
  • Not former Eagles but sons of former Eagles: Asante Samuel Jr. on the Chargers, Jon Runyan Jr. on the Packers, Josh Pederson on the Gamblers, and Vinny Papale on the Bandits.
  • I added the revived USFL to this year’s tracker. I started including the CFL last year. Slim pickings there.

More From Bleeding Green Nation

Loading comments...