Where have all the former Eagles gone?

June is here and that means it’s time for an annual Bleeding Green Nation tradition: checking to see which former Philadelphia Eagles are still playing in the NFL. And other football leagues!
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE - NFL
AFC EAST (16)
NEW YORK JETS (6)
DE Vinny Curry, QB Joe Flacco, OG Nate Herbig, S Will Parks, OL Ross Pierschbacher, S Elijah Riley
MIAMI DOLPHINS (5)
WR River Cracraft, DE Daeshon Hall, RB Raheem Mostert, LB Duke Riley, S Eric Rowe
BUFFALO BILLS (3)
QB Matt Barkley, OL Ryan Bates, S Jordan Poyer
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (2)
WR Nelson Agholor, CB Jalen Mills
AFC WEST (13)
DENVER BRONCOS (5)
CB Ronald Darby, WR Travis Fulgham, LB Alex Singleton, TE Eric Tomlinson, OT Casey Tucker
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (3)
WR Mack Hollins, CB Cre’Von LeBlanc, QB Nick Mullens
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (3)
TE Jordan Franks, OT Prince Tega Wanogho, LS James Winchester
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (2)
WR DeAndre Carter, QB Chase Daniel
AFC SOUTH (11)
HOUSTON TEXANS (6)*
S Grayland Arnold, S Terrence Brooks, LB Kamu Grugier-Hill, P Cameron Johnston, CB Steven Nelson, CB Tremon Smith
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (4)*
QB Nick Foles, OT Dennis Kelly, S Rodney McLeod, OT Matt Pryor
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (1)*
S Rudy Ford
TENNESSEE TITANS (0)*
N/A
NFC WEST (11)
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (5)
WR KeeSean Johnson, WR Marcus Johnson, TE Jordan Matthews, DL Hassan Ridgeway, QB Nate Sudfeld
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (3)
WR Marquise Goodwin, CB Sidney Jones IV, S Ryan Neal
ARIZONA CARDINALS (2)*
TE Zach Ertz, LB Joe Walker
LOS ANGELES RAMS (1)
CB Blake Countess
NFC NORTH (7)
DETROIT LIONS (3)*
DE Bruce Hector, RB Godwin Igwebuike, OT Halapoulivaati Vaitai
MINNESOTA VIKINGS (3)*
LB Jordan Hicks, DT T.Y. McGill, CB Chandon Sullivan
GREEN BAY PACKERS (1)*
CB Rasul Douglas
CHICAGO BEARS (0)*
N/A
NFC SOUTH (7)
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (3)*
OG Josh Andrews, DT Albert Huggins, LB Eric Wilson
ATLANTA FALCONS (2)
DT Anthony Rush, LB Rashad Smith
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (1)
RB Kenjon Barner
CAROLINA PANTHERS (0)
N/A
NFC EAST (6)
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM (5)*
WR Marken Michel, S Jeremy Reaves, DE Casey Toohill, C Jon Toth, QB Carson Wentz
NEW YORK GIANTS (1)*
CB Michael Jacquet
DALLAS COWBOYS (0)*
N/A
AFC NORTH (6)
CINCINNATI BENGALS (3)
LB Joe Bachie, TE Nick Eubanks, RB Elijah Holyfield
PITTSBURGH STEELERS (1)*
LB Genard Avery
BALTIMORE RAVENS (1)
CB Kevon Seymour
CLEVELAND BROWNS (1)
S Nate Meadors
UNITED STATES FOOTBALL LEAGUE - USFL
NEW JERSEY GENERALS (5)
CB De’Vante Bausby, CB Trae Elston, QB Kyle Lauletta, QB Luis Perez, DT Destiny Vaeao
MICHIGAN PANTHERS (4)
DT JaQuan Bailey, WR Ray Bolden, CB Jameson Houston, WR Devin Ross
TAMPA BAY BANDITS (2)
WR Rashard Davis, S Obi Melifownu
BIRMINGHAM STALLIONS (1)
TE Cary Angeline
HOUSTON GAMBLERS (1)
QB Clayton Thorson
NEW ORLEANS BREAKERS (1)
DE Shareef Miller
PHILADELPHIA STARS (0)
N/A
PITTSBURGH MAULERS (0)
N/A
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE - CFL
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS (2)
WR Carlton Agudosi, WR Rasheed Bailey
OTTAWA REDBLACKS (2)
WR B.J. Cunningham, CB Randall Evans
CALGARY STAMPEDERS (2)
CB Elie Bouka, OG Julian Good-Jones
TORONTO ARGONAUTS (1)
QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson
MONTREAL ALOUETTES (1)
CB Prince Smith
HAMILTON TIGER-CATS (1)
QB Jamie Newman
EDMONTON ELKS (1)
CB Aaron Grymes
BC LIONS (0)
N/A
SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS (0)
N/A
SOME VERY IMPORTANT THOUGHTS
- I put an asterisk (*) next to the 14 teams the Eagles will play this season.
- Gardner Minshew, Andre Dillard, and/or Isaac Seumalo could feasibly be joining this list before the season begins. Or before the trade deadline arrives.
- Yet another year where the AFC East leads all divisions in former Eagles.
- Compared to last year, the AFC West jumped from tied for third to alone in second.
- The AFC North has regularly been a dead zone for former Eagles players. That might change with both Andrew Berry AND Andy Weidl now holding significant personnel power in that division. Or not!
- Speaking of influence, Joe Douglas loves his former Eagles players. So do the Texans, for some reason?
- If the Eagles could reacquire one former Eagles player that’s currently under contract, who would you pick? The correct answer is Jordan Poyer, especially given the team’s gaping hole at safety.
- Ruling out the big names, who’s one lesser-known player you’d like to have back? One might go with Cameron Johnston to upgrade on Arryn Siposs.
- The Jags haven’t added a former Eagles player since Doug Pederson took over as head coach (Rudy Ford signed during the 2021 offseason). That might change come roster cuts time with Jacksonville owning the No. 1 spot in the waiver wire order.
- Most obscure names that you might accuse me of making up: Nick Eubanksm, Jordan Franks, Nate Meadors.
- Did you know Kenjon Barner has more Super Bowl rings (3) than any other player over the last five seasons? He’s a winner, baby.
- The Cowboys, Panthers, Titans, and Bears are the only teams without a former Eagle.
- Not former Eagles but sons of former Eagles: Asante Samuel Jr. on the Chargers, Jon Runyan Jr. on the Packers, Josh Pederson on the Gamblers, and Vinny Papale on the Bandits.
- I added the revived USFL to this year’s tracker. I started including the CFL last year. Slim pickings there.
Loading comments...